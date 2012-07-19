2012 Emmy Awards nominations snubs

No matter what the awards snow, there are always going to be deserving nominees who just can’t make the cut. Surprisingly, the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards actually had less cringe-worthy snubs than in previous years. Sure, it would have been great if Laura Dern was recognized for “Enlightened” or Laura Linney landed in the winner’s circle for “The Big C,” but competition was fierce in almost all of the 99 categories. That being said, there were some snubs that were immediately apparent to the entire HitFix editorial staff.

Best Comedy Series: “Parks and Recreation”

Perhaps the no. 1 example of why the comedy and drama series should be expanded to 10 shows. Critics and fans will tell you this was “Parks” best season ever, but it still found itself on the outside looking in.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Nick Offerman

Speaking of “Parks,” how many more years will Nick Offerman find himself snubbed in the comedy supporting actor category? Offerman was supposed to be up bright and early to announce the nominations with Kerry Washington but got stuck on the East Coast due to inclement weather. Can you imagine how embarrassing it would have been for him to announce again and not make the cut?



Outstanding Variety Series: “Conan”

Not only is Conan O’Brien’s ratings falling, but so is his Emmy support. A perennial nominee while hosting “Late Night” and during his abbreviated “Tonight Show” stint, O’Brien losing out to the polarizing “Jimmy Kimmel Live” was one of the most surprising snubs of the morning.



Overall: “X-Factor”

Forget variety show, not one nomination for Simon Cowell’s “X-Factor.” Not even lighting or multi-camera or sound. Considering the production values for the hyped reality performance series, that’s absolutely a snub.



Outstanding Reality Series: “American Idol”

Ouch. “Idol” lost out to the show that’s cut into its ratings, “The Voice.” And what’s worse, is that it got snubbed by a show that’s not really that much better.

Writing for a Comedy Series: “Veep”

Bizarrely, the HBO freshman series landed a best comedy series nomination and a nod for series star Julia Louis Dreyfus, but the series’ four writers including Oscar nominees Tony Roche, Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell somehow didn’t get recognized. Did the writer’s branch mistakenly think the show was more improvised than it is?

Writing for a Drama Series: “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones”

Yes, two outstanding dramas that somehow wrote themselves. No one is discounting the strength of “Mad Men’s” scripts this year, but did three of them really deserve a nod?

Outstanding Direction of a Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Um, Neil Marshall’s stunning “Game of Thrones” episode, “Blackwater”? This isn’t a snub, it’s a crime.

Overall: “Justified”

Again, we get the competitive landscape, but “Justfied” was not served as the FX series got snubbed in series, best actor (Timothy Olyphant), direction and writing. Instead, it landed just two nominations, one for guest actor (Jeremy Davies) and the other for art direction. We repeat, art direction.

Outstanding Variety Series: “Portlandia”

How can the IFC cult series find writing and directing for a variety series nominations, but can’t top Jimmy Kimmel in the overall category? Maybe the TV Academy really dislikes Fred Armisen.



Best Comedy Series: “Louie”

A critic’s favorite, FX’s “Louie” joined “Veep” and “Parks and Recreation” in getting snubbed for outstanding comedy series. Again, the 10-nominee system could really avoid all this.

Overall: “Luck”

HBO’s horse racing series may have been cursed from the start. Not only did it have to end after one season because of dangerous health conditions for the horses, but what was seen as Emmys bait landed not one nomination. Even HBO had to think Dustin Hoffman would snag an acting nod. No dice.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

How on earth did this former Emmy and Tony Award winner get snubbed? Patinkin only delivered one of his subtlest turns in years. We’re fans of “Downton Abbey,” but can’t believe Brenan Coyle and Jim Carter were more deserving than Patinkin.

Who did you think got snubbed this year? Share your thoughts below.

