2014 hit singles that need to go away already

We're only a quarter of a way into 2014 and the lists have already started. For me, it's a hit list of sort, with some “hits” shy a letter.

Some tracks like Pitbull's “Timber” and Chris Brown's “Loyal” were release late into 2013 and reaching critical mass just now. Others like The Chainsmokers' “#Selfie” bounded in from out of nowhere while the world spied for new formulas from acts like Jennifer Lopez or lingering singles-in-wait from Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars

Below is a chronicle of songs that just need to get lost already, from Brantley Gilbert to — get your gasp out now — the “Frozen” song.