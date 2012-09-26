15 most anticipated fall movies of 2012

#Django Unchained
09.27.12

From much-heralded awards-bait fare (“Les Miserables,” “Life of Pi”) to crowd-pleasing tentpoles (“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Skyfall”) to heavily-hyped, ‘tween-targeted finales (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”), this fall season has a little something for everyone.

Of course, titles carrying the “most-anticipated” banner are those that come preceded by an inordinate amount of buzz, be it thanks to a healthy run on the festival circuit (“Argo”), a red-hot cast (“The Silver Linings Playbook”), a brand-name director (Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained”) or simply because, well, what the heck is that movie supposed to be about, anyway (“Cloud Atlas”)?

To celebrate this upcoming crop of would-be blockbusters/Oscar contenders, we put together a list of the 15 titles that have arguably been the subject of the most advance buzz – some of which will live up to the sky-high expectations set for them, others of which will disappoint, and all of which have a sizable number of moviegoers salivating with anticipation.

You can check out the full list in the gallery below. If you think we missed any, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments.

