2014 Brit Awards: Complete list of winners

The 2014 Brit Awards trophies were handed out during a ceremony on Wednesday night (Feb. 19) on London’s O2 Arena
Here”s the complete list of the BRIT Award winners (in bold) and nominees:
MasterCard British Album of the Year
Arctic Monkeys, “AM” (winner)
Bastille, “All This Bad Blood”
David Bowie, “The Next Day”
Disclosure, “Settle”
Rudimental, “Home”
Best Producer
Flood and Alan Moulder (winner)
Ethan Johns
Paul Epworth
British Breakthrough Act
Bastille (winner)
Disclosure
Laura Mvula
London Grammar
Tom Odell
British Female Solo Artist
Ellie Goulding (winner)
Birdy
Jessie J
Laura Marling
Laura Mvula
British Group
Arctic Monkeys (winner)
Bastille
Disclosure
One Direction
Rudimental
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie (winner)
Jake Bugg
James Blake
John Newman
Tom Odell
British Single
Rudimental, “Waiting All Night” (winner)
Bastille, “Pompeii”
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, “I Need Your Love”
Disclosure, “White Noise”
Ellie Goulding, “Burn”
John Newman, “Love Me Again”
Naughty Boy, “La, La, La”
Olly Murs, “Dear Darlin'”
One Direction, “One Way or Another”
Passenger, “Let Her Go”
Critics’ Choice Award
Sam Smith (winner)
Chlöe Howl
Ella Eyre
International Female Solo Artist
Lorde (winner)
Janelle Monáe
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Pink
International Group
Daft Punk (winner)
Arcade Fire
Haim
Kings of Leon
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
International Male Solo Artist
Bruno Mars (winner)
Drake
Eminem
John Grant
Justin Timberlake
