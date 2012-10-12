20 striking new images of Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Hugh Grant in ‘Cloud Atlas’

“Cloud Atlas,” the epic new film from the Wachowskis (“The Matrix”) and director Tom Tykwer (“Run Lola Run”) is a dystopian sci-fi film. Wait, it’s an 18th century adventure. No, wait, it’s a modern day love story.

Apparently, it’s all of those things and more, with an all-star cast — including Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Susan Sarandon, Hugo Weaving, Doona Bae, Ben Whishaw and more — who all play multiple roles in inter-related story lines that take place in multiple time periods.

Based on the bestseller by David Mitchell, it will likely all make sense once the film is released on October 26.

For now, feast your eyes on these brand new photos from the film.