15 reasons why Keanu Reeves is still your dream man

On September 2, 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon, English costume designer Patricia Bond gave birth to an exotically beautiful miracle baby named Keanu Reeves, who would go on to achieve international heartthrob status with roles in such amazing films as “My Own Private Idaho,” “Speed,” “The Matrix” and a little romantic gem known as “The Lake House.” Now the MTV Movie Award-winning actor is on the promotion trail for his directorial debut “The Man of Tai Chi,” and on Sunday afternoon the actor participated in a very Zen Reddit AMA that left our collective hearts all a-flutter. Here are 15 reasons why today’s Q&A session made us fall in love with him all over again.

1. He is super deep

@Mustang10988 asks: What do you think the picture of you sitting on a bench looking sad?

@]_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “I think that a picture can tell a thousand words, and none of them can be right. Or true. I’m absolutely a very happy person.”

@hihihahahi asks: “You seem like a very interesting individual. What is your life philosophy? Do you follow Taoism or Buddhism at all?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “I have had some exposure to Buddhism and some exposure to the Dao, and they certainly have influenced my thought, the experience of compassion and permanence, the idea of the nature of being alive.”



2. He wants to make you dinner

@xlikeacat asks: “What’s your favorite meal?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “My favorite meal? Today I will pick, since it’s Fall, first of all let’s start with a caesar salad with the anchovy. And then we need a baguette on the table. Then we need some tomato soup with some sharp cheddar cheese in it. Then we can have a NY steak on the bone with some mashed potatoes and some creamed spinach and a 1982 Margaux. And then for dessert we’ll have some pumpkin pie with some fresh whipped cream. Yeah, let’s do that.”

3. He is totally cool with random people quoting lines from his old movies

@DankSpliff asks: “Do people ever come up to you when you’re, say, in an elevator, and quote any of your more renowned lines from the Matirix, Point Break, or Bill & Ted? If so, what’s your reaction generally like?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “On the street yes, sometimes people call out lines. Which is usually pretty fun.”

4. He likes good television

@E-HeroSSS asks: “Do you like Breaking Bad sir!?!?!?!”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “I do like Breaking Bad. I really enjoyed that series. The performances, the writing, the setup and the cinema, the storytelling. It was very engaging.”

5. He doesn’t age

@assplunger asks: “Hey Keanu! First of, big fan and thanks for doing this AMA! Being a 23y/o male, your movies have been a big part of my life. You are truly one of my absolute favorite actors, hands down. My question: On a serious level, how do you keep looking so young? Putting to rest the speculations on you being a vampire/immortal etc :) Do you have some sort of special diet, training, surgery, or just super awesome genetics?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “Yeah, for me that’s something inherited I guess. How does that happen? I don’t know. I haven’t done anything in particular, I will just go with genetics. I will just thank my mom and dad and then their parents and then their parents.”

6. He likes cats and dogs equally

@lastkajen asks: “Hi, what do you like the most, cats or dogs?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “Apples and oranges. I’m going to say some days cats, some days dogs. Depends on the cats and dogs you meet.”

7. He enjoys lazy Sundays

@mwjk13 asks: “Holyshit reddit is fast O.o How’s your day been?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “It’s been a lovely day. I like Sundays. Sunday is the day of rest. I am currently working on a film and we were shooting nights, so I got to sleep in a little bit. It’s been a quiet morning. I am looking forward to going to work tomorrow. So it was nice just to rest a little bit, and then to start to look at the script, and get ready for work on Monday.”

8. He has a great sense of humor

@collosalvelocity says: “If Keanu Reeves was an air freshener he would be Keanu Febreze”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “That’s funny.”

@jdm0212 asks: “Hey, Keanu! What was your reaction when you first saw your face on a meme?

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “My first experience with that was Sad Keanu, and I thought it was funny!”

9. He is well-read

@ollobollo asks: “What are your favourite books?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “Where do I begin? Here are some. As a kid, we can start with the Count of Monte Christo. We could start with the Lord of the Rings. Then we could get into finding as a teenager getting into Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s The Idiot, Notes from Underground, The Brothers Karamazov, we could get into Jim Thompson, we could go into some William Gibson, then we could do In Search of Lost Time by Proust. And then just getting into the works of Philip K. Dick and recently I was reading Don Delillo, Cosmopolis, I like Updike’s the Rabbit Series.”

10. He is not above engaging in random acts of air guitar

@picklmnop asks: “Do like to air guitar in real life? One of my friends asked this and we’ve been debating for a while.”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “You know, I’m not an air guitar afficionado. But once in a while, the air guitar comes out. Especially when you first hear (especially for me) that chord or that moment in the song when the electric guitar cuts in, or blazes out, once in a while you just got to strum all those strings in the air.”

11. He doesn’t consider hamburgers to be junk food

@ivorylotus asks: “Do you have any dietary preferences (ex. Vegan, gluten free, no dairy, no processed foods)? Or do you eat anything including ‘junk food’?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “I am not a vegetarian or vegan, I guess I don’t really do junk food anymore? But I hope hamburgers don’t count as junk food. Ranch style Doritos once in a while, that’s pretty good.”

12. He enjoys stargazing



@slayvelabor asks: “Do you ever just look up at the stars?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “Absolutely!…I believe the other night we had an eclipse of the moon! Which was cool. In the cities, I wish you could see more of the stars, but I always love when I’m in places where you can see that blanket, that twirling, twinkling. That is one of my favorite things.”

13. He is friendly to strangers



@HansBlixJr asks: “burden of fame question: if a fan sees you on the street, does a quick ‘hi keanu’ bother you? what about a stop and chat? would you prefer people see you and then not bother you at all?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “It’s always nice to say hi to folks. You know, it really depends on the moment. Sometimes you have the time to hang out, and other times you don’t. But yeah, it’s always nice to say hi.”

14. He is totally down to entertain your tired “Matrix” references



@o0OIDaveIO0o asks: “Hi Keanu! How do you think your life would be different if you had chosen the ‘blue pill’?”

@_KeanuReeves[S] replies: “I think if I had taken the blue pill, it says I would go back to sleep and I would have never known what was happening. Which sounds very depressing. So I’m glad I took the right pill.”

15. He is a perfect gentleman



