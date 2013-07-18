2013 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

Below is a partial list of the nominees for the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including the major categories. A complete list can be found here.
The 2013 Primetime Emmys will air live from the Nokia Theater L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22 on CBS.
COMEDY SERIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
“30 Rock” (NBC)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Girls” (HBO)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Veep” (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development” (Netflix)
Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Laura Dern, “Enlightened” (HBO)
Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Tina Fey, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)
Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Jane Lynch, “Glee” (FOX)
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie C.K., “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Bobby Cannavale, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Will Forte, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Nathan Lane, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Justin Timberlake, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Dot-Marie Jones, “Glee” (FOX)
Melissa Leo, “Louie” (FX)
Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Molly Shannon, “Enlightened” (HBO)
Elaine Stritch, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Kristin Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
DRAMA SERIES
Outstanding Drama Series
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Damian Lewis, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Connie Britton, “Nashville” (ABC)
Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel” (A&E)
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (HBO)
Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)
Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Morena Baccarin, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Dan Bucatinsky, “Scandal” (ABC)
Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Rupert Friend, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Harry Hamlin, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Nathan Lane, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Robert Morse, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Linda Cardellini, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Joan Cusack, “Shameless” (Showtime)
Jane Fonda, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Margo Martindale, “The Americans” (FX)
Carrie Preston, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
MINISERIES/MOVIES
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
“American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
“The Bible” (HISTORY)
“Parade’s End” (HBO)
“Phil Spector” (HBO)
“Political Animals” (USA)
“Top of the Lake” (Sundance)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End” (HBO)
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
Toby Jones, “The Girl” (HBO)
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector” (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector” (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” (Sundance)
Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals” (USA)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Scott Bakula, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
James Cromwell, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
John Benjamin Hickey, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)
Peter Mullan, “Top of the Lake” (Sundance)
Zachary Quinto, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Ellen Burstyn, “Political Animals” (USA)
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
Charlotte Rampling, “Restless” (Sundance)
Imelda Staunton, “The Girl” (HBO)
Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias” (Lifetime)
VARIETY and REALITY
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
“The Daily Show with John Stewart” (Comedy Central)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
“Project Runway” (Lifetime)
“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding Host For a Reality Competition Program
Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste” (ABC)
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway” (Lifetime)
Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol” (FOX)
Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (NBC)
Biggest Snub = Jeff Probst
His back massage of Brandon Hantz should have gotten him the nomination alone.
I’m glad Survivor got snubbed. It needs a reboot and a new host.
The absence of Tatiana Maslany in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category is the biggest heartbreak I’ve had in a while.
Came here to say this.
It’s ridiculous.
Yep!
Seriously? Wow, you live a good life.
The Wire NEVER son an Emmy, so wgaf….
It’s not listed above, but my number-one Emmy wish came true: Peter Mullan for “Top of the Lake” for supporting actor in miniseries/movie. He was absolutely incredible, my favorite performance in any television production last season. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t win, but I’m thrilled that he at least got nominated.
He’s great in it but I think Moss is better.
Moss needs to win here. Ep. 4 is devastating. I’m just glad Holly Hunter didn’t steal a nomination for whatever the hell she was doing.
So they nominate SEVEN people for best actress in a drama and leave out the best of the year in Maslany. And they snub Glenn Close for the final season of Damages, who’s also totally fantastic in a show that sadly nobody watches. And the Showtime women – Rossum and Carpenter – continue to be ignored.
Britton being nominated for that show is a joke. Dockery shouldn’t be there either. And Wright also didn’t get the material to earn this nomination.
It’s such a joke that they get nominated because of name alone, yet the likes of Rossum and Maslany get nothing. So disappointing, I thought at least one of them would make it, they’re by far the top two actresses on television.
No Keri Russell either. To be fair, Best Actress Drama was pretty strong this year.
It was, but it would have been nice to see more than one of the top four in terms of actual performance (Danes) get nominated.
As for Carpenter, given certain nominations this year in the supporting categories, I think it’s possible given all they are giving her to do this season that she MIGHT have a chance at actually getting a nod next year.
Moss and Dockery had no right to be in lead actress at all,
how much screentime did they have? not even enough for 1 classic cliche Emmy bait scene.
Tatiana Maslany not getting a nom is only how it should be,
the amount of hype and lobbying by teh tvmedia was risiculous and craze,
they overdid with their Noble campaign(and with that anti- Torv)
but the Maslany hype was just sick, and she started to believe it as well.
Anna Torv had more right to be on this list, compared to those who are now,
but after 4 years of being snubbed,
she did not submit, the only wise woman.
Briton got a nom because her name is Briton,
Maggie Smith will get a nom, even with only her name on the credits,
Emilia Clarke had the right boyfriend with a lot of power ,
Dinklage is the only American on the cast of GoT.
(how much screentime did he got?)
Where are the non-americans who are not that Hollywood assimilated?
EMMY are a joke, you cannot pretend to award excellence in acting
if the voters have such a limited view on acting.
In miniseries as well as cable the hasbeen Film actors who used to look down on tv acting,
now are willing to do Cable-TV for a lot of money
and guaranteed Emmy-nom.
Got to agree with everything Nick said.
What did Robert Morse do on Mad Men to get nominated??
Apparently more than Ray Stevenson *sigh*
Yeah, Stevenson missing is pretty depressing, particularly since they got a lot right in terms of guest actress with Rigg, Martindale, and Lindsay Weir getting a nomination 15 years late. Given the category, I’m hoping the Silver Fox himself Harry Hamlin pulls it off now, even though I’d certainly have given my personal Emmy to Stevenson.
No Emmy Rossum. =( Fail Emmys, fail.
I’m pretty sure that she wasn’t nominated in order to avoid the potential for the confusing wording of a “and the Emmy goes to Emmy Rossum” announcement.
At least that’s a more logical reason than some other snubs can boast.
This was not a good morning for New Girl.
Greenfield wasn’t even on the original list that went up on Emmys.com. It looked for a minute like they had been completely shut out.
Jake Johnson not getting nominated is a joke, even with the competition in the lead actor category. He definitely deserves to be there ahead of LeBlanc and Cheadle, and while everybody loves Jason Bateman, Johnson was just funnier this year in a better season of telvision.
Hmm, so did Greenfield get nominated or not? Emmys.com still has those listed here, *minus* Greenfield.
I thought Johnson was the best thing about this season, but I’m, sadly, not shocked he wasn’t nominated. However, I’m very shocked by the lack of Deschanel.
Greenfield was not nominated. The show was shut out.
So EXCITED to see Robin Wright, Adam Driver, and Morena Baccarin along with Mandy Patinkin nominated!
I didn’t expect anything in the major categories for Hannibal, but it didn’t even get a nomination for cinematography? Not sure whether that or Maslany is the biggest snub.
Bit gutted Coster-Waldau didn’t get nominated either.
agree about Coster-Waldau, but EMILIA CLARKE!!!!
The emmys are clearly ageist, except in the opposite way.
Max Greenfield for New Girl was not nominated according to the Emmy website (along with missing Eric Stonestreet…)
Ah my mistake on Greenfield.
I was holding out hope that Michael Cudlitz would get a nomination for his work on Southland. His was one of the best performances I’ve seen on TV this past year.
I just remembered Monica Potter. Seriously, emmys?
Emmy Rossum, Tatiana Maslany, Keri Russell all got snubbed big time. I’d take Britton, Dockery and Wright out for them. And the Americans S1 > Homeland S2.
There were a lot of things that were better than Homeland S2.
Very bummed that Tatiana Maslany didn’t get anything.
But at least Emilia Clarke was recognized
Will Arnett is the best thing about Arrested Development — not Jason Bateman.
There’s a bit of rubber stamping going on with some of these nominations. It sounds like voters just put in some names of previous nominees because they couldn’t come up with anyone else to fill out their categories. Christina Hendricks was a worthy nominee last year but quite honestly did nothing this year to warrant another nomination. Peter Dinklage deserved to win last year but he was clearly overshadowed by Charles Dance and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau this season. Most of the Modern Family cast is simply coasting on previous good will even though the show has been in decline since it’s first season. And as much as I love Connie Britton, her performance in Nashville is far from her best work and pales in comparison to that of Tatiana Malsany, Glenn Close, and Keri Russell.
Charles Dance didn’t submit himself for consideration.
