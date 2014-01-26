2014 Grammy Awards winners and nominees – complete list

Complete list of winners and nominees of the 2014 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Sunday Jan. 26.

Winners will be updated as they’re announced during the telecast and pre-telecast.

Record of the Year

**WINNER** “Get Lucky,” Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams

“Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons

“Royals,” Lorde

“Locked Out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars

“Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke, featuring T.I. and Pharrell

Album of the Year

“The Blessed Unrest,” Sara Bareilles

**WINNER** “Random Access Memories,” Daft Punk

“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” Kendrick Lamar

“The Heist,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

“Red,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Just Give Me a Reason,” Jeff Bhasker, Pink and Nate Ruess (recorded by Pink and Ruess)

“Locked Out of Heaven,” Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine and Bruno Mars (Mars)

“Roar,” Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry and Henry Walter (Perry)

**WINNER** “Royals,” Joel Little and Lorde (Lorde)

“Same Love,” Macklemore, Mary Lambert and Ryan Lewis (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Mary Lambert)

Best New Artist

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

**WINNER** Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Brave,” Sara Bareilles

**WINNER** “Royals,” Lorde

“When I Was Your Man,” Bruno Mars

“Roar,” Katy Perry

“Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

**WINNER** “Get Lucky,” Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams

“Just Give Me a Reason,” Pink, featuring Nate Ruess

“Stay,” Rihanna, featuring Mikky Ekko

“Blurred Lines, “Robin Thicke, featuring T.I. & Pharrell

“Suit & Tie,” Justin Timberlake & Jay Z

Best Pop Instrumental Album

**WINNER** “Steppin” Out,” Herb Alpert

“The Beat,” Boney James

“Handpicked,” Earl Klugh

“Summer Horns,” Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair & Richard Elliot

“Hacienda,” Jeff Lorber Fusion

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Paradise,” Lana Del Rey

“Pure Heroine,” Lorde”

**WINNER** “Unorthodox Jukebox,” Bruno Mars

“Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke

“The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience,” Justin Timberlake

Best Dance Recording

“Need U (100%),” Duke Dumont, featuring A*M*E & MNEK

“Sweet Nothing,” Calvin Harris, featuring Florence Welch

“Atmosphere,” Kaskade

“This Is What It Feels Like,” Armin Van Buuren, featuring Trevor Guthrie

**WINNER** “Clarity,” Zedd, featuring Foxes

Best Dance/Electronica Album

**WINNER** “Random Access Memories,” Daft Punk

“Settle,” Disclosure

“18 Months,” Calvin Harris

“Atmosphere,” Kaskade

“A Color Map of the Sun,” Pretty Lights

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Viva Duets,” Tony Bennett & Various Artists

**WINNER** “To Be Loved,” Michael Bublé

“The Standards,” Gloria Estefan

“Cee Lo”s Magic Moment,” Cee Lo Green

“Now,” Dionne Warwick

Best Rock Performance

“Always Alright,” Alabama Shakes

“The Stars (Are Out Tonight),” David Bowie

**WINNER** “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons

“Kashmir,” Led Zeppelin

“My God Is the Sun,” Queens lf the Stone Age

“I”m Shakin”,” Jack White

Best Metal Performance

“T.N.T.,” Anthrax

**WINNER** “God Is Dead?” Black Sabbath

“The Enemy Inside,” Dream Theater

“In Due Time,” Killswitch Engage

“Room 24,” Volbeat, featuring King Diamond

Best Rock Song

“Ain”t Messin ‘Round,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

**WINNER** “Cut Me Some Slack,” Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear, songwriters (Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)

“Doom and Gloom,” Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

“God Is Dead?” Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne, songwriters (Black Sabbath)

“Panic Station,” Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)

