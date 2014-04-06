2014 Academy of Country Music Awards winners and nominees – complete list

Below is the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 6.
Winners will be updated as they're announced during the telecast and pre-telecast.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert
Blake Shelton
**WINNER** George Strait
Taylor Swift
Male Vocalist of the Year
**WINNER** Jason Aldean
Lee Brice
Luke Bryan
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Sheryl Crow
**WINNER** Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Dan + Shay
**WINNER** Florida Georgia Line
Love and Theft
Thompson Square
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
**WINNER** The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band
New Artist of the Year
Brett Eldredge
**WINNER** Justin Moore
Kip Moore
Album of the Year
“Based on a True Story…,” Blake Shelton
“Crash My Party,” Luke Bryan
“Here's to the Good Times,” Florida Georgia Line
**WINNER** “Same Trailer Different Park,” Kacey Musgraves
“Two Lanes of Freedom,” Tim McGraw
Song of the Year
Gary Allan, ‘Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)”
**WINNER** Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck”
Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”
Blake Shelton, ‘Mine Would Be You”
Darius Rucker, ‘Wagon Wheel”
Single Record of the Year
Florida Georgia Line, ‘Cruise”
Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”
Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck”
**WINNER** Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”
Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel”
Video of the Year
The Band Perry, ‘Better Dig Two”
Kacey Musgraves, ‘Blowin” Smoke”
**WINNER** Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”
Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck
Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”
Carrie Underwood, ‘Two Black Cadillacs”
Vocal Event of the Year
Blake Shelton (Feat. Pistol Annies and Friends), ‘Boys ‘Round Here”
Florida Georgia Line (Feat. Nelly), ‘Cruise (Remix)”
Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”
Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel”
**WINNER** Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, ‘We Were Us”
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Atkins
Rodney Clawson
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
**WINNER** Shane McAnally
What was this? A “mercy” award; a “guilty” award given to old man Strait, trying to prop him up for another couple of years?? Strait isn’t even relevant anymore..What a joke..