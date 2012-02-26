2012 Academy Awards: Complete winners list

The 84th Academy Awards were announced Sunday at the Hollywood & Highland Complex in Hollywood on Sunday, February 26.. The complete list of nominees and winners are as follows. NOTE: they will be updated as they are announced.

Actor in a Leading Role

• Demián Bichir in “A Better Life”

• George Clooney in “The Descendants”

• ***WINNER Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”

• Gary Oldman in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

• Brad Pitt in “Moneyball”

Actor in a Supporting Role

• Kenneth Branagh in “My Week with Marilyn”

• Jonah Hill in “Moneyball”

• Nick Nolte in “Warrior”

• ***WINNER Christopher Plummer in “Beginners”

• Max von Sydow in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”



Actress in a Leading Role

• Glenn Close in “Albert Nobbs”

• Viola Davis in “The Help”

• Rooney Mara in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

• ***WINNER Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady”

• Michelle Williams in “My Week with Marilyn”

Actress in a Supporting Role

• Bérénice Bejo in “The Artist”

• Jessica Chastain in “The Help”

• Melissa McCarthy in “Bridesmaids”

• Janet McTeer in “Albert Nobbs”

• ***WINNER Octavia Spencer in “The Help”

Animated Feature Film

• “A Cat in Paris” Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli

• “Chico & Rita” Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal

• “Kung Fu Panda 2” Jennifer Yuh Nelson

• “Puss in Boots” Chris Miller

• ***WINNER “Rango” Gore Verbinski

Art Direction

• “The Artist” Production Design: Laurence Bennett; Set Decoration: Robert Gould

• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Stephenie McMillan

• ***WINNER “Hugo” Production Design: Dante Ferretti; Set Decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo

• “Midnight in Paris” Production Design: Anne Seibel; Set Decoration: Hélène Dubreuil

• “War Horse” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Cinematography

• “The Artist” Guillaume Schiffman

• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Jeff Cronenweth

• ***WINNER “Hugo” Robert Richardson

• “The Tree of Life” Emmanuel Lubezki

• “War Horse” Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

• “Anonymous” Lisy Christl

• ***WINNER “The Artist” Mark Bridges

• “Hugo” Sandy Powell

• “Jane Eyre” Michael O’Connor

• “W.E.” Arianne Phillips

Directing



• ***WINNER “The Artist” Michel Hazanavicius

• “The Descendants” Alexander Payne

• “Hugo” Martin Scorsese

• “Midnight in Paris” Woody Allen

• “The Tree of Life” Terrence Malick

Documentary (Feature)

• “Hell and Back Again” Danfung Dennis and Mike Lerner

• “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front” Marshall Curry and Sam Cullman

• “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory” Charles Ferguson and Audrey Marrs

• “Pina” Wim Wenders and Gian-Piero Ringel

• ***WINNER “Undefeated” TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Richard Middlemas



Documentary (Short Subject)

• “The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement” Robin Fryday and Gail Dolgin

• “God Is the Bigger Elvis” Rebecca Cammisa and Julie Anderson

• “Incident in New Baghdad” James Spione

• ***WINNER “Saving Face” Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

• “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” Lucy Walker and Kira Carstensen

Film Editing

• “The Artist” Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius

• “The Descendants” Kevin Tent

• ***WINNER “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall

• “Hugo” Thelma Schoonmaker

• “Moneyball” Christopher Tellefsen



Foreign Language Film

• “Bullhead” Belgium

• “Footnote” Israel

• “In Darkness” Poland

• “Monsieur Lazhar” Canada

• ***WINNER “A Separation” Iran

Makeup

• “Albert Nobbs” Martial Corneville, Lynn Johnston and Matthew W. Mungle

• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Edouard F. Henriques, Gregory Funk and Yolanda Toussieng

• ***WINNER “The Iron Lady” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland



Music (Original Score)

• “The Adventures of Tintin” John Williams

• ***WINNER “The Artist” Ludovic Bource

• “Hugo” Howard Shore

• “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” Alberto Iglesias

• “War Horse” John Williams

Music (Original Song)

• ***WINNER “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie

• “Real in Rio” from “Rio” Music by Sergio Mendes and Carlinhos Brown Lyric by Siedah Garrett

Short Film (Animated)

• “Dimanche/Sunday” Patrick Doyon

• ***WINNER “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg

• “La Luna” Enrico Casarosa

• “A Morning Stroll” Grant Orchard and Sue Goffe

• “Wild Life” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Short Film (Live Action)



• “Pentecost” Peter McDonald and Eimear O’Kane

• “Raju” Max Zähle and Stefan Gieren

• ***WINNER “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George

• “Time Freak” Andrew Bowler and Gigi Causey

• “Tuba Atlantic” Hallvar Witzø

Sound Editing

• “Drive” Lon Bender and Victor Ray Ennis

• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Ren Klyce

• ***WINNER “Hugo” Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty

• “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

• “War Horse” Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom



Sound Mixing

• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Bo Persson

• ***WINNER “Hugo” Tom Fleischman and John Midgley

• “Moneyball” Deb Adair, Ron Bochar, Dave Giammarco and Ed Novick

• “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Peter J. Devlin

• “War Horse” Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects

• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Tim Burke, David Vickery, Greg Butler and John Richardson

• ***WINNER “Hugo” Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning

• “Real Steel” Erik Nash, John Rosengrant, Dan Taylor and Swen Gillberg

• “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White and Daniel Barrett

• “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Scott Farrar, Scott Benza, Matthew Butler and John Frazier

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

• ***WINNER “The Descendants” Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash

• “Hugo” Screenplay by John Logan

• “The Ides of March” Screenplay by George Clooney & Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon

• “Moneyball” Screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin Story by Stan Chervin

• “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” Screenplay by Bridget O’Connor & Peter Straughan



Writing (Original Screenplay)

• “The Artist” Written by Michel Hazanavicius

• “Bridesmaids” Written by Annie Mumolo & Kristen Wiig

• “Margin Call” Written by J.C. Chandor

• ***WINNER “Midnight in Paris” Written by Woody Allen

• “A Separation” Written by Asghar Farhadi



Best Picture

• ***WINNER “The Artist” Thomas Langmann, Producer

• “The Descendants” Jim Burke, Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor, Producers

• “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” Scott Rudin, Producer

• “The Help” Brunson Green, Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan, Producers

• “Hugo” Graham King and Martin Scorsese, Producers

• “Midnight in Paris” Letty Aronson and Stephen Tenenbaum, Producers

• “Moneyball” Michael De Luca, Rachael Horovitz and Brad Pitt, Producers

• “The Tree of Life” Nominees to be determined

• “War Horse” Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, Producers