Best Rock Album

“13,” Black Sabbath

“The Next Day,” David Bowie

“Mechanical Bull,” Kings of Leon

**WINNER** “Celebration Day,” Led Zeppelin

“… Like Clockwork,” Queens of the Stone Age

“Psychedelic Pill,” Neil Young With Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You,” Neko Case

“Trouble Will Find Me,” The National

“Hesitation Marks,” Nine Inch Nails

“Lonerism,” Tame Impala

**WINNER** “Modern Vampires of the City,” Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance

“Love and War,” Tamar Braxton

“Best of Me,” Anthony Hamilton

“Nakamarra,” Hiatus Kaiyote, featuring Q-Tip

“How Many Drinks?” Miguel, featuring Kendrick Lamar

**WINNER** “Something,” Snarky Puppy With Lalah Hathaway

Best Traditional R&B Performance

**WINNER** “Please Come Home,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Get It Right,” Fantasia

“Quiet Fire,” Maysa

“Hey Laura,” Gregory Porter

“Yesterday,” Ryan Shaw

Best R&B Song

“Best of Me,” Anthony Hamilton & Jairus Mozee, songwriters (Anthony Hamilton)

“Love and War,” Tamar Braxton, Darhyl Camper, Jr., LaShawn Daniels & Makeba Riddick, songwriters (Tamar Braxton)

“Only One,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton, featuring Stevie Wonder)

**WINNER** “Pusher Love Girl,” James Fauntleroy, Jerome Harmon, Timothy Mosley & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake)

“Without Me, Fantasia Barrino, Missy Elliott, Al Sherrod Lambert, Harmony Samuels & Kyle Stewart, songwriters (Fantasia Featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliot)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Love and War,” Tamar Braxton

“Side Effects of You,” Fantasia

“One: In the Chamber,” Salaam Remi

**WINNER** “Unapologetic,” Rihanna

“New York: A Love Story,” Mack Wilds

Best R&B Album

“R&B Divas,” Faith Evans

**WINNER** “Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys

“Love in the Future,” John Legend

“Better,” Chrisette Michele

“Three Kings,” TGT

Best Rap Performance

“Started From the Bottom, Drake

“Berzerk,” Eminem

“Tom Ford,” Jay Z

“Swimming Pools (Drank),” Kendrick Lamar

**WINNER** “Thrift Shop,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz



Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

“Power Trip,” J. Cole, featuring Miguel

“Part II (On the Run),” Jay Z, featuring Beyoncé

**WINNER** “Holy Grail,” Jay Z, featuring Justin Timberlake

“Now or Never,” Kendrick Lamar, featuring Mary J. Blige

“Remember You,” Wiz Khalifa, featuring The Weeknd

Best Rap Song

“F***in” Problems,” Tauheed Epps, Aubrey Graham, Kendrick Lamar, Rakim Mayers & Noah Shebib, songwriters (ASAP Rocky, featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

“Holy Grail,” Shawn Carter, Terius Nash, J. Harmon, Timothy Mosley, Justin Timberlake & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic, songwriters) (Jay Z, featuring Justin Timberlake)

“New Slaves,” Christopher Breaux, Ben Bronfman, Mike Dean, Louis Johnson, Malik Jones, Elon Rutberg, Sakiya Sandifer, Che Smith, Kanye West & Cydell Young, songwriters (Anna Adamis & Gabor Presser, songwriters) (Kanye West)

“Started From the Bottom,” W. Coleman, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Bruno Sanfilippo, songwriter) (Drake)

**WINNER** “Thrift Shop,” Ben Haggerty & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz)

Best Rap Album

“Nothing Was the Same,” Drake

“Magna Carta … Holy Grail,” Jay Z

“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” Kendrick Lamar

**WINNER** “The Heist,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

“Yeezus,” Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“I Drive Your Truck,” Lee Brice

“I Want Crazy,” Hunter Hayes

“Mama”s Broken Heart,” Miranda Lambert

**WINNER** “Wagon Wheel,” Darius Rucker

“Mine Would Be You,” Blake Shelton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

