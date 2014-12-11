2015 Golden Globe Awards nominations – complete list

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominees for the 72nd Golden Globes this morning in Beverly Hills, CA.

The nominees are as follows…

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Boyhood”

“Foxcatcher”

“The Imitation Game”

“Selma”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Into the Woods”

“Pride”

“St. Vincent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”

Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods”

Hellen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”

Julianne Moore, “Map to the Stars”

Quvenzhane Wallis – “Annie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”

Christoph Waltz, “Big Eyes”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Avu Duvernay, “Selma”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book Of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How To Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majure” – Sweden

“Gett, the Trial of Viviane Amsalem” – Israel

“Ida” – Poland

“Leviathan” – Russian

“Tangerines” – Estonia Georgia

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Big Eyes” – “Big Eyes” – Music and Lyrics by: Lana Del Rey

“Glory” – “Selma” – Music and Lyrics by: John Legend, Common

“Mercy Is” – “Noah” – Music and Lyrics by: Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye

“Opportunity” – “Annie” – Music and Lyrics by: Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck

“Yellow Flicker Beat” – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1” Music and Lyrics by: Lorde

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Birdman”

“Gone Girl”

“The Imitation Game”

“Interstellar”

“The Theory of Everything”

(TV nominees on the next page.)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Affair”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Girls”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Orange Is The New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Martin Freeman, “Fargo”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo”

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Rickey Gervais, “Derek”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is The New Black”

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Fargo”

“The Missing”

“The Normal Heart”

“True Detective”

“Olive Kitteridge”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Honorable Woman”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

Frances O'Connor, “The Missing”

Allison Tolman, “Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Clive Owen, “The Knick”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Dominic West, “The Affair”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart”

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Colin Hanks, “Fargo”

Bill Murray, “Olive Kitteridge”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

The 72nd Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11 and broadcast live at 5 PM PST, 8 PM EST on “the magnificent” NBC.

