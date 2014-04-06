2014 Academy of Country Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

04.06.14 4 years ago

Below is the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 6.

Winners will be updated as they're announced during the telecast and pre-telecast.

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert
Blake Shelton
**WINNER** George Strait
Taylor Swift

Male Vocalist of the Year
**WINNER** Jason Aldean
Lee Brice
Luke Bryan
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Sheryl Crow
**WINNER** Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Dan + Shay
**WINNER** Florida Georgia Line
Love and Theft
Thompson Square

Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
**WINNER** The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band

New Artist of the Year
Brett Eldredge
**WINNER** Justin Moore
Kip Moore

Album of the Year
“Based on a True Story…,” Blake Shelton
“Crash My Party,” Luke Bryan
“Here's to the Good Times,” Florida Georgia Line
**WINNER** “Same Trailer Different Park,” Kacey Musgraves
“Two Lanes of Freedom,” Tim McGraw

Song of the Year
Gary Allan, ‘Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” 
**WINNER** Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck” 
Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart” 
Blake Shelton, ‘Mine Would Be You” 
Darius Rucker, ‘Wagon Wheel” 

Single Record of the Year 
Florida Georgia Line, ‘Cruise” 
Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care” 
Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck” 
**WINNER** Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart” 
Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel” 

Video of the Year
The Band Perry, ‘Better Dig Two” 
Kacey Musgraves, ‘Blowin” Smoke” 
**WINNER** Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care” 
Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck 
Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart” 
Carrie Underwood, ‘Two Black Cadillacs” 

Vocal Event of the Year 
Blake Shelton (Feat. Pistol Annies and Friends), ‘Boys ‘Round Here” 
Florida Georgia Line (Feat. Nelly), ‘Cruise (Remix)” 
Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care” 
Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel” 
**WINNER** Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, ‘We Were Us” 

Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Atkins 
Rodney Clawson 
Ashley Gorley 
Luke Laird 
**WINNER** Shane McAnally

