2012 Golden Globe Awards Nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 69th Golden Globes this morning in Beverly Hills, CA. The nominees are as follows
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“The Ides of March”
“Moneyball”
“War Horse”
Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
“50/50”
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“Midnight in Paris”
“My Week with Marilyn”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Ryan Gosling, “The Ides of March
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Jodi Foster, “Carnage”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Kate Winslet, “Carnage”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Joseph Gordon Levitt, “50/50”
Ryan Gosling, “Crazy Stupid Love”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”
Owen Wilson, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, The Descendants
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Method”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Director – Motion Picture
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
George Clooney, “The Ides of March”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Ides of March”
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Moneyball”
Best Animated Feature Film
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Flowers of War”
“The Land of Blood and Honey”
“The Kid with A Bike”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“The Artist”
“W.E”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“War Horse”
“Hugo”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“HELLO HELLO” – “Gnomeo & Juliet”
Music by: Elton John
Lyrics by: Bernie Taupin
“THE KEEPER” – “Machine Gun Preacher”
Music & Lyrics by: Chris Cornell
“LAY YOUR HEAD DOWN” – “Albert Nobbs”
Music by: Brian Byrne
Lyrics by: Glenn Close
“THE LIVING PROOF” – “The Help”
Music by: Mary J. Blige, Thomas Newman, Harvey Mason, Jr.
Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Harvey Mason, Jr., Damon Thomas
“MASTERPIECE” – “W.E.”
Music & Lyrics by: Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry
Best Television Series – Drama
“American Horror Story”
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Boss”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
“Enlightened”
“Episodes”
“Glee”
“Modern Family”
“New Girl”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Kelsey Grammer, “Boss”
Jeremy Irons, “The Borgias”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Mireille Enos, “The Killing”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Madeline Stowe, “Revenge”
Callie Thorne, “Necessary Roughness”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Romola Garai, “The Hour”
Diane Lane, “Cinema Verite”
Elizabeth McGovern, “Downton Abbey”
Emily Watson, “Appropriate Adult”
Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”
Idris Elba, “Luther”
William Hurt, “Too Big To Fail”
Bill Nighy, “Page Eight”
Dominic West, “The Hour”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The 69th Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 and broadcast live at 5 PM PST, 8 PM EST on “the magnificent” NBC.
Wow. That best comedy television series list is TERRIBLE.
Couldn’t agree more, Modern Family can be a good show sometimes and New Girl is alright but enlightened, episodes and Glee are truly awful. Parks and recreation, Community and The league should rather be on that list.
Glee’s not awful as a comedy.
I 100% agree, when did 30 Rock become old news?
Oh, My.. as always some amazing Rights (Homeland love, Parks and Rec) and some awful Wrongs (Enlightened for Best Comedy over a lot of Snubbed series?).. ladies and gents: The Globes!
No Gary Oldman, no Michael Shannon, no Vanessa Redgrave, no “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (nothing at all for such a great film and such an amazing cast), no “Drive” (except for Brooks), no Olsen, no Felicity Jones. So sad! I feel so bad for Oldman!
I like the tv drama categories in most part.
At least this year the film comedy categories are not such a joke like last time.
Still – no Gary Oldman, no “Tinker”, no “Drive”!
Really nice to see Brendan Gleeson/The Guard get a nom, but no Tinker, Tailor is really just beyond fucked up.
And when I think of “Machine Gun Preacher,” I immediately think of an award-winning song! Did anyone see “The Muppets”???
Yeah,”Drive” got snubbed too.
GG best song nominations are always horrible,in past 5 years song,that won Oscats wasn’t even nominated for GG.
Evan Peters should’ve been nominated for American Horror Story. And Jonah Hill should not be nominated..
American Horror Story over Breaking Bad?!?!
The TV nominations disgust me but the movie noms are pretty good aside from no Tinker Tailor at all, hope it’s the True Grit of this year.
How about all of them over Breaking Bad.
Watch and see, they will probably, without a doubt give best actor in a t.v. drama to Kelsey Grammar.n Because it.s more in sync with the new kid doing a drama. Bryan Cranston should win that. Kelsey will. unfair
Tv as always awful. No Jim Parson? But yes Johnny Galecki?
