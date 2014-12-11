2015 Golden Globe Awards nominations – complete list

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominees for the 72nd Golden Globes this morning in Beverly Hills, CA.
The nominees are as follows…
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Boyhood”
“Foxcatcher”
“The Imitation Game”
“Selma”
“The Theory of Everything”
Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Into the Woods”
“Pride”
“St. Vincent”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Imitation Game”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
David Oyelowo, “Selma”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”
Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods”
Hellen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”
Julianne Moore, “Map to the Stars”
Quvenzhane Wallis – “Annie”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”
Christoph Waltz, “Big Eyes”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Robert Duvall, “The Judge”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Director – Motion Picture
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Avu Duvernay, “Selma”
David Fincher, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Gone Girl”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Big Hero 6”
“The Book Of Life”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How To Train Your Dragon 2”
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majure” – Sweden
“Gett, the Trial of Viviane Amsalem” – Israel
“Ida” – Poland
“Leviathan” – Russian
“Tangerines” – Estonia Georgia
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Big Eyes” – “Big Eyes” – Music and Lyrics by