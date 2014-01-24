2014 Grammy Predictions

and 01.24.14 5 years ago

Sometimes, making Grammy predictions is ridiculously easy, like in 2012 when it was clear that Adele would sweep. Then there are other years when there is no apparent front runner. This is one of those years. Jay Z leads all nominees with nine nods. Justin Timberlake, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell Williams all have seven. With shocks such as Sara Bareilles” “The Blessed Unrest” landing a best album nod and Jay Z, Justin Timberlake and Kanye West all left out of that category with their latest efforts, trying to predict winners is a pure guessing game. Here are our guess, uh, predictions, in 10 categories.

The Grammy Awards air live on Sunday (26) on CBS at 8 p.m.

