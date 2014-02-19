2014 Brit Awards: Complete list of winners

The 2014 Brit Awards trophies were handed out during a ceremony on Wednesday night (Feb. 19) on London’s O2 Arena

Arctic Monkeys were the biggest winners with two awards for British Group and British Album of the Year.

Here”s the complete list of the BRIT Award winners (in bold) and nominees:



MasterCard British Album of the Year



Arctic Monkeys, “AM” (winner)

Bastille, “All This Bad Blood”

David Bowie, “The Next Day”

Disclosure, “Settle”

Rudimental, “Home”



Best Producer

Flood and Alan Moulder (winner)

Ethan Johns

Paul Epworth



British Breakthrough Act

Bastille (winner)

Disclosure

Laura Mvula

London Grammar

Tom Odell



British Female Solo Artist

Ellie Goulding (winner)

Birdy

Jessie J

Laura Marling

Laura Mvula



British Group

Arctic Monkeys (winner)

Bastille

Disclosure

One Direction

Rudimental



British Male Solo Artist



David Bowie (winner)

Jake Bugg

James Blake

John Newman

Tom Odell



British Single

Rudimental, “Waiting All Night” (winner)

Bastille, “Pompeii”

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, “I Need Your Love”

Disclosure, “White Noise”

Ellie Goulding, “Burn”

John Newman, “Love Me Again”

Naughty Boy, “La, La, La”

Olly Murs, “Dear Darlin'”

One Direction, “One Way or Another”

Passenger, “Let Her Go”



Critics’ Choice Award



Sam Smith (winner)

Chlöe Howl

Ella Eyre



International Female Solo Artist



Lorde (winner)

Janelle Monáe

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Pink



International Group

Daft Punk (winner)

Arcade Fire

Haim

Kings of Leon

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis



International Male Solo Artist

Bruno Mars (winner)

Drake

Eminem

John Grant

Justin Timberlake