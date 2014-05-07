17 of the worst TV moms of all-time

Ah, Mother's Day, that special time when foo-foo restaurants push overcooked quiche, bacon brined in tears and jumbo-sized helpings of angst (that stuff's free with the meal). No matter what you have planned, you'll want to raise a mimosa to these fine ladies of misbegotten parenting.

You want bad mothers? Just imagine if your mom pimped out your sex tape, poisoned your siblings or pressured you into taking the fall for a crime you didn't commit. Just in case your mom did do any of those things, we do have helpful gift suggestions for the (mostly) fictional mothers who were equally down and dirty. You can't say we're not helpful here at HitFix.

Who is your favorite (or least favorite) bad TV mom?