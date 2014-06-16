15 most memorable moments from ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4

As we're still all catching our breath from Westeros' worst (or best?) Father's Day of all time, we start reflecting back on an action-packed Season 4 of HBO's “Game of Thrones.”
HitFix editors and “Game of Thrones” junkies have plucked out 15 of the most memorable moments from the show over the past few months, from Joffrey's wedding gift to Arya's come-uppance to Tyrion and Tywin's bathroom chat.
There are so many more from the season, especially for fans of Cersei, Sansa, the Hound, Melisandre, Bran, the artist formerly known as Theon, Oberyn and more. What moment was your favorite? What would you call the “best” in a dragon-light season?
**And did we mention this gallery is full of spoilers? Because it's a full edition of our favorite moments, this is chock full of spoilers.** Finish Season four and join us!
Have you listed the same Theon moment twice?
Pretty much. And it could be argued that they also left out The Popping Obyren’s Head, since they only mention him repeating his Inigo Montoya monologue over and over.
Whats the difference between #7 and #12?
So..um….were those human skeletons on the floor of the children of the forest throne room? What Bran was LYING IN?
Stop calling her Khaleesi like its her name. Also I think people harp too much on the whole Jaime thing. It was obvious in the books it was consensual, the director just botched that one. It’s not always black and white, I’ve known a lot of girls who liked persistence.