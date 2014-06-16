15 most memorable moments from ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4

As we're still all catching our breath from Westeros' worst (or best?) Father's Day of all time, we start reflecting back on an action-packed Season 4 of HBO's “Game of Thrones.”

HitFix editors and “Game of Thrones” junkies have plucked out 15 of the most memorable moments from the show over the past few months, from Joffrey's wedding gift to Arya's come-uppance to Tyrion and Tywin's bathroom chat.

There are so many more from the season, especially for fans of Cersei, Sansa, the Hound, Melisandre, Bran, the artist formerly known as Theon, Oberyn and more. What moment was your favorite? What would you call the “best” in a dragon-light season?

**And did we mention this gallery is full of spoilers? Because it's a full edition of our favorite moments, this is chock full of spoilers.** Finish Season four and join us!

