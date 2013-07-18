2013 Emmy Awards nomination reactions: Kevin Spacey, Edie Falco, Sigourney Weaver and more

Bright and early this morning (earlier if you’re on the West Coast), the 2013 Emmy Nominations were announced. That means that a whole lot of phone calls went out to sleepy actors, actresses, producers, writers, and so many more people in order to get reactions from the newly named nominees. Below you’ll find a compiled list of said reactions, which go from super serious to seriously funny. Included are the likes of Don Cheadle, Edie Falco, Jimmy Fallon, Sigourney Weaver and many more.