15 Great ‘So-Bad-It’s-Good’ Films You Need To Watch Before You Die

, , , , , and 05.23.14 4 years ago 17 Comments

With “Grace of Monaco” shaping up to be a camp classic in the making – several critics out of Cannes have called out the film's “unintentionally hilarious” qualities – our minds immediately traveled back to favorite guilty pleasures of yore, from the utter perfection of old standards like “Mommie Dearest” and “Howard the Duck” to newer entries in the “so bad it's good” canon like Taylor Lautner's “Abduction” and Will Smith's “After Earth.” Throw in a few under-the-radar gems (“Mac and Me,” anyone?) and you've got yourself a damn fine way to spend a lazy weekend.

After scrolling through the gallery below, vote for your favorite guilty pleasure in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TAGSABDUCTIONAfter EarthANACONDABATTLEFIELD EARTHcatwomanhoward the duckMAC AND MEMommie DearestOBSESSEDSEX AND THE CITY 2SHOWGIRLSso bad it's goodSpiderman 3STREET FIGHTERWATERWORLD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP