17 of the worst TV moms of all-time

Ah, Mother's Day, that special time when foo-foo restaurants push overcooked quiche, bacon brined in tears and jumbo-sized helpings of angst (that stuff's free with the meal). No matter what you have planned, you'll want to raise a mimosa to these fine ladies of misbegotten parenting.
You want bad mothers? Just imagine if your mom pimped out your sex tape, poisoned your siblings or pressured you into taking the fall for a crime you didn't commit. Just in case your mom did do any of those things, we do have helpful gift suggestions for the (mostly) fictional mothers who were equally down and dirty. You can't say we're not helpful here at HitFix.
Who is your favorite (or least favorite) bad TV mom?
How did Gillian Darmody avoid this list, exactly?
Good question. I had been wondering about Lucille Bluth/Malory Archer myself…
Would’ve love seeing Mama Pope from Scandal make the list.
Is there a 17 worst TV dads of all-time list?
It’ll probably come out around Father’s Day. Like this one did for Mother’s Day.
I gotta say, I think if you are going to go with a terrible mother from The Wire it should probably be De’londa Brice
Your comment just made me go and watch the scene where Wee-Bey tells her to let Namond go. One of my favorite scenes in the entire series.
Cersei is actually far from a bad mother. The reasons listen on there don’t make any sense. When did she poison any of her kids? You mean the time when she was gonna poison Tommen to spare him from brutally murdered by Stannis’ army? How is lying about who her children’s father really is bad parenting? They’d be executed if it were revealed.
If there’s one positive thing we can say about Cersei is that she loves her kids more than anything and would anything for them.
You judge a tree by its fruit, and the fruit of her tree is rotten.
Umm, isn’t that a picture of Shardene Innes, not Briana Barksdale?
Lucille Bluth!
While Lucille Bluth was mostly indifferent to her children, she would always step up and get revenge on anyone that crossed one of her kids. That’s her appeal.
Lianne Mars! She stole money from Veronica then abandoned her family.
To add:
Cora on Once Upon a Time. She took out her own heart so she wouldn’t be able to love her daughter Regina, killed her Regina’s boyfriend just so Regina would be forced into a loveless marriage into royalty (to a king that Cora widowed), and basically turned Regina into a vengeful witch. OH – then we find out she had another daughter, Zelena, which she conceived while trying to marry rich, then tried to bribe the father while engaged to a prince, THEN abandoned Zelena in a field so that she could continue trying to climb the social ladder.
Also, Malory Archer and Lucille Bluth.
How did Farrah Abraham not make this list.
She was on the master list, but no one could bring themselves to write that one, it seems. But she is very deserving of inclusion.
Where in the heck is LORI from the Walking Dead?!?
Michael Corleone(?…Al Pacino)’s wife in The Godfather – hands down! She aborted his unborn kid just out of spite! The fact he didn’t shoot her in the face was actually a flaw in the film.
Ah…”TV”…Well, you can’t really watch The Godfather at the cinema now, ok?