I like Downton Abbey and can maybe see that Maggie Smith is always awesome and Michelle Dockery had a storyline, but I really don’t know what Jim Carter did to get an Emmy nomination. I cannot think of what he did this season beyond the usual butlering….
Nothing for Parenthood. Possibly one of television’s most underrated shows.
There does seem to be some discrepancies between the list posted here and the nominees on the Emmy website. In addition to the acting differences others have noted, Parade’s End is listed here as a nominee for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, but it’s not showing on the Emmy’s website (It deserves to have been nominated, but I’m not sure that it is)
Anyone else think it’s interesting Eric Stonestreet isn’t nominated?
I just hope the Emmy voters recognise Modern Family’s unrewarded hero. (Okay – I’ll cheer for Ed O’Niell and the child actors right after JTF WINS!!¡¡!)
No Jennifer Carpenter again? I mean it’s not a surprise, but Baccarin, Baranski, and Smith over Carpenter?
Again, nothing for “Shameless”…so your name has to be a movie star (i.e. Joan Cusack) to get a nomination.
Very surprised “The Americans” got shut out in the major categories, but not surprised they buy into the hype of “House of Cards” because of the big names involved.
Decent list of nominations, not a lot of big surprises (Kerry Washington in “Scandal”). Very happy for Laura Dern, but disappointed no Mike white. Will happily switch “Veep” with the final season of “Enlightened”.
I’m glad someone said it,
Monica Potter’s fantastic work on “Parenthood” is SNUBBED, snubbed BIG time. Does the Emmy voters have NO HEART? or no eyes? If the show cannot get her nominated with such a strong storyline, then nothing else will be nominated. Tragic.
Homeland season 2 does not deserve that much recognition for emmy nominations.
Good to see Cumberbatch on the list – he won’t get it given who he is up against – but, maybe more people will be provoked to watch Parade’s End – it was so extraordinary and a stunning performance by him, Rebecca Hall – well, all of them.
These awards shows just baffle me – I just get how they can maintain these parameters when television has expanded to have so many shows and performers. It seems a bit like a dinosaur in this age of cable, networks, online outlets but they can’t (or don’t try) to figure out a new model for acknowledging excellence.
I agree about Tatiana Maslany – how can you take these things seriously when such a gobsmacking performance goes unrecognized?
I look at these things as pure marketing – all the pre-show yammering is just another way for them get eyeballs on their shows which is fine but it’s just not a serious recognition of great talent and performers when so many don’t make the cut simply because these categories are bursting at the seams with potential choices.
Yes, Sarah Paulson for American Horror Story, she was terrific in this!
The biggest shock of all about the Emmy is how the TVMedia are now so outraged about Maslany,
Where was your outrage when Anna Torv was being snubbed 5 years?
Anna Torv created a great Olivia Dunham, and played 20 plus versions of that Olivia:
the blonde as well as the red, on top older versions and Nick Lane, and Bell (aka Nimoy, no wig, no make up, 3 days prep while working)
and hardly an decent backstory for main Olivia,nothing for the rest.
Where Maslany got a backstory for each clone, and each clone in fact is just 1 emotion of a character that gets a wig and different setting.
There is no depth to each clone, it is Type.Caricature.
And Torv did her Bell during 3 episodes, that is more screentime in total than the biggest clone in OB had.
The most shocking about the entire Tatiana Maslany hype is how the entire TV Nedia gas been lobbying for her, to a point that she was at Variety and Hollywood roundtables,
For what? 10 episodes in total where she plays types and nearly everything is determined by the writing, setting and the wigs/looks.,
and each clone.type is just an enlargement of 1 emotion.
There is no depth, there is no multi-layered character.
Anna Torv had 100 episodes of Fringe, proving every episode what a great actress she is, where was her media attention?
BTW.
With the amount of space each website, not just Hitfix, also TV Guide and Ew and Huff ans all the others, gave to Maslany , they proved that they are not independent objective Tv writers
but paid crazy fangirls/boys who have forced Maslany through everyones throat.
people know who she is, never even seen the overrated series.
How about giving attention to actors/ actresses who have been playing great characters for a long time?
Maybe Yost needs to write an episode next year where Raylan Givins shoots down a TV critic…
RWG (best show on TV and it can’t buy even a freakin’ nomination in any category?!!!)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (HBO)
It should be AMC and not HBO.