175 days until Star Wars: These unused concepts would’ve changed Star Wars forever

#Star Wars
06.26.15

The universe of Star Wars is as vast and varied as any galactic civilization would be. But for every idea that made it to the big screen, there were dozens of concepts left behind. Including these two.

#1: Yuzzums (Gesundheit!).

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

These little creatures that blend the adorable fluffiness of a childhood toy with the nightmarish beak and talons of a bird of prey would look right at home in any of the darker Jim Henson movies. Instead, they were originally meant to be second race on Endor for “The Return of the Jedi.” When the Wookiees were cut, Lucasfilm wanted some kind of tall alien creature to replace them. This is what they came up with. Allegedly the Yuzzums proved too costly to develop and were scrapped. However, the prototype Yuzzum ended up as a background character in Jabba”s palace and later got an “upgrade” to a fully realized digital character in the Special Edition musical number. In the now-defunct EU, the Yuzzums appeared as furry blue villains in the “Star Wars: Ewoks” cartoon.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

#2: Han Solo, alien smuggler.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Han Solo wasn”t always the dashing human rogue we all know in love. In George Lucas” initial draft of “A New Hope,” Solo was a Ureallian (alternatively known as Yourellians). Dark Horse Comics eventually adapted this version to an AU (Alternate Reality) comic. As a Ureallian, Solo would”ve been slime-coated alien equipped with green skin and gills. His people were known to hunt and trap Wookiees on Yavin. In that draft of the script, Han joined the Luke on the planet of Aquilae instead of Tatooine and never even met Chewbacca until he and Skywalker rescued him from the villains o Yavin 4.

You can read about 5 more unused concepts over at StarWars.com!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSconcept artCountdownendorHAN SOLOStar Warsstarwarscountdown

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP