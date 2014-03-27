2014 hit singles that need to go away already

We're only a quarter of a way into 2014 and the lists have already started. For me, it's a hit list of sort, with some “hits” shy a letter.
Some tracks like Pitbull's “Timber” and Chris Brown's “Loyal” were release late into 2013 and reaching critical mass just now. Others like The Chainsmokers' “#Selfie” bounded in from out of nowhere while the world spied for new formulas from acts like Jennifer Lopez or lingering singles-in-wait from Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars
Below is a chronicle of songs that just need to get lost already, from Brantley Gilbert to — get your gasp out now — the “Frozen” song.
What a blowhard. Timber was good song. The writer doesn’t even know why she doesn’t like Not a bad thing. Also, it is my favorite song from 20/20 Experience.
The writer knows many reasons why she doesn’t like “Not a Bad Thing.”
I can only hope that one day the whole world will realize how bad Pitbull is.