No Breaking Bad, Parks & Recreation, 30 Rock, even The Big Bang Theory, Aaron Paul, Michael C Hall, Steve Carell, Louis CK Toni Collette among others. But what can you expected?
Bridesmaids, new girl and glee arent funny and don’t deserve to be nominated.
Bridesmaids WAS hilarious! IS hilarious. How could you not like it? There’s a reason it has gotten so much love by critics, Hollywood, and the public. A female centered raunchy romantic comedy of sorts getting $100+ milliion? Yeah it’s great. But to each his own, I presume.
Strange year. The movies nominations are mostly very good. It’s nice to see really no awful movies make the cut. But the tv nominations are some of the worst ever. American Horror Story over Breaking Bad? No Steve Carell? Episodes and New Girl over Parks and Rec? No Justified at all?! Really some bad choices.
Jonah Hill is recognized AGAIN? I really don’t see what was so awesome about that performance other than it being a pleasant departure from his usual shtick.
Was Steve Carell even eligible for this year’s Globes? If so, that was a major oversight.
This is the worst nomination list I have ever seen. Why in hells name is American Horror Story and Boss even on here. Where the hell is Breaking Bad? Why is American Horror Story on the list. Seriously, why the hell is it even on there.
“The Muppets” songs stand head and shoulders over the songs from Help, W.E. and even Gnomio (all 3 are OK but hardly inspired – Haven’t heard the other two yet). This oversight/snub is ridiculous and makes the GGs look myopic and mediocre.
…at least in this category. I expect the Muppet songs to fair much better with AMPAS, if only because they are so well integrated into the cinematic storytelling, unlike say the Madonna song which is heard only over the credits and may thus not even be eligible for Oscar consideration.
Where’s Jack Huston for supporting actor for Boardwalk Empire? What a glaring snub….
No Jack Huston for Boardwalk Empire? A total snub for sure….
Jonah Hill gets a lot of nominations?! He’ll probably be nominated for an Oscar (over much more deserving actors and performances). And the records will forever say that Jonah Hill is an Oscar nominated actor and Gary Oldman (yes, Gary Oldman) is not!!! It makes one think how much credibility awards actually have.
this is not the oscars, its the golden globes
I know it’s the Golden Globes, but they usually indicate the Oscar nominations. Hill also got SAG nod. And now a Globe nomination – these two can mean he’ll likely get an Oscar nom. Oldman was snubbed at the GG, SAG and Critics awards. So he’ll probably get snubbed at the Oscars, too – again. So the records of the Oscars one day will probably say that Hill is an Oscar nominated actor, but Oldman is not. It’s only a prediction of mine, but pretty depressing one.
I AM VERY HAPPY MERYL STREEP IS THE BEST.
I AM VERY HAPPY MERYL STREEP IS THE BEST. I THINK THAT HER WILL TO WIN.
The Golden Globes have totally become all about pandering to studio execs and the more watched shows to get viewership from audience and thus more advertisement money.
These “awards” are no longer about the best performance but instead are just a money grab for the highest investment in ad space as they parade the most watched TV shows cast members on stage.
If it was truly about the arts these lists would vary, rather then stay the same year after year after year. The television categories are so out of touch it’s laughable. The fact that they’ve snubbed so many quality shows in favor of the mediocre is just sad.
I can’t believe Jim parson did not get nominated he is so funny and was last years winner. Total mistake!!
Write a comment…Haven’t checked completely since I saw they chose such poor chpoces for t.v. drama. Please don’t ntell me The Walking Dead got any nods. If they did, I won’t watch it.
Why does the foreign press vote on movies that didn;t even come to the theaters yet? Boring, Znother evening nof red carpet white noise.
Emily Watson was nominated for the movie Appropriate Adult. Just saw that on the Sundance chanel. Very dark movie. Her performance was wonderful. I can’t believe it is a true story. Very disturbing. Elizabeth should win for Downton Abbey Just because. in my opinion.
No Jim parson? What? He should of been nominated :(