2012 Emmy Awards nominations snubs

No matter what the awards snow, there are always going to be deserving nominees who just can’t make the cut. Surprisingly, the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards actually had less cringe-worthy snubs than in previous years. Sure, it would have been great if Laura Dern was recognized for “Enlightened” or Laura Linney landed in the winner’s circle for “The Big C,” but competition was fierce in almost all of the 99 categories. That being said, there were some snubs that were immediately apparent to the entire HitFix editorial staff.
Best Comedy Series: “Parks and Recreation”
Perhaps the no. 1 example of why the comedy and drama series should be expanded to 10 shows. Critics and fans will tell you this was “Parks” best season ever, but it still found itself on the outside looking in.
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Nick Offerman
Speaking of “Parks,” how many more years will Nick Offerman find himself snubbed in the comedy supporting actor category? Offerman was supposed to be up bright and early to announce the nominations with Kerry Washington but got stuck on the East Coast due to inclement weather. Can you imagine how embarrassing it would have been for him to announce again and not make the cut?
Outstanding Variety Series: “Conan”
Not only is Conan O’Brien’s ratings falling, but so is his Emmy support. A perennial nominee while hosting “Late Night” and during his abbreviated “Tonight Show” stint, O’Brien losing out to the polarizing “Jimmy Kimmel Live” was one of the most surprising snubs of the morning.
Overall: “X-Factor”
Forget variety show, not one nomination for Simon Cowell’s “X-Factor.” Not even lighting or multi-camera or sound. Considering the production values for the hyped reality performance series, that’s absolutely a snub.
Outstanding Reality Series: “American Idol”
Ouch. “Idol” lost out to the show that’s cut into its ratings, “The Voice.” And what’s worse, is that it got snubbed by a show that’s not really that much better.
Writing for a Comedy Series: “Veep”
Bizarrely, the HBO freshman series landed a best comedy series nomination and a nod for series star Julia Louis Dreyfus, but the series’ four writers including Oscar nominees Tony Roche, Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell somehow didn’t get recognized. Did the writer’s branch mistakenly think the show was more improvised than it is?
Writing for a Drama Series: “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones”
Yes, two outstanding dramas that somehow wrote themselves. No one is discounting the strength of “Mad Men’s” scripts this year, but did three of them really deserve a nod?
Outstanding Direction of a Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”
Um, Neil Marshall’s stunning “Game of Thrones” episode, “Blackwater”? This isn’t a snub, it’s a crime.
Overall: “Justified”
Again, we get the competitive landscape, but “Justfied” was not served as the FX series got snubbed in series, best actor (Timothy Olyphant), direction and writing. Instead, it landed just two nominations, one for guest actor (Jeremy Davies) and the other for art direction. We repeat, art direction.
Outstanding Variety Series: “Portlandia”
How can the IFC cult series find writing and directing for a variety series nominations, but can’t top Jimmy Kimmel in the overall category? Maybe the TV Academy really dislikes Fred Armisen.
Best Comedy Series: “Louie”
A critic’s favorite, FX’s “Louie” joined “Veep” and “Parks and Recreation” in getting snubbed for outstanding comedy series. Again, the 10-nominee system could really avoid all this.
Overall: “Luck”
HBO’s horse racing series may have been cursed from the start. Not only did it have to end after one season because of dangerous health conditions for the horses, but what was seen as Emmys bait landed not one nomination. Even HBO had to think Dustin Hoffman would snag an acting nod. No dice.
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
How on earth did this former Emmy and Tony Award winner get snubbed? Patinkin only delivered one of his subtlest turns in years. We’re fans of “Downton Abbey,” but can’t believe Brenan Coyle and Jim Carter were more deserving than Patinkin.
Who did you think got snubbed this year? Share your thoughts below.
No The Good Wife for Best Drama Series?
“Critics and fans will tell you this was “Parks” best season ever”
Actually I think most would name season 3 as the best Parks season.
I’d actually point to season 2 as not only their best, but one of the strongest 22 episode seasons of any show ever. But the only thing this argument really proves is that they have three incredibly stellar seasons in a row, any of which could be considered their best.
Veep was nominated for Best comedy series… (louis bullet)
John Noble (c’mon, no Fringe love from you, either?)
Here here. Noble is fantastic, week in and week out. Alec Baldwin can get an Emmy based on playing two characters in one episode (one of which is a one-dimensional stereotype) while Noble can’t get recognition for constantly playing two incredibly nuanced and distinct versions of the same character on a regular basis?
I would even make a case for Chris Pratt in the Best Supporting Actor Comedy field. Andy Dwyer really took some big steps this year, and Pratt was unbelievable.
I think Raising Hope, The Middle, True Blood, Walking Dead, and The Killing were all robbed.
As well as Parks & Rec.
One token nomination for Community (which will lose despite it being one of the most hilarious, ambitious and complicated episodes of a comedy ever produced.) This reminds me so much of when the Emmys were patting themselves on the back for nominating Hush from Buffy as a way of shutting people up that were rightly screaming that it was one of the best shows on TV.
Don’t know why Big Bang Theory continues to get noms. Horrible show.
A lot of people clearly like it so I’m not going to bash it too much but better than Parks, Community, & Louie?! Good God how can anyone think it’s better than all 3? Plus anyone who voted for Parsons over Steve Carell the last 2 years ought to have their voting rights revoked.
The Emmys cannot be considered legit by shutting out Justified, one of the 3 best dramas on television today. Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, and showrunner Graham Yost were ROBBED!
When will poor ol’ Craig Ferguson get some love? He beats every late night talk show host out there. I’ve been shouting myself hoarse for years.
Sons of Anarchy for best drama, Charlie Humnam best actor, Katey Sagal beat actress, Ryan Hurst best supporting, Maggie Siff best supporting, Kurt Autter and Paris Barclay
Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Humnam, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Ryan Hurst, Kurt Sutter
I think “modern family” should win the best comedy series. Wow i just cant wait to see the winners of Emmy Awards 2012
Yes. I agree.
No nominations for ‘Luck’?
What a surprise.