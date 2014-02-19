2014 Brit Awards: Complete list of winners

02.19.14

The 2014 Brit Awards trophies were handed out during a ceremony on Wednesday night (Feb. 19) on London’s O2 Arena

Arctic Monkeys were the biggest winners with two awards for British Group and British Album of the Year.

Here”s the complete list of the BRIT Award winners (in bold) and nominees:
 
MasterCard British Album of the Year

Arctic Monkeys, “AM” (winner)
Bastille, “All This Bad Blood”
David Bowie, “The Next Day”
Disclosure, “Settle”
Rudimental, “Home”

 
Best Producer

Flood and Alan Moulder (winner)
Ethan Johns
Paul Epworth

 
British Breakthrough Act

Bastille (winner)
Disclosure
Laura Mvula
London Grammar
Tom Odell

 
British Female Solo Artist

Ellie Goulding (winner)
Birdy
Jessie J
Laura Marling
Laura Mvula
 

British Group

Arctic Monkeys (winner)
Bastille
Disclosure
One Direction
Rudimental


British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie (winner)
Jake Bugg
James Blake
John Newman
Tom Odell
 

British Single

Rudimental, “Waiting All Night” (winner)
Bastille, “Pompeii”
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, “I Need Your Love”
Disclosure, “White Noise”
Ellie Goulding, “Burn”
John Newman, “Love Me Again”
Naughty Boy, “La, La, La”
Olly Murs, “Dear Darlin'”
One Direction, “One Way or Another”
Passenger, “Let Her Go”
 

Critics’ Choice Award

Sam Smith (winner)
Chlöe Howl
Ella Eyre
 

International Female Solo Artist

Lorde (winner)
Janelle Monáe
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Pink
 

International Group

Daft Punk (winner)
Arcade Fire
Haim
Kings of Leon
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
 

International Male Solo Artist

Bruno Mars (winner)
Drake
Eminem
John Grant
Justin Timberlake

