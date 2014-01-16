2014 Academy Award nominees: Winners and losers

The Oscar nominations brought with them joy for some, despair for others. Perhaps indifference for a few (like Robert Redford, taking it in stride up in Park City at this very moment). As ever, there are winners and losers to be assessed from the morning’s announcement, and Team HitFix has tee’d them up for you in the gallery story below. Click through to see who’s glad and who’s mad.
I’m particularly amazed Scorsese got a Best Actor nom. I don’t even remember him appearing in the movie…
Fixed! Although I’m pretty sure we hear his voice on the other side of the phone at some point towards the beginning of the film.
Really? Didn’t know that. Is it uncredited?
I’d say a big winner this morning as well is ‘Dallas Buyers Club’. Picking up a few nods than most anticipated. HMU over ‘American Hustle’? Editing over ‘Wolf’ & Thelma!?!
It continued to be underestimated throughout the season with a SAG, PGA, and then WGA nods. I agree. And then it gets an editing (an editing!) Oscar nomination which nobody on this planet called (?), along with the screenplay nomination foretold by WGA but largely ignored. It may also go on to three wins. Yes, I’d say it was a big winner today.
Kind of feel like Amy Adams deserves a special shout out. Not only grabbing her first lead nomination and 5th overall in 8 years, but also the only actor to star in 2 Best Picture nominees this year (Her and American Hustle). Pretty great morning for Amy.
Actually, Matthew McCounaughey is in two as well (Dallas Buyers Club and The Wolf of Wall Street). So is Shea Whigham, he has smaller roles in American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street. But, yeah, that’s about it. Imagine, if Saving Mr. Banks had been here, it would have been two for Tom Hanks and Paul Giamatti, and if Blue Jasmine had been here, it would have been two for Louis CK (I mention those two because they were in the PGA list). Always enjoy these kinds of fun facts….
How about Chris Pratt? He’s been in a nominee each of the past three years now.
I hope the winners are: 12 Years a Slave, Steve McQueen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Before Midnight, Her.
I hope the losers are: Mediocre American Hustle, overacted McConaughey and Leto, and The Croods?