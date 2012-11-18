2012 American Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

A complete list of all the nominees and winners from the 40th American Music Awards held Sunday, November 18, 2012 at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER – Justin Bieber
Drake
Maroon 5
Katy Perry
Rihanna

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
J. Cole
fun.
Gotye
WINNER – Carly Rae Jepsen
One Direction

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
WINNER – Justin Bieber
Flo Rida
Pitbull
Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Kelly Clarkson
Nicki Minaj
WINNER – Katy Perry
Rihanna

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
fun.
WINNER – Maroon 5
One Direction
The Wanted

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
WINNER – Justin Bieber, “Believe”
Maroon 5, “Overexposed”
Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”
One Direction, “Up All Night”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean
WINNER – Luke Bryan
Eric Church

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
WINNER – Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Zac Brown Band
WINNER – Lady Antebellum
Rascal Flatts
 
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Bryan, “Tailgates & Tanlines”
Lionel Richie, “Tuskegee”
WINNER – Carrie Underwood, “Blown Away”
 
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
WINNER – Nicki Minaj
Tyga
 
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
J. Cole, “Cole World: The Sideline Story”
Drake, “Take Care”
WINNER – Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”
 
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Trey Songz
WINNER – Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
WINNER – Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
 
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, “Fortune”
WINNER – Rihanna, “Talk That Talk”
Usher, “Looking 4 Myself”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
The Black Keys
Gotye
WINNER – Linkin Park

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
WINNER – Adele
Kelly Clarkson
Train

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Don Omar
Pitbull
WINNER – Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Jeremy Camp
Newsboys
WINNER – tobyMac

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
WINNER – David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Skrillex

