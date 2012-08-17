It’s No. 1 for rapper 2 Chainz on next week’s Billboard 200

Rapper 2 Chainz will take his first major label studio album to the top of the Billboard 200 next week, as “Based on a T.R.U. Story” will handily bow at No. 1.

The title from the ubiquitous artist, who’s recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, will sell up to 140,000 copies, that”s 60,000 more than the projected sales for “Now 43,” this week”s No. 1 seller, which will drop to No. 2, according to Hits Daily Double.

The only other new contender in the Top 10 will be Insane Clown Posse”s “The Might Death Pop,” which could bow at No. 4, the highest position the band”s last effort, 2009″s “Bang! Pow! Boom!,” reached.

With no Amazon .99-cent special propelling an unlikely title up into the top the chart as has happened the past two weeks (Hello Frank Sinatra and Bee Gees!), the Top 10 shifts back to familiar current names. Rick Ross”s former No. 1, “God Forgives, I Don”t,” will likely fall slightly to No. 3. Justin Bieber”s “Believe,” Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” and One Direction”s “Up All Night” are in a dead heat for the No. 5 spot.

Similarly, both Zac Brown Band”s “Unchained” and Adele”s “21” are too close to call for the No. 8 spot. (Will this be “21” last week in the top 10? It could be…after nearly 20 months of never falling out of the top 10). Likely to land at No. 10 is Kidz Bop Kids” “Kidz Bop 22.”

After making a huge splash this week by debuting at No. 4 with “Perfectly Imperfect,” new arist Ellie Varner falls out of the top 15.

The new chart will be released next Wednesday.

