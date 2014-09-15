15 most anticipated new shows for Fall 2014 – ‘Gotham,’ ‘Flash’ and more

No, we're not going to try to convince you that this is the most promising fall for new TV in years.

If you've followed my Take Me To The Pilots series, you can already guess that there are a handful of B-grade and B-minus-grade pilots, several of which absolutely have the potential to get better than that, but all of which have the potential to drop lower.

If you're a fan of comic books, this is probably your fall, with “The Flash” and “Gotham” ranking among our favorite network pilots and “Constantine” having theoretical potential, though we'll have to see some episodes with the new female lead before drawing conclusions.

But don't think that networks have started programming only to 18-34-year-old men. “Jane the Virgin” and “How To get Away With Murder” are just a couple of the new network shows targeting different demos, while expanding our range to cable and streaming services let us look forward to the likes of “Transparent,” “The Affair” and HBO's “Olive Kitteridge” miniseries.

Here are 15 new shows and movies we're looking forward to this fall, but they aren't the only things with potential. For example, FOX's well-acted “Gracepoint” takes a long time to get going, but by its seventh episode, it's not “Broadchurch” anymore. And we wouldn't rule out the possibility that the casts of “Selfie” or “Mulaney” or “Madam Secretary” could make those must-catch shows by December.

Check out our gallery: