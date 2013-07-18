2013 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

Below is a partial list of the nominees for the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including the major categories. A complete list can be found here.

The 2013 Primetime Emmys will air live from the Nokia Theater L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22 on CBS.

COMEDY SERIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“30 Rock” (NBC)

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Girls” (HBO)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development” (Netflix)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Laura Dern, “Enlightened” (HBO)

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Tina Fey, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Jane Lynch, “Glee” (FOX)

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie C.K., “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Bobby Cannavale, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Will Forte, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Nathan Lane, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Justin Timberlake, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Dot-Marie Jones, “Glee” (FOX)

Melissa Leo, “Louie” (FX)

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Molly Shannon, “Enlightened” (HBO)

Elaine Stritch, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Kristin Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

DRAMA SERIES

Outstanding Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Damian Lewis, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Connie Britton, “Nashville” (ABC)

Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel” (A&E)

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (HBO)

Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Morena Baccarin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Dan Bucatinsky, “Scandal” (ABC)

Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Rupert Friend, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Harry Hamlin, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Nathan Lane, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Robert Morse, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Linda Cardellini, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Joan Cusack, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Jane Fonda, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Margo Martindale, “The Americans” (FX)

Carrie Preston, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

MINISERIES/MOVIES

Outstanding Miniseries or Movie

“American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)

“The Bible” (HISTORY)

“Parade’s End” (HBO)

“Phil Spector” (HBO)

“Political Animals” (USA)

“Top of the Lake” (Sundance)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End” (HBO)

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)

Toby Jones, “The Girl” (HBO)

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector” (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” (Sundance)

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals” (USA)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Scott Bakula, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)

James Cromwell, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)

Peter Mullan, “Top of the Lake” (Sundance)

Zachary Quinto, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Ellen Burstyn, “Political Animals” (USA)

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

Charlotte Rampling, “Restless” (Sundance)

Imelda Staunton, “The Girl” (HBO)

Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias” (Lifetime)

VARIETY and REALITY

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

“The Daily Show with John Stewart” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Host For a Reality Competition Program

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste” (ABC)

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway” (Lifetime)

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol” (FOX)

Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (NBC)