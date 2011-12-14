2012 SAG Awards nominees

The nominees for the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, CA. The nominees are as follows.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Artist”

“Bridesmaids”

“The Descendants”

“The Help”

“Midnight in Paris”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”

Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kenneth Brangah, “My Week with Marilyn”

Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”

Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”

Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”

Jassica Chastain “The Help”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Female Actor – Movie or Miniseries

Diane Lane, “Cinema Verite”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Emily Watson, “Appropriate Adult”

Betty White, “The Lost Valentine”

Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce”

Male Actor – Movie or Miniseries

Laurence Fishburne, “Thurgood”

Paul Giamatti, “Too Big To Fail”

Greg Kinnear, “The Kennedys”

Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”

James Woods, “Too Big to Fail”





Female Actor – Comedy Series

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”





Male Actor – Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Ensemble – Comedy Series

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“The Office”





Female Actor – Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Jessa Lange, “American Horror Story”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

Male Actor – Drama Series

Patrick James Adams, “Suits”

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Ensemble – Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Dexter”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Adjustment Bureau”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“X-Men: First Class”



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Dexter”

“Game of Thrones”

“Southland”

“Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”

“True Blood”

The SAG Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan 29 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM EST and broadcast on TNT and TBS.