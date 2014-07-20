16 legendary movie failures that worked on paper but not on screen

07.20.14 4 years ago

Yes, it's a cliche to remark that the movie business isn't easy.  If it were Hollywood would be celebrating multiple blockbusters grossing over $300 million this summer and, if you haven't been paying attention, they clearly are not. What works as a pitch, a screenplay or a development package doesn't always work on screen.

“Sex Tape” is a perfect and very recent example of a concept, stars and a director who should combine to create, at the worst, an entertaining hit.  Anyone who saw the flick this weekend can tell you the film didn't live up to either expectation.  Every movie is a gamble and in this case, Sony Pictures came up short.  And, obviously, they aren't the only ones. This year we've seen “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” “Pompeii,” “Need for Speed,” “Transcendence” and “Million Dollar Arm,” among others, fail either creatively or commercially because it just didn't work out like everyone involved thought it would. That's the movie business people.

With that in mind, HitFix's movie team has pulled some notorious releases over the past few decades that worked in concept, but not execution.  You may agree with some, you may disagree with others.  You can find them all in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Around The Web

TAGS54A Winters TaleAlexanderAwards CampaignCutthroat IslandFOOLS GOLDindiana jones and the kingdom of the crystal skullMovies That Looked Good on PaperMultiplicitySUCKER PUNCHTHE GRINCHThe Life of David Galethe losersThe WatchWILD WILD WEST

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP