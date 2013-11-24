2013 American Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

A list of all the nominees and actual winners of the 2013 American Music Awards broadcast live from Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2013. Winners will be updated as they are announced.

Artist of the Year

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Bruno Mars

Rihanna

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Justin Timberlake

New Artist of the Year

Florida Georgia Line

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Phillip Phillps

Single of the Year

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly, “Cruise” – WINNER

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz, “Thrift Shop”

Robin Thicke Featuring Pharrell & T.I., “Blurred Lines”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Robin Thicke

Justin Timberlake – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

P!nk

Rihanna

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

One Direction – WINNER

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

One Direction, “Take Me Home” – WINNER

Taylor Swift, “Red”

Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Luke Bryan – WINNER

Hunter Hayes

Blake Shelton

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Country

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum – WINNER

Favorite Album – Country

Luke Bryan, “Crash My Party”

Florida Georgia Line, “Here”s To The Good Times”

Taylor Swift, “Red” – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Jay Z

Lil Wayne

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – WINNER

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Jay Z, “Magna Carta…Holy Grail”

Kendrick Lamar, “good kid, m.A.A.d city”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “The Heist” – WINNER

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Miguel

Robin Thicke

Justin Timberlake – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ciara

Alicia Keys

Rihanna – WINNER

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Rihanna, “Unapologetic”

Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience” – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5 – WINNER

Bruno Mars

P!nk

Favorite Artist – Latin

Marc Anthony – WINNER

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

tobyMac

Chris Tomlin

Matthew West – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii – WINNER

Daft Punk

Calvin Harris

Zedd

Top Soundtrack

“The Great Gatsby: Music From Baz Luhrmann’s Film”

“Les Miserables”

“Pitch Perfect” – WINNER