**WINNER** “From This Valley,” The Civil Wars

“Don”t Rush,” Kelly Clarkson, featuring Vince Gill

“Your Side of the Bed,” Little Big Town

“Highway Don”t Care,” Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift & Keith Urban

“You Can”t Make Old Friends,” Kenny Rogers With Dolly Parton

Best Country Song

“Begin Again,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Drive Your Truck,” Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington & Jimmy Yeary, songwriters (Lee Brice)

“Mama”s Broken Heart,” Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

**WINNER** “Merry Go ‘Round,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Mine Would Be You,” Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington & Deric Ruttan, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

Best Country Album

“Night Train,” Jason Aldean

“Two Lanes of Freedom,” Tim McGraw

**WINNER** “Same Trailer Different Park,” Kacey Musgraves

“Based on a True Story,” Blake Shelton

“Red,” Taylor Swift

Best New Age Album

“Lux,” Brian Eno

“Illumination,” Peter Kater

“Final Call,” Kitaro

“Awakening the Fire,” R. Carlos Nakai & Will Clipman

**WINNER** “Love”s River,” Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Don”t Run,” Terence Blanchard

“Song for Maura,” Paquito D”Rivera

“Song Without Words #4: Duet,” Fred Hersch

“Stadium Jazz,” Donny McCaslin

**WINNER** “Orbits,” Wayne Shorter

Tierney Sutton’s album, “After Blue.”



Best Jazz Vocal Album

“The World According to Andy Bey,” Andy Bey

“Attachments,” Lorraine Feather

**WINNER** “Liquid Spirit,” Gregory Porter

“WomanChild,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

“After Blue,” Tierney Sutton

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Guided Tour,” The New Gary Burton Quartet

**WINNER** “Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue,” Terri Lyne Carrington

“Life Forum,” Gerald Clayton

“Pushing the World Away,” Kenny Garrett

“Out Here,” Christian McBride Trio

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Brooklyn Babylon,” Darcy James Argue”s Secret Society

**WINNER** “Night in Calisia,” Randy Brecker, Wodek Pawlik Trio & Kalisz Philharmonic

“Wild Beauty,” Brussels Jazz Orchestra, featuring Joe Lovano

“March Sublime,” Alan Ferber

“Intrada,” Dave Slonaker Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“La Noche Más Larga,” Buika

**WINNER** “Song for Maura,” Paquito D”Rivera and Trio Corrente

“Yo,” Roberto Fonseca

“Egg?n,” Omar Sosa

“Latin Jazz-Jazz Latin,” Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet

Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance

**WINNER** “Break Every Chain [Live],” Tasha Cobbs

“Hurricane,” Natalie Grant

“Lord, I Need You,” Matt Maher

“Overcomer,” Mandisa

“If He Did It Before … Same God [Live],” Tye Tribbett

Best Gospel Song

“Have Your Way,” Calvin Frazier & Deitrick Haddon, songwriters (Deitrick Haddon)

**WINNER** “If He Did It Before … Same God [Live],” Tye Tribbett, songwriter (Tye Tribbett)

“If I Believe,” Wirlie Morris, Michael Paran, Charlie Wilson & Mahin Wilson, songwriters (Charlie Wilson)

“A Little More Jesus,” Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters (Erica Campbell)

“Still,” Percy Bady, songwriter (Percy Bady, featuring Lowell Pye)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Song

“Hurricane,” Matt Bronleewe, Natalie Grant & Cindy Morgan, songwriters (Natalie Grant)

“Love Take Me Over,” Steven Curtis Chapman, songwriter (Steven Curtis Chapman)

**WINNER** “Overcomer,” David Garcia, Ben Glover & Christopher Stevens, songwriters (Mandisa)

“Speak Life,” Toby McKeehan, Jamie Moore & Ryan Stevenson, songwriters (Tobymac)

“Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies),” Ed Cash, Scott Cash & Chris Tomlin, songwriters (Chris Tomlin)

Best Gospel Album

“Grace [Live],” Tasha Cobbs

“Best for Last: 20 Year Celebration Vol. 1 [Live],” Donald Lawrence

“Best Days Yet,” Bishop Paul S. Morton

“God Chaser [Live],” William Murphy

**WINNER** “Greater Than [Live],” Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“We Won”t Be Shaken,” Building 429

“All the People Said Amen [Live],” Matt Maher

**WINNER** “Overcomer,” Mandisa

“Your Grace Finds Me (Live),” Matt Redman

“Burning Lights,” Chris Tomlin

Best Latin Pop Album

“Faith, Hope Y Amor,” Frankie J

“Viajero Frecuente,” Ricardo Montaner

**WINNER** “Vida,” Draco Rosa

“Syntek,” Aleks Syntek

“12 Historias,” Tommy Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“El Objeto Antes Llamado Disco,” Café Tacvba

“Ojo por Ojo,” El Tri

“Chances,” Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas

**WINNER** “Treinta Días,” La Santa Cecilia

“Repeat After Me,” Los Amigos Invisibles

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“El Free,” Banda Los Recoditos

“En Peligro de Extinción,” Intocable

**WINNER** “A Mi Manera,” Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

“Romeo y Su Nieta,” Paquita La Del Barrio

“13 Celebrando El 13,” Joan Sebastian

Best Tropical Latin Album

“3.0,” Marc Anthony

“Como Te Voy a Olvidar,” Los Angeles Azules

**WINNER** “Pacific Mambo Orchestra,” Pacific Mambo Orchestra

“Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants,” Various Artists

“Corazón Profundo,” Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Song

“Build Me Up From Bones,” Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“Invisible,” Steve Earle, songwriter (Steve Earle & The Dukes (& Duchesses))

“Keep Your Dirty Lights On,” Tim O”Brien and Darrell Scott, Tim O”Brien & Darrell Scott, songwriters (Tim O”Brien And Darrell Scott)

**WINNER** “Love Has Come for You,” Edie Brickell & Steve Martin, songwriters (Steve Martin & Edie Brickell)

“Shrimp Po-Boy, Dressed,” Allen Toussaint, songwriter (Allen Toussaint)

Best Americana Album

**WINNER** “Old Yellow Moon,” Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

“Love Has Come for You,” Steve Martin & Edie Brickell

“Buddy and Jim,” Buddy Miller And Jim Lauderdale

“One True Vine,” Mavis Staples

“Songbook,” Allen Toussaint

Best Bluegrass Album

“It”s Just a Road,” The Boxcars

“Brothers of the Highway,” Dailey & Vincent

“This World Oft Can Be,” Della Mae

“Three Chords and the Truth,” James King

**WINNER** “The Streets of Baltimore,” Del McCoury Band

Best Blues Album

“Remembering Little Walter,” Billy Boy Arnold, Charlie Musselwhite, Mark Hummel, Sugar Ray Norcia & James Harman

“Cotton Mouth Man,” James Cotton

**WINNER** “Get Up!,” Ben Harper With Charlie Musselwhite

“Seesaw,” Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa

“Down in Louisiana,” Bobby Rush

Best Folk Album

**WINNER** “My Favorite Picture of You,” Guy Clark

Sweetheart of the Sun, The Greencards

“Build Me Up From Bones,” Sarah Jarosz

“The Ash & Clay,” The Milk Carton Kids

“They All Played For Us: Arhoolie Records 50th Anniversary Celebration” (Various Artists)

Best Regional Roots Music Album

The Life & Times of…The Hot 8 Brass Band,” Hot 8 Brass Band

“Hula Ku”i,” Kahulanui

“Le Fou,” Zachary Richard

**WINNER** “Dockside Sessions,” Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

“Apache Blessing & Crown Dance Songs,” Joe Tohonnie Jr.

Sizzla’s album, “The Messiah.”

Best Reggae Album

“One Love, One Life,” Beres Hammond

**WINNER** “Ziggy Marley in Concert,” Ziggy Marley

“The Messiah,” Sizzla

“Reggae Connection,” Sly & Robbie and the Jam Masters

“Reincarnated,” Snoop Lion

Best World Music Album

**WINNER – TIE** “Savor Flamenco,” Gipsy Kings

“No Place for My Dream,” Femi Kuti

**WINNER – TIE** “Live: Singing for Peace Around the World,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo

“The Living Room Sessions Part 2,” Ravi Shankar

Best Children’s Album

“Blue Clouds,” Elizabeth Mitchell & You Are My Flower

“The Mighty Sky,” Beth Nielsen Chapman

“Recess,” Justin Roberts

“Singing Our Way Through: Songs for the World”s Bravest Kids,” Alastair Moock & Friends

**WINNER** “Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well,” Jennifer Gasoi



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

**WINNER** “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren”t,” Stephen Colbert

“Carrie and Me,” Carol Burnett

“Let”s Explore Diabetes With Owls,” David Sedaris

“Still Foolin” ‘Em,” Billy Crystal

“The Storm King,” Pete Seeger

Best Comedy Album

**WINNER** “Calm Down Gurrl,” Kathy Griffin

“I”m Here to Help,” Craig Ferguson

“A Little Unprofessional,” Ron White

“Live,” Tig Notaro

“That”s What I”m Talkin” About,” Bob Saget



Best Musical Theater Album

**WINNER** “Kinky Boots”

“Matilda: The Musical”

“Motown The Musical”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Django Unchained,” Various Artists

“The Great Gatsby”(Deluxe Edition)

“Les Misérables (Deluxe Edition),” Various Artists

“Muscle Shoals,” Various Artists

**WINNER ** “Sound City: Real to Reel,” Dave Grohl & Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

“Argo,” Alexandre Desplat, composer

“The Great Gatsby,” Craig Armstrong, composer

“Life of Pi,” Mychael Danna, composer

“Lincoln,” John Williams, composer

**WINNER** “Skyfall,” Thomas Newman, composer

“Zero Dark Thirty,” Alexandre Desplat, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Atlas,” Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters (Coldplay).

“Silver Lining,” Diane Warren, songwriter (Jessie J)

**WINNER** “Skyfall,” Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters (Adele)

“We Both Know,” Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw, songwriters (Colbie Caillat, featuring Gavin DeGraw)

“Young and Beautiful,” Lana Del Rey & Rick Nowels, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“You”ve Got Time,” Regina Spektor, songwriter (Regina Spektor)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Bound Away,” Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge)

“California Pictures for String Quartet,” Gordon Goodwin, composer (Quartet San Francisco)

“Koko on the Boulevard,” Scott Healy, composer (Scott Healy Ensemble)

**WINNER** “Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone And Chamber Orchestra, Clare Fischer, composer (The Clare Fischer Orchestra)

“String Quartet No. 1: Funky Diversion In Three Parts,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Quartet San Francisco)

Best Instrumental Arrangement

“Invitation,” Kim Richmond, arranger (The Kim Richmond Concert Jazz Orchestra)

**WINNER** “On Green Dolphin Street,” Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin”s Big Phat Band)

“Side Hikes – A Ridge Away,” Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge)

“Skylark,” Nan Schwartz, arranger (Amy Dickson)

“Wild Beauty,” Gil Goldstein, arranger

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

“La Vida Nos Espera,” Nan Schwartz, arranger (Gian Marco)

“Let”s Fall in Love, Chris Walden, arranger (Calabria Foti Featuring Seth MacFarlane)

“The Moon”s a Harsh Mistress,” John Hollenbeck, arranger (John Hollenbeck)

**WINNER** “Swing Low,” Gil Goldstein, arranger (Bobby McFerrin & Esperanza Spalding)

“What a Wonderful World,” Shelly Berg, arranger (Gloria Estefan)

Best Recording Package

“Automatic Music Can Be Fun,” Mike Brown, Zac Decamp, Brian Grunert & Annie Stoll, art directors (Geneseo)

**WINNER** “Long Night Moon,” Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

“Magna Carta … Holy Grail,” Brian Roettinger, art director (Jay Z)

“Metallica Through the Never (Music From The Motion Picture),” Bruce Duckworth, Sarah Moffat & David Turner, art directors (Metallica)

“The Next Day,” Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

“The Brussels Affair,” Charles Dooher & Scott Sandler, art directors (The Rolling Stones)

“How Do You Do (Limited Edition Box Set),” Mayer Hawthorne, art director (Mayer Hawthorne)

“The Road to Red Rocks (Special Edition),” Ross Stirling, art director (Mumford & Sons)

“The Smith Tapes,” Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

**WINNER** “Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition),” Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney And Wings)

Best Album Notes

**WINNER** “Afro Blue Impressions (Remastered & Expanded),” Neil Tesser, album notes writer (John Coltrane)

“Call It Art 1964-1965,” Ben Young, album notes writer (New York Art Quartet)

“Electric Music for the Mind & Body,” Alec Palao, album notes writer (Country Joe & The Fish)

“Stravinsky: Le Sacre Du Printemps,” Jonathan Cott, album notes writer (Leonard Bernstein & New York Philharmonic)

“Sound: The Columbia Records Story,” Sean Wilentz, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Work Hard, Play Hard, Pray Hard: Hard Time, Good Time & End Time Music, 1923-1936,” Nathan Salsburg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

“Call It Art 1964-1965,” Joe Lizzi & Ben Young, compilation producers; Steve Fallone, Joe Lizzi & Ben Young, mastering engineers (New York Art Quartet)

**WINNER – TIE** “Charlie Is My Darling – Ireland 1965,” Teri Landi, Andrew Loog Oldham & Steve Rosenthal, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (The Rolling Stones)

**WINNER – TIE** “The Complete Sussex and Columbia Albums,” Leo Sacks, compilation producer; Joseph M. Palmaccio, Tom Ruff & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bill Withers)

“Pictures of Sound: One Thousand Years of Educed Audio: 980–1980,” Patrick Feaster & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Wagner: Der Ring Des Nibelungen (Deluxe Edition),” Philip Siney, compilation producer; Ben Turner, mastering engineer (Sir Georg Solti)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Annie Up,” Chuck Ainlay, engineer; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Pistol Annies)

“The Blue Room,” Helik Hadar & Leslie Ann Jones, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Madeleine Peyroux)

“The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here,” Paul Figueroa & Randy Staub, engineers; Ted Jensen, mastering engineer (Alice in Chains)

“… Like Clockwork,” Joe Barresi & Mark Rankin, engineers; Gavin Lurssen, mastering engineer (Queens of the Stone Age)

“The Moorings,” Trina Shoemaker, engineer; Eric Conn, mastering engineer (Andrew Duhon)

**WINNER** “Random Access Memories,” Peter Franco, Mick Guzauski, Florian Lagatta & Daniel Lerner, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Daft Punk)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Rob Cavallo

Dr. Luke

Ariel Rechtshaid

Jeff Tweedy

**WINNER** Pharrell Williams



Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

“Days Turn Into Nights (Andy Caldwell Remix), Andy Caldwell, remixer (Delerium Featuring Michael Logen)

“If I Lose Myself (Alesso Vs. OneRepublic)

“Locked Out of Heaven (Sultan + Ned Shepard Remix),” Ned Shepard & Sultan, remixers (Bruno Mars)

“One Love/People Get Ready (Photek Remix),” Rupert Parkes, remixer (Bob Marley And The Wailers)

