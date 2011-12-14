2012 SAG Awards nominees

The nominees for the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, CA. The nominees are as follows.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Midnight in Paris”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kenneth Brangah, “My Week with Marilyn”
Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jassica Chastain “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Female Actor – Movie or Miniseries
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“The Adjustment Bureau”
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“X-Men: First Class”
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Dexter”
“Game of Thrones”
“Southland”
“Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”
“True Blood”
The SAG Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan 29 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM EST and broadcast on TNT and TBS.
no Albert Brooks?! jeez
if Melissa McCarthy gets an Oscar nomination I will throw up
Not happy with the Fassbender snub. And that kid from the USA show makes it in, but Aaron Paul or Giancarlo Espisito from Breaking Bad can’t make it in? I mean really. At least Cranston and Kyle Chandler made it.
Jonah Hill: SAG award nominee. WHAT.
This is the worst SAG lineup in ages. Vomit.
No Fassbender = one atrocious mistake. I really hope he strikes back with an Oscar nomination. (Possibly a Golden Globe nod, too, but I am skeptical of that.) Were both DiCaprio and Pitt really necessary? Pitt should be there for TTOL, not M, at least. I feel bad that only one of Fassbender and Oldman are likely to make the Oscar cut now.
On the flipside, yay for Swinton! I do hope that Olsen kicks out Close, but I doubt it. At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me if Close still won based on industry support. It’s definitely a retro reimbursement reward, rather than an accolade for a singular performance. No Theron….I had a feeling YA was a more populist film and was being overestimated here.
Do not understand Hill AT ALL. Just because he wasn’t obnoxious for once, he should be nodded? Stuuuuupid. He better get snubbed in favor of Oswalt or Brooks. I wonder if Hammer will get in….
McCarthy is a strange nod, but she kept Woodley out, so that’s fine, haha. Still, it’s only ’cause they love her on the TV show. Hooray for Chastain and Spencer!
Oh well, the Oscars definitely will not be perfect this season….*Sigh*.
Close finally gets a mention and McTeer as well! But still no Redgrave in supporting? I’m starting to get worried. Good for Swinton for making the cut.
glad Swinton and Close got in. but no Gary Oldman? WTF?!?
No love for Carnage? I’m shocked. They deserved at least an ensemble nod.
Jonah Hill for Moneyball, Patrick James Adams for Suits, even Dexter in drama ensemble are kind of hilarious to me. And Lange is certainly entertaining in AHS but it’s a bit ridiculous to nominate her here.
Well done Summit for getting that ‘A Better Life’ screener out so early.
Best ensemble nomination for Dexter. Really? Where’s Justified, Homeland…?
Indeed!
I think I have asked this in a previous year but I always forget. How do actors get nominated at the Oscars? I know only the actors vote for them so that constitutes all acting members of AMPAS? So confusing…
The reason I am curious is because if the actors nominate the actors how is there such a big gap between who SAG nominates and who AMPAS nominates? Aren’t most of the acting members of AMPAS also members of SAG?
I believe that SAG has a much smaller nominating committee than that of AMPAS, where it’s the entire body of the actors branch who nominate the four acting categories. Plus, SAG is comprised of several TV-only people who aren’t Academy members, I think? There’s been enough variation and if the British get more behind Fassbender, there might be SOME hope this BS can be rectified.
Michael Hall again? Dexter is getting a little long in the tooth these days. I can’t believe they snubbed Damian Lewis. And what happened with Claire Danes? What does a girl have to do to get a nomination? All these actresses in the list are ex-movie stars doing television because of a role draught… Danes put in the best performance all year, imho.
Michael Hall is pure greatness. You cannot nominate or award him too often.
It’s hard to take these nominations serious
It’s hard to take these nominations seriously when they nominate Betty White not once but twice!
Wow, I missed the nom for The Lost Valentine. I didn’t watch that, but the recap on Go Fug Yourself made it look pretty horrible. So I completely agree with your comment!
I shed a tear for Gary Oldman.
I figured all the Brits would get together to ensure a harry potter ensemble nod. considering all of them were in at least one of the films from the franchise.
So Paul Giamatti gets nominated for best actor in an absolutely minuscule role in Too Big to Fail, while William Hurt, WHO WAS THE LEAD (and great BTW), is ignored? And no Jon Hamm for Mad Men? This list is WHACK.