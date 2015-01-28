17 people we still can’t believe hosted ‘SNL’

#Donald Trump #SNL
01.28.15 4 years ago

What do the Olsen Twins, Donald Trump, Robert Mitchum and Francis Ford Coppola have in common? They all hosted “Saturday Night Live” for some reason.

“SNL's” celebrity bookings are occasionally questionable (is Blake Shelton actually funny, for example?), and sometimes just flat-out puzzling. Exhibit A? All 17 people listed below. Some are strange in hindsight while others baffled even contemporary viewers, and all deserve a special place on our list of the unlikeliest “SNL” hosts in history.

Before you quibble, we should note that this list is far from exhaustive: due to the sheer number of examples, the grouping we've selected is meant as a representative sample rather than a complete picture.

After scrolling through our choices, let us know who you would have included in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#SNL
TAGSASHLEY OLSENdonald trumpdrew barrymoreELLE MACPHERSONFrancis Ford Coppolahugh hefnerjohn mccainMaryKate OlsenOJ SIMPSONparis hiltonROBERT BLAKERobert Mitchumsaturday night liveSNLSteven SeagalThe Olsen Twins

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP