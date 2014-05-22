15 Great ‘So-Bad-It’s-Good’ Films You Need To Watch Before You Die

With “Grace of Monaco” shaping up to be a camp classic in the making – several critics out of Cannes have called out the film's “unintentionally hilarious” qualities – our minds immediately traveled back to favorite guilty pleasures of yore, from the utter perfection of old standards like “Mommie Dearest” and “Howard the Duck” to newer entries in the “so bad it's good” canon like Taylor Lautner's “Abduction” and Will Smith's “After Earth.” Throw in a few under-the-radar gems (“Mac and Me,” anyone?) and you've got yourself a damn fine way to spend a lazy weekend.
After scrolling through the gallery below, vote for your favorite guilty pleasure in the poll further down.
So basically just follow the podcast “How Did This Get Made.” Haha, they’ve reviewed almost all of these.
How could you forget “Glitter” or “Supergirl?” Shame on you, Hitfix!
I’m not watching “Sex and the City 2”, I don’t care what you say.
“Winter’s Tale” could make this list.
No Troll 2, Ghoulies, The Room, Batman & Robin, Another Earth or Cool As Ice, but instead watchable movies like Spider-Man 3, forgettable (and frankly, already forgotten) movies like Abducted or plain bad movies like SATC 2? Let me guess, you had to come up with that list before the elevator arrived at whatever floor your offices are.
You forget some of the masterpieces like Sharktopus, Dinocroc vs Supergator, etc. I’ve only seen 2 outta this list. Anaconda was fun, while Spider-Man 3 was truly bad.
Hmm, see, I think a lot of these are just ordinary bad, not funny-bad or amazing-bad. Spider-Man 3, After Earth, Anaconda and SATC2, for example, were just boring/stupid/annoying movies that I saw once and have no interest in watching again, and I wouldn’t recommend for anyone’s bucket list.
And you definitely put the wrong Shamayalan movie on this list: AfterEarth is just blah, but The Happening is a breathtaking, unintentionally hilarious disaster. How could you omit The Happening?
But, yes, Showgirls and Mac & Me are all hall of fame bad movies. I have cried laughing watching both of those and indeed everyone should watch them at least once.
Waterworld was a great post-apocalyptic film. Mariner is still one of the most badasss characters of the genre.
There’s NO SUCH THING as “so-bad-it’s-good” anything! Those who think otherwise are beyond retarded (BTW, the first Sex and the City movie also sucked hard)…
This list needs Birdemic. Mindbogglingly awful film, but hilarious and endlessly rewatchable.
Flash Gordon!
Why isn’t “Tales From Southland” on this list? It has a flying ice cream truck for christ’s sake!
I watched Howard the Duck and Leonard the Turkey (Part VI) on the same weekend. Jeesh! HtD was way better.
Abduction? how about Paranoia,City of Bones ,Kellan Lutz movies,Selena Gomes movis and other garbage?
what so hard with abduction?it`s a just a teen movie,that`s all.how about city of bones,paranoia,kellan lutz movie`s,selena Gomez movie and etc?
Any so-bad-it’s-good list that lacks The Room is an instant failure. How the hell can you leave it off?
This list lacks the world-famous Sharknado and Sharknado 2.