2012 SAG Awards Winners – Complete list

The Screen Actor’s Guild handed out their annual honors during the 18th Annual SAG Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.  

The winners are as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help” – WINNER
“Midnight in Paris”


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist” – WINNER
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help” – WINNER
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kenneth Brangah, “My Week with Marilyn”
Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” – WINNER


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jassica Chastain “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”- WINNER

Female Actor – Movie or Miniseries

Diane Lane, “Cinema Verite”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Emily Watson, “Appropriate Adult”
Betty White, “The Lost Valentine”
Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce” – WINNER
Male Actor – Movie or Miniseries
Laurence Fishburne, “Thurgood”
Paul Giamatti, “Too Big To Fail” – WINNER
Greg Kinnear, “The Kennedys”
Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”
James Woods, “Too Big to Fail”

Female Actor – Comedy Series

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland” – WINNER

Male Actor – Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Steve Carell, “The Office”
Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
Ensemble – Comedy Series
“30 Rock”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“Modern Family” – WINNER
“The Office”

Female Actor – Drama Series
Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”
Glenn Close, “Damages”
Jessa Lange, “American Horror Story” – WINNER
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”
Male Actor – Drama Series
Patrick James Adams, “Suits”
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER
Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”
Ensemble – Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER
“Breaking Bad”
“Dexter”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Good Wife”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Adjustment Bureau”
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” – WINNER
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“X-Men: First Class”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Dexter”
“Game of Thrones” – WINNER
“Southland”
“Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”
“True Blood”

