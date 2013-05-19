2013 Billboard Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

Top Artist

Justin Bieber

Maroon 5

One Direction

Rihanna

Taylor Swift – WINNER



Top New Artist

Carly Rae Jepsen

Gotye

One Direction – WINNER

PSY

The Lumineers

Top Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Flo Rida

Jason Aldean

Justin Bieber – WINNER

Top Female Artist

Adele

Carly Rae Jepsen

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Duo/Group

Coldplay

fun.

Maroon 5

Mumford & Sons

One Direction – WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Justin Bieber

Mumford & Sons

One Direction

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Flo Rida

fun.

Maroon 5 – WINNER

Rihanna

Taylor Swift



Top Digital Songs Artist

Carly Rae Jepsen

Flo Rida

fun.

Maroon 5

Taylor Swift – WINNER



Top Radio Songs Artist

Flo Rida

fun.

Maroon 5

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna – WINNER



Top Touring Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Coldplay

Lady Gaga

Madonna – WINNER

Roger Waters

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber – WINNER

Katy Perry

One Direction

Rihanna

Taylor Swift



Top Streaming Artist

Baauer

Drake

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

PSY

Rihanna

Top Pop Artist

Adele

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Maroon 5

One Direction – WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Alicia Keys

Chris Brown

Ne-Yo

Rihanna – WINNER

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Flo Rida

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Pitbull

PSY

Top Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Hunter Hayes

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Rock Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Coldplay

fun. – WINNER

Gotye

Mumford & Sons

Top Latin Artist

Don Omar

Jenni Rivera – WINNER

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Top Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Madonna – WINNER

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Top EDM Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta – WINNER

deadmau5

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Chris Tomlin

Matt Redman

MercyMe

tobyMac – WINNER



Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele – “21”

Mumford & Sons – “Babel”

One Direction – “Take Me Home”

One Direction – “Up All Night”

Taylor Swift – “Red” – WINNER

Top Pop Album

Adele – “21” – WINNER

Justin Bieber – “Believe”

Maroon 5 – “Overexposed”

One Direction – “Take Me Home”

One Direction – “Up All Night”

Top R&B Album

Alicia Keys – “Girl On Fire”

Chris Brown – “Fortune”

Frank Ocean – “Channel Orange”

Rihanna – “Unapologetic” – WINNER

Usher – “Looking 4 Myself”

Top Rap Album

2 Chainz – “Based On A T.R.U. Story”

Kendrick Lamar – “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “The Heist”

Nicki Minaj – “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” – WINNER

Rick Ross – “God Forgives, I Don’t”

Top Country Album

Carrie Underwood – “Blown Away”

Jason Aldean – “Night Train”

Lionel Richie – “Tuskegee”

Luke Bryan – “Tailgates & Tanlines”

Taylor Swift -“Red” – WINNER

Top Rock Album

fun. – “Some Nights

Mumford & Sons – “Babel” – WINNER

Of Monsters And Men – “My Head Is An Animal”

Phillip Phillips – “The World From The Side of the Moon”

The Lumineers – “The Lumineers”

Top Latin Album

Jenni Rivera – “Joyas Prestadas: Banda”

Jenni Rivera – “Joyas Prestadas: Pop”

Jenni Rivera – “La Misma Gran Senora” – WINNER

Prince Royce – “Phase II”

Romeo Santos – “Formula: Vol. 1”

Top Dance Album

David Guetta – “Nothing But The Beat”

deadmau5 – “Album Title Goes Here”

LMFAO – “Sorry For Party Rocking”

Madonna – “MDNA” – WINNER

Skrillex – “Bangarang”

Top EDM Album

David Guetta – “Nothing But The Beat”

deadmau5 – “Album Title Goes Here”

Skrillex – “Bangarang” – WINNER

Skrillex – “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites”

Swedish House Mafia – “Until Now”

Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns – “Come To The Well”

Lecrae – “Gravity”

MercyMe – “The Hurt & The Healer”

tobyMac – “Eye On It” – WINNER

Various Artists – “Wow Hits 2013”

Top Hot 100 Song

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

fun. – “Some Nights”

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER

Maroon 5 – “One More Night”

Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”

Top Digital Song

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe” – WINNER

fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”

Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”

Top Radio Song

Bruno Mars – “Locked Out Of Heaven”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER

Maroon 5 – “One More Night”

Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

Ellie Goulding – “Lights”

fun. – “Some Nights”

fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”

PSY – “Gangnam Style” – WINNER

Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Top Pop Song

Bruno Mars – “Locked Out Of Heaven”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe” – WINNER

Ellie Goulding – “Lights”

Maroon 5 – “One More Night”

Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”

Top R&B Song

Alicia Keys Featuring Nicki Minaj – “Girl On Fire”

Frank Ocean – “Thinking Bout You”

Miguel – “Adorn”

Rihanna – “Diamonds” – WINNER

Trey Songz – “Heart Attack”

Top Rap Song

Flo Rida – “Whistle”

Flo Rida Featuring Sia – “Wild Ones”

Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz – “Mercy”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop” – WINNER

PSY – “Gangnam Style”

Top Country Song

Eric Church – “Springsteen”

Florida Georgia Line – “Cruise”

Hunter Hayes – “Wanted”

Luke Bryan – “Drunk On You”

Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – WINNER

Top Rock Song

fun. – “Some Nights”

fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER

Phillip Phillips – “Home”

The Lumineers – “Ho Hey”

Top Latin Song

Don Omar – “Hasta Que Salga El Sol”

Don Omar Featuring Natty Natasha – “Dutty Love”

Juan Magan Featuring Pitbull & El Cata – “Bailando Por El Mundo”

Michel Telo – “Ai Se Eu Te Pego” – WINNER

Wisin & Yandel Featuring Chris Brown & T-Pain – “Algo Me Gusta De Ti”

Top Dance Song

Baauer – “Harlem Shake” – WINNER

David Guetta Featuring Sia – “Titanium”

Nicki Minaj – “Starships”

PSY – “Gangnam Style”

Rihanna – “Where Have You Been”

Top EDM Song

Baauer – “Harlem Shake” – WINNER

Calvin Harris – “Feel So Close”

Calvin Harris Featuring Florence Welch – “Sweet Nothing”

David Guetta Featuring Sia – “Titanium”

Swedish House Mafia Featuring John Martin – “Don’t You Worry Child”

Top Christian Song

Big Daddy Weave – “Redeemed”

Building 429 – “Where I Belong”

Matt Redman – “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” – WINNER

newsboys – “God’s Not Dead (Like A Lion)”

tobyMac – “Me Without You”