2013 Billboard Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

Top Artist
Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top New Artist
Carly Rae Jepsen
Gotye
One Direction – WINNER
PSY
The Lumineers
Top Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Flo Rida
Jason Aldean
Justin Bieber – WINNER
Top Female Artist
Adele
Carly Rae Jepsen
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Duo/Group
Coldplay
fun.
Maroon 5
Mumford & Sons
One Direction – WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Justin Bieber
Mumford & Sons
One Direction
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
Flo Rida
fun.
Maroon 5 – WINNER
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top Digital Songs Artist
Carly Rae Jepsen
Flo Rida
fun.
Maroon 5
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Radio Songs Artist
Flo Rida
fun.
Maroon 5
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna – WINNER
Top Touring Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Coldplay
Lady Gaga
Madonna – WINNER
Roger Waters
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber – WINNER
Katy Perry
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Artist
Baauer
Drake
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
PSY
Rihanna
Top Pop Artist
Adele
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
One Direction – WINNER
Top R&B Artist
Alicia Keys
Chris Brown
Ne-Yo
Rihanna – WINNER
Usher
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Flo Rida
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Pitbull
PSY
Top Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Hunter Hayes
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Rock Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Coldplay
fun. – WINNER
Gotye
Mumford & Sons
Top Latin Artist
Don Omar
Jenni Rivera – WINNER
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Top Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Madonna – WINNER
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Top EDM Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta – WINNER
deadmau5
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Chris Tomlin
Matt Redman
MercyMe
tobyMac – WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele – “21”
Mumford & Sons – “Babel”
One Direction – “Take Me Home”
One Direction – “Up All Night”
Taylor Swift – “Red” – WINNER
Top Pop Album
Adele – “21” – WINNER
Justin Bieber – “Believe”
Maroon 5 – “Overexposed”
One Direction – “Take Me Home”
One Direction – “Up All Night”
Top R&B Album
Alicia Keys – “Girl On Fire”
Chris Brown – “Fortune”
Frank Ocean – “Channel Orange”
Rihanna – “Unapologetic” – WINNER
Usher – “Looking 4 Myself”
Top Rap Album
2 Chainz – “Based On A T.R.U. Story”
Kendrick Lamar – “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “The Heist”
Nicki Minaj – “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” – WINNER
Rick Ross – “God Forgives, I Don’t”
Top Country Album
Carrie Underwood – “Blown Away”
Jason Aldean – “Night Train”
Lionel Richie – “Tuskegee”
Luke Bryan – “Tailgates & Tanlines”
Taylor Swift -“Red” – WINNER
Top Rock Album
fun. – “Some Nights
Mumford & Sons – “Babel” – WINNER
Of Monsters And Men – “My Head Is An Animal”
Phillip Phillips – “The World From The Side of the Moon”
The Lumineers – “The Lumineers”
Top Latin Album
Jenni Rivera – “Joyas Prestadas: Banda”
Jenni Rivera – “Joyas Prestadas: Pop”
Jenni Rivera – “La Misma Gran Senora” – WINNER
Prince Royce – “Phase II”
Romeo Santos – “Formula: Vol. 1”
Top Dance Album
David Guetta – “Nothing But The Beat”
deadmau5 – “Album Title Goes Here”
LMFAO – “Sorry For Party Rocking”
Madonna – “MDNA” – WINNER
Skrillex – “Bangarang”
Top EDM Album
David Guetta – “Nothing But The Beat”
deadmau5 – “Album Title Goes Here”
Skrillex – “Bangarang” – WINNER
Skrillex – “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites”
Swedish House Mafia – “Until Now”
Top Christian Album
Casting Crowns – “Come To The Well”
Lecrae – “Gravity”
MercyMe – “The Hurt & The Healer”
tobyMac – “Eye On It” – WINNER
Various Artists – “Wow Hits 2013”
Top Hot 100 Song
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”
fun. – “Some Nights”
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER
Maroon 5 – “One More Night”
Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”
Top Digital Song
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe” – WINNER
fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”
Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”
Top Radio Song
Bruno Mars – “Locked Out Of Heaven”
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER
Maroon 5 – “One More Night”
Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”
Ellie Goulding – “Lights”
fun. – “Some Nights”
fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”
fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”
PSY – “Gangnam Style” – WINNER
Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
Top Pop Song
Bruno Mars – “Locked Out Of Heaven”
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe” – WINNER
Ellie Goulding – “Lights”
Maroon 5 – “One More Night”
Maroon 5 Featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”
Top R&B Song
Alicia Keys Featuring Nicki Minaj – “Girl On Fire”
Frank Ocean – “Thinking Bout You”
Miguel – “Adorn”
Rihanna – “Diamonds” – WINNER
Trey Songz – “Heart Attack”
Top Rap Song
Flo Rida – “Whistle”
Flo Rida Featuring Sia – “Wild Ones”
Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz – “Mercy”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop” – WINNER
PSY – “Gangnam Style”
Top Country Song
Eric Church – “Springsteen”
Florida Georgia Line – “Cruise”
Hunter Hayes – “Wanted”
Luke Bryan – “Drunk On You”
Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – WINNER
Top Rock Song
fun. – “Some Nights”
fun. Featuring Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know” – WINNER
Phillip Phillips – “Home”
The Lumineers – “Ho Hey”
Top Latin Song
Don Omar – “Hasta Que Salga El Sol”
Don Omar Featuring Natty Natasha – “Dutty Love”
Juan Magan Featuring Pitbull & El Cata – “Bailando Por El Mundo”
Michel Telo – “Ai Se Eu Te Pego” – WINNER
Wisin & Yandel Featuring Chris Brown & T-Pain – “Algo Me Gusta De Ti”
Top Dance Song
Baauer – “Harlem Shake” – WINNER
David Guetta Featuring Sia – “Titanium”
Nicki Minaj – “Starships”
PSY – “Gangnam Style”
Rihanna – “Where Have You Been”
Top EDM Song
Baauer – “Harlem Shake” – WINNER
Calvin Harris – “Feel So Close”
Calvin Harris Featuring Florence Welch – “Sweet Nothing”
David Guetta Featuring Sia – “Titanium”
Swedish House Mafia Featuring John Martin – “Don’t You Worry Child”
Top Christian Song
Big Daddy Weave – “Redeemed”
Building 429 – “Where I Belong”
Matt Redman – “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” – WINNER
newsboys – “God’s Not Dead (Like A Lion)”
tobyMac – “Me Without You”
Taylor Is the biggest winner here