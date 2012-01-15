2012 Golden Globes Winners

Here are all the winners of the 2012 Golden Globes. The awards were broadcast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with host Ricky Gervais. HitFix live-blogged the show here and here. And see all the stars on the red carpet here and here.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: “The Descendants”

“The Help”

“Hugo”

“The Ides of March”

“Moneyball”

“War Horse”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

“50/50”

WINNER: “The Artist”

“Bridesmaids”

“Midnight in Paris”

“My Week with Marilyn”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Ryan Gosling, “The Ides of March

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

WINNER: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Jodie Foster, “Carnage”

Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”

Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Kate Winslet, “Carnage”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

WINNER: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Joseph Gordon Levitt, “50/50”

Ryan Gosling, “Crazy Stupid Love”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”

Owen Wilson, “Midnight in Paris”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”

Jessica Chastain, “The Help”

Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

WINNER: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Shailene Woodley, The Descendants



Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”

Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Method”

WINNER: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Director – Motion Picture



Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”

George Clooney, “The Ides of March”

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”

WINNER: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER: “Midnight in Paris”

“The Ides of March”

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“Moneyball”

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: “The Adventures of Tintin”

“Arthur Christmas”

“Cars 2”

“Puss in Boots”

“Rango”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Flowers of War”

“The Land of Blood and Honey”

“The Kid with A Bike”

WINNER: “A Separation”

“The Skin I Live In”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Artist”

“W.E”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“War Horse”

“Hugo”



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“HELLO HELLO” – “Gnomeo & Juliet”

Music by: Elton John

Lyrics by: Bernie Taupin

“THE KEEPER” – “Machine Gun Preacher”

Music & Lyrics by: Chris Cornell

“LAY YOUR HEAD DOWN” – “Albert Nobbs”

Music by: Brian Byrne

Lyrics by: Glenn Close

“THE LIVING PROOF” – “The Help”

Music by: Mary J. Blige, Thomas Newman, Harvey Mason, Jr.

Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Harvey Mason, Jr., Damon Thomas

WINNER: “MASTERPIECE” – “W.E.” Music & Lyrics by: Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Television Series – Drama

“American Horror Story”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Boss”

“Game of Thrones”

WINNER: “Homeland”

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

“Enlightened”

“Episodes”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“New Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

WINNER: Kelsey Grammer, “Boss”

Jeremy Irons, “The Borgias”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

WINNER: Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Mireille Enos, “The Killing”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Madeline Stowe, “Revenge”

Callie Thorne, “Necessary Roughness”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Enlightened”

Zooey Deschanel, “The New Girl”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Laura Linney, “The Big C”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

David Duchovny, “Californication”

Johnny Galecki, “The Big Bang Theory”

Thomas Jane, “Hung”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”



Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Cinema Verite”

WINNER: “Downton Abbey”

“The Hour”

“Mildred Pierce”

“Too Big to Fail”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Romola Garai, “The Hour”

Diane Lane, “Cinema Verite”

Elizabeth McGovern, “Downton Abbey”

Emily Watson, “Appropriate Adult”

WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”

WINNER: Idris Elba, “Luther”

William Hurt, “Too Big To Fail”

Bill Nighy, “Page Eight”

Dominic West, “The Hour”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story”

Kelly MacDonald, “Boardwalk Empire”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Mildred Pierece”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail”

Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”

Tim Robbins, “Cinema Verite”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”



What do you think of this year's winners?