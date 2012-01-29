2012 SAG Awards Winners – Complete list

The Screen Actor’s Guild handed out their annual honors during the 18th Annual SAG Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The winners are as follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help” – WINNER
“Midnight in Paris”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist” – WINNER
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help” – WINNER
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kenneth Brangah, “My Week with Marilyn”
Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jassica Chastain “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”- WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“The Adjustment Bureau”
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” – WINNER
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“X-Men: First Class”
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Dexter”
“Game of Thrones” – WINNER
“Southland”
“Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”
“True Blood”
