2012 American Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

A complete list of all the nominees and winners from the 40th American Music Awards held Sunday, November 18, 2012 at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER – Justin Bieber

Drake

Maroon 5

Katy Perry

Rihanna

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

J. Cole

fun.

Gotye

WINNER – Carly Rae Jepsen

One Direction

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

WINNER – Justin Bieber

Flo Rida

Pitbull

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Kelly Clarkson

Nicki Minaj

WINNER – Katy Perry

Rihanna

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

fun.

WINNER – Maroon 5

One Direction

The Wanted

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

WINNER – Justin Bieber, “Believe”

Maroon 5, “Overexposed”

Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”

One Direction, “Up All Night”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean

WINNER – Luke Bryan

Eric Church

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

WINNER – Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Zac Brown Band

WINNER – Lady Antebellum

Rascal Flatts



FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Bryan, “Tailgates & Tanlines”

Lionel Richie, “Tuskegee”

WINNER – Carrie Underwood, “Blown Away”



FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

WINNER – Nicki Minaj

Tyga



FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

J. Cole, “Cole World: The Sideline Story”

Drake, “Take Care”

WINNER – Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

WINNER – Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

WINNER – Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna



FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, “Fortune”

WINNER – Rihanna, “Talk That Talk”

Usher, “Looking 4 Myself”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

The Black Keys

Gotye

WINNER – Linkin Park



FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

WINNER – Adele

Kelly Clarkson

Train

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Don Omar

Pitbull

WINNER – Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Jeremy Camp

Newsboys

WINNER – tobyMac

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

WINNER – David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Skrillex