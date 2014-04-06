2014 Academy of Country Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

Below is the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 6.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton

**WINNER** George Strait

Taylor Swift

Male Vocalist of the Year

**WINNER** Jason Aldean

Lee Brice

Luke Bryan

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Sheryl Crow

**WINNER** Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Dan + Shay

**WINNER** Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

Thompson Square

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

**WINNER** The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

New Artist of the Year

Brett Eldredge

**WINNER** Justin Moore

Kip Moore

Album of the Year

“Based on a True Story…,” Blake Shelton

“Crash My Party,” Luke Bryan

“Here's to the Good Times,” Florida Georgia Line

**WINNER** “Same Trailer Different Park,” Kacey Musgraves

“Two Lanes of Freedom,” Tim McGraw

Song of the Year

Gary Allan, ‘Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)”

**WINNER** Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck”

Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”

Blake Shelton, ‘Mine Would Be You”

Darius Rucker, ‘Wagon Wheel”

Single Record of the Year

Florida Georgia Line, ‘Cruise”

Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”

Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck”

**WINNER** Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”

Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel”

Video of the Year

The Band Perry, ‘Better Dig Two”

Kacey Musgraves, ‘Blowin” Smoke”

**WINNER** Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”

Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck

Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”

Carrie Underwood, ‘Two Black Cadillacs”

Vocal Event of the Year

Blake Shelton (Feat. Pistol Annies and Friends), ‘Boys ‘Round Here”

Florida Georgia Line (Feat. Nelly), ‘Cruise (Remix)”

Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”

Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel”

**WINNER** Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, ‘We Were Us”

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Atkins

Rodney Clawson

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

**WINNER** Shane McAnally