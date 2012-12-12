2013 SAG Award nominees react: Daniel Day-Lewis, Alec Baldwin and more

Hollywood woke up early today as the nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced early this morning. There were some surprising choices (including Nicole Kidman’s nom for “The Paperboy”) and some results more in line with expectations (Daniel Day-Lewis for “Lincoln,” for example), but few of the nominees have issued official reactions. They may be saving their efforts for tomorrow’s Golden Globe nominations.

Here’s how some of the major nominees from TV and film reacted:

“It is a real honor to be recognized by my peers for what was a truly wonderful working experience – Sam Mendes created such a great environment, and is a master at his craft. It´s been an enormous privilege and lesson being able to work with such amazing fellow actors as Daniel Craig and Judi Dench, along with the wonderful cast of ‘Skyfall.’ Barbara Broccoli and Michael J. Wilson have been the leaders of this team, always supporting Sam and all of us on set. ‘Skyfall’ was as fun to make as it is to watch. I truly thank to my fellow actors for recognizing my participation in such a fantastic movie.”

– Javier Bardem, nominated for supporting actor for “Skyfall”

“It is very gratifying that SAG has chosen to honor the work of all of the actors in SLP”

– Robert De Niro, nominated for supporting actor and ensemble for “Silver Linings Playbook”

***** “Being recognized by your peers is something I could only dream of happening and to be included in this group of actors is not only humbling but quite frankly, surreal. But the greatest gift, was to be a part of an ensemble that was nominated and the cast, which spans more people than are noted–Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker, Shea Whigham, Julia Stiles, Paulie Herman, Dash Mihok, Anupam Kher, Brea Bee, John Ortiz and all of the local actors from Philly who showed up and knocked it out of the park.” – Bradley Cooper, nominated for outstanding actor and ensemble for “Silver Linings Playbook”



“What a lovely thing for myself, Sally [Field], Tommy [Lee Jones], and the entire cast to be nominated by our guild”



"What a lovely thing for myself, Sally [Field], Tommy [Lee Jones], and the entire cast to be nominated by our guild"

– Daniel Day-Lewis, nominated for outstanding actor and ensemble for "Lincoln"

*****

"I am thrilled and grateful that 'Argo' was nominated for Best Ensemble. On behalf of the more than 120 actors in 'Argo' with speaking roles and the thousands of extras, I want to thank the Screen Actors Guild. I"m also thrilled that SAG has nominated the brilliant Alan Arkin, he is truly one of our great actors. As a SAG member for the last twenty-five years I know first hand the commitment, artistry and dedication universal to my fellow actors. Each actor in 'Argo' made an important contribution in bringing the real life story of these unsung heroes to the screen. We are humbled by this honor from the Screen Actors Guild."

– Ben Affleck, nominated for outstanding ensemble for "Argo"

*****

"I could not be more excited. The recognition from your peers is beyond valuable. I'm truly thrilled. It's an honor to be a part of Maria Belon's story and of course the countless others whose lives were so profoundly affected by the tsunami."

– Naomi Watts, nominated for outstanding actress for "The Impossible"



– Marion Cotillard, nominated for outstanding actress for “Rust and Bone” *****

“Of course, I am deeply flattered to be nominated for another season of ’30 Rock.””

– Alec Baldwin, nominated for outstanding actor in a comedy series for “30 Rock”



Look for more nominee reactions to be added throughout the day.