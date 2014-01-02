20 New Year’s resolutions on Twitter that are funnier than yours

#New Years Resolutions #David Spade
01.02.14 5 years ago

Fact: New Year’s resolutions are for suckers. You make them, you break them, by mid-February you’re crying in a gutter somewhere and calling out the name of your pet rabbit from childhood. Well, screw all that. You want that leftover slice of holiday pie that is 970 calories? Eat it. Feel like skipping out on the gym after work even though it will make you feel better and is good for your overall health and well-being? Do it. Not particularly keen on finishing that novel you’ve already been working on for seven years and that may actually be really great if you would just practice some self-discipline for once in your life? Leave it until tomorrow. Hit that snooze button. Yell at that old woman in traffic even though she’s 97 and probably doesn’t even know that she’s driving. But before you do or don’t do all of those things, read these funny New Year’s resolution tweets from the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Chelsea Perretti, Pete Holmes and Rob Delaney. And then don’t floss, because flossing is for wimps.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Years Resolutions#David Spade
TAGSBILL OAKLEYbob odenkirkcolin quinnDAVID SPADEEli Bradenjenna marblesjim gaffiganJIM NORTONJOSH GROBANKumail NanjianiNEW YEARS RESOLUTIONSPETE HOLMESRAINN WILSONrob delaneyron burgundy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP