18th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards to air on The CW on January 10

After a number of years partnered with VH1 for its annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the first televised film awards show of the season, the Broadcast Film Critics Association has announced that the 18th annual telecast will be broadcast on The CW network.

Also included in the announcement is the now-official date of January 10, 2013 for the show, which, yes, is the same day as the Oscar nominations. So there ought to be some interesting, awkward heartbreak on the red carpet for the inevitable BFCA nominees who were shafted by the Academy. This is the first time the awards are being held after the Oscar nominations announcement.

”The BFCA is thrilled that our awards show has an exciting new broadcast partner that reaches the same audience that most frequently goes to the movies and will most enjoy our glamorous Hollywood party,” BFCA president Joey Berlin said via press release. “The CW is breaking out this fall and we expect ‘The Critics” Choice Movie Awards” to help continue the network”s surge. With our big event falling on the very day that Oscar nominations are announced, we know everyone is going to be watching our star-studded celebration of the biggest and best movies of the year.”

Added CW Executive Vice President of Development Thom Sherman, “As host of the ’18th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards,’ The CW gets the opportunity to throw one of the first major events of the Hollywood awards season with all of the biggest, A-list stars right here on our network. We”re working very closely with the BFCA to give this telecast a cool, current party vibe that both celebrates the year”s best films and fits perfectly with our young adult brand.”

No emcee for the show has been announced as of yet.

Ballots go out to BFCA members on December 3 and the deadline for voting is December 9. The nominees for the 18th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards will be announced on Tuesday, December 11.