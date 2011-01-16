2011 Golden Globes Winners

The winners of the 2011 Golden Globes are rolling out and HitFix will keep you up to date. All are updated, congrats to the winners.

Awards were broadcast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with host Ricky Gervais.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“Inception”

“The King’s Speech”

**WINNER: “The Social Network”**

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Burlesque”

**WINNER: “The Kids Are All Right”**

“Red”

“The Tourist”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE PICTURE

“Biutiful,” Mexico/Spain

“The Concert,” France

“The Edge,” Russia

“I Am Love,” Italy

**WINNER: “In a Better World,” Denmark**

BEST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, “Black Swan”

**WINNER: David Fincher, “The Social Network”**

Tom Hooper, “The King’s Speech”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

David O. Russell, “The Fighter”

BEST DRAMATIC ACTOR

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

**WINNER: Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”**

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Ryan Gosling, “Blue Valentine”

Mark Wahlberg, “The Fighter”

BEST DRAMATIC ACTRESS

Halle Berry, “Frankie and Alice”

Nicole Kidman, “Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

**WINNER: Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”**

Michelle Williams, “Blue Valentine”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Johnny Depp, “Alice in Wonderland”

Johnny Depp, “The Tourist”

**WINNER: Paul Giamatti, “Barney’s Version”**

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Love and Other Drugs”

Kevin Spacey, “Casino Jack”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

**WINNER: Annette Bening, “The Kids Are All Right”**

Anne Hathaway, “Love and Other Drugs”

Angelina Jolie, “The Tourist”

Julianne Moore, “The Kids Are All Right”

Emma Stone, “Easy A”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

**WINNER: Christian Bale, “The Fighter” **

Michael Douglas, “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps”

Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

**WINNER: Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”**

Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”

ANIMATED FILM

“Despicable Me”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“The Illusionist”

“Tangled”

**WINNER: “Toy Story 3″**

SCREENPLAY

Danny Boyle and Simon Beaufoy, “127 Hours”

Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, “The Kids Are All Right”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

David Seidler, “The King’s Speech”

**WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”**

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, “The King’s Speech”

Danny Elfman, “Alice in Wonderland”

A.R. Rahman, “127 Hours”

**WINNER: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network”**

Hans Zimmer, “Inception”

SONG

“Bound to You” (music by Samuel Dixon, lyrics by Christina Aguilera and Sia Furler), “Burlesque”

“Coming Home” (music and lyrics by Bob DiPiero, Tom Douglas, Hillary Lindsey and Troy Verges), “Country Strong”

“I See the Light” (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater), “Tangled”

“There’s a Place for Us” (music and lyrics by Carrie Underwood, David Hodges and Hillary Lindsey), “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”

**Winner: “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” (music and lyrics by Diane Warren), “Burlesque”**

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

DRAMATIC TV SERIES



**Winner: “Boardwalk Empire”**

“Dexter”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men”

“The Walking Dead”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

**Winner: Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”**

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Julianna Marguiles, “The Good Wife”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Piper Perabo, “Covert Affairs”

** Winner: Katy Sagal, “Sons of Anarchy”**

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“30 Rock”

“Big Bang Theory”

“The Big C”

**WINNER: “Glee”**

“Modern Family”

“Nurse Jackie”

BEST ACTOR, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Thomas Jane, “Hung”

Matthew Morrison, “Glee”

**WINNER: Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”**

BEST ACTRESS, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Toni Collette, “The United States of Tara”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

**WINNER: Laura Linney, “The Big C”**

Lea Michele, “Glee”

BEST MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

**WINNER: “Carlos”**

“The Pacific”

“Pillars of the Earth”

“Temple Grandin”

“You Don’t Know Jack”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Hayley Atwell, “Pillars of the Earth”

**WINNER: Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin”**

Judi Dench, “Return to Cranford”

Romola Garai, “Emma”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, “The Client List”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Ian McShane, “Pillars of the Earth”

**WINNER: Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack”**

Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”

Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Hope Davis, “The Special Relationship”

**WINNER: Jane Lynch, “Glee”**

Kelly Macdonald, “Boardwalk Empire”

Julia Stiles, “Dexter”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Scott Caan, “Hawaii Five-O”

**WINNER: Chris Colfer, “Glee”**

Chris Noth, “The Good Wife”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

David Strathairn, “Temple Grandin”