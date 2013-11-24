2013 American Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

A list of all the nominees and actual winners of the 2013 American Music Awards broadcast live from Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2013. Winners will be updated as they are announced.
Artist of the Year
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Bruno Mars
Rihanna
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Justin Timberlake
New Artist of the Year
Florida Georgia Line
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Phillip Phillps
Single of the Year
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly, “Cruise” – WINNER
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz, “Thrift Shop”
Robin Thicke Featuring Pharrell & T.I., “Blurred Lines”
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Robin Thicke
Justin Timberlake – WINNER
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
P!nk
Rihanna
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
One Direction – WINNER
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
One Direction, “Take Me Home” – WINNER
Taylor Swift, “Red”
Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Luke Bryan – WINNER
Hunter Hayes
Blake Shelton
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Country
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum – WINNER
Favorite Album – Country
Luke Bryan, “Crash My Party”
Florida Georgia Line, “Here”s To The Good Times”
Taylor Swift, “Red” – WINNER
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Jay Z
Lil Wayne
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – WINNER
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Jay Z, “Magna Carta…Holy Grail”
Kendrick Lamar, “good kid, m.A.A.d city”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “The Heist” – WINNER
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Miguel
Robin Thicke
Justin Timberlake – WINNER
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ciara
Alicia Keys
Rihanna – WINNER
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Rihanna, “Unapologetic”
Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience” – WINNER
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5 – WINNER
Bruno Mars
P!nk
Favorite Artist – Latin
Marc Anthony – WINNER
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
tobyMac
Chris Tomlin
Matthew West – WINNER
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii – WINNER
Daft Punk
Calvin Harris
Zedd
Top Soundtrack
“The Great Gatsby: Music From Baz Luhrmann’s Film”
“Les Miserables”
“Pitch Perfect” – WINNER