**WINNER ** “Summertime Sadness (Cedric Gervais Remix),” Cedric Gervais, remixer (Lana Del Rey)

Best Surround Sound Album

**WINNER** “Live Kisses,” Al Schmitt, surround mix engineer; Tommy LiPuma, surround producer (Paul McCartney)

Sailing the Seas of Cheese (Deluxe Edition), Les Claypool & Jason Mills, surround mix engineers; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool & Jeff Fura, surround producers (Primus)

“Signature Sound Opus One,” Leslie Ann Jones, surround mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, surround mastering engineer; Herbert Waltl, surround producer (Various Artists)

“Sixteen Sunsets,” Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

“Sprung Rhythm,” Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer; Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, surround producer (Richard Scerbo & Inscape)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Hymn to the Virgin,” Morten Lindberg, engineer (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)

“La Voie Triomphale,” Morten Lindberg, engineer (Ole Kristian Ruud & Staff Band Of The Norwegian Armed Forces)

“Roomful of Teeth, Mark Donahue & Jesse Lewis, engineers (Brad Wells & Roomful Of Teeth)

“Vinci: Artaserse,” Hans-Martin Renz, Wolfgang Rixius & Ulrich Ruscher, engineers (Diego Fasolis, Philippe Jaroussky, Max Emanuel Cencic, Daniel Behle, Franco Fagioli, Valer Barna-Sabadus, Yuriy Mynenko & Concerto Köln)

**WINNER** “Winter Morning Walks,” David Frost, Brian Losch & Tim Martyn, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Dawn Upshaw, Maria Schneider, Australian Chamber Orchestra & St. Paul Chamber Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Manfred Eicher

**WINNER** David Frost

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

James Mallinson

Jay David Saks



Best Orchestral Performance

“Atterberg: Orchestral Works Vol. 1,” Neeme Järvi, conductor (Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra)

“Lutos?awski: Symphony No. 1,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Schumann: Symphony No. 2; Overtures Manfred & Genoveva,” Claudio Abbado, conductor (Orchestra Mozart)

**WINNER** “Sibelius: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4,” Osmo Vänskä conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Le Sacre Du Printemps,” Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Best Opera Recording

**WINNER** “The Tempest,” Thomas Adès, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, Isabel Leonard, Audrey Luna & Alan Oke; Luisa Bricetti & Victoria Warivonchick, producers (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Britten: The Rape Of Lucretia,” Oliver Knussen, conductor; Ian Bostridge, Peter Coleman-Wright, Susan Gritton & Angelika Kirchschlager; John Fraser, producer (Aldeburgh Festival Ensemble)

“Kleiberg: David & Bathsheba,” Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Anna Einarsson & Johannes Weisser; Morten Lindberg, producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Vocal Ensemble)

“Vinci: Artaserse,” Diego Fasolis, conductor; Valer Barna-Sabadus, Daniel Behle, Max Emanuel Cencic, Franco Fagioli & Philippe Jaroussky; Ulrich Ruscher, producer (Concerto Köln; Coro Della Radiotelevisione Svizzera, Lugano)

“Wagner: Der Ring Des Nibelungen,” Christian Thielemann, conductor; Katarina Dalayman, Albert Dohmen, Stephen Gould, Eric Halfvarson & Linda Watson; Othmar Eichinger, producer (Orchester Der Wiener Staatsoper; Chor Der Wiener Staatsoper)

Best Choral Performance

“Berlioz: Grande Messe Des Morts,” Colin Davis, conductor (Barry Banks; London Symphony Orchestra; London Philharmonic Choir & London Symphony Chorus)

“Palestrina: Volume 3,” Harry Christophers, conductor (The Sixteen)

“Parry: Works for Chorus & Orchestra,” Neeme Järvi, conductor; Adrian Partington, chorus master (Amanda Roocroft; BBC National Orchestra Of Wales; BBC National Chorus Of Wales)

