2012 SAG Awards Winners – Complete list

The Screen Actor’s Guild handed out their annual honors during the 18th Annual SAG Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The winners are as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Artist”

“Bridesmaids”

“The Descendants”

“The Help” – WINNER

“Midnight in Paris”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist” – WINNER

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Viola Davis, “The Help” – WINNER

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”

Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kenneth Brangah, “My Week with Marilyn”

Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”

Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”

Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” – WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”

Jassica Chastain “The Help”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

Octavia Spencer, “The Help”- WINNER

Female Actor – Movie or Miniseries

Diane Lane, “Cinema Verite”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Emily Watson, “Appropriate Adult”

Betty White, “The Lost Valentine”

Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce” – WINNER

Male Actor – Movie or Miniseries

Laurence Fishburne, “Thurgood”

Paul Giamatti, “Too Big To Fail” – WINNER

Greg Kinnear, “The Kennedys”

Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”

James Woods, “Too Big to Fail”

Female Actor – Comedy Series

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland” – WINNER





Male Actor – Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Ensemble – Comedy Series

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family” – WINNER

“The Office”





Female Actor – Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Jessa Lange, “American Horror Story” – WINNER

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

Male Actor – Drama Series

Patrick James Adams, “Suits”

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Ensemble – Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

“Breaking Bad”

“Dexter”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Adjustment Bureau”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” – WINNER

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“X-Men: First Class”



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Dexter”

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Southland”

“Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”

“True Blood”