**WINNER** “Pärt: Adam”s Lament,” Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor (Tui Hirv & Rainer Vilu; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir; Sinfonietta Riga & Tallinn Chamber Orchestra; Latvian Radio Choir & Vox Clamantis)

“Whitbourn: Annelies,” James Jordan, conductor (Ariana Zukerman; The Lincoln Trio; Westminster Williamson Voices)



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Beethoven: Violin Sonatas,” Leonidas Kavakos & Enrico Pace

“Cage: The 10,000 Things,” Vicki Ray, William Winant, Aron Kallay & Tom Peters

“Duo,” Hélène Grimaud & Sol Gabetta

**WINNER** “Roomful of Teeth,” Brad Wells & Roomful of Teeth

“Times Go by Turns,” New York Polyphony

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Bartók, Eötvös & Ligeti,” Patricia Kopatchinskaja; Peter Eötvös, conductor (Ensemble Modern & Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra)

**WINNER** “Corigliano: Conjurer – Concerto For Percussionist & String Orchestra,” Evelyn Glennie; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

“The Edge of Light,” Gloria Cheng (Calder Quartet)

“Lindberg: Piano Concerto No. 2,” Yefim Bronfman; Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic)

“Salonen: Violin Concerto; Nyx,” Leila Josefowicz; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

“Schubert: Piano Sonatas D. 845 & D. 960,” Maria João Pires

Best Classical Vocal Solo

“Drama Queens,” Joyce DiDonato (Alan Curtis; Il Complesso Barocco)

“Mission,” Cecilia Bartoli (Diego Fasolis; Philippe Jaroussky; I Barocchisti)

“Schubert: Winterreise,” Christoph Prégardien (Michael Gees)

“Wagner,” Jonas Kaufmann (Donald Runnicles; Markus Brück; Chor Der Deutschen Oper Berlin; Orchester Der Deutschen Oper Berlin)

**WINNER** “Winter Morning Walks,” Dawn Upshaw (Maria Schneider; Jay Anderson, Frank Kimbrough & Scott Robinson; Australian Chamber Orchestra & St. Paul Chamber Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

**WINNER** “Hindemith: Violinkonzert; Symphonic Metamorphosis; Konzertmusik,” Christoph Eschenbach, conductor

“Holmboe: Concertos,” Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor; Preben Iwan, producer

“Tabakova: String Paths,” Maxim Rysanov; Manfred Eicher, producer



Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Lindberg, Magnus: Piano Concerto No. 2,” Magnus Lindberg, composer (Yefim Bronfman, Alan Gilbert & New York Philharmonic)

“Pärt, Arvo: Adam”s Lament,” Arvo Pärt, composer (Tõnu Kaljuste, Latvian Radio Choir, Vox Clamantis & Sinfonietta Riga)

“Salonen, Esa-Pekka: Violin Concerto,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, composer (Leila Josefowicz, Esa-Pekka Salonen & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

** WINNER** “Schneider, Maria: Winter Morning Walks,” Maria Schneider, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Jay Anderson, Frank Kimbrough, Scott Robinson & Australian Chamber Orchestra)

“Shaw, Caroline: Partita For 8 Voices,” Caroline Shaw, composer (Brad Wells & Roomful Of Teeth)

Best Music Video

“Safe And Sound,” Capital Cities

“Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Film,” Jay Z

“Can’t Hold Us,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Ray Dalton

**WINNER** “Suit & Tie,” Justin Timberlake, featuring Jay Z

“I’m Shakin’,” Jack White

Best Music Film

“Live 2012,” Coldplay

“Cuatro!” Green Day”

“I’m In I’m Out and I’m Gone: The Making of Get Up!” Ben Harper With Charlie Musselwhite

**WINNER** “Live Kisses,” Paul McCartney

“The Road To Red Rocks,” Mumford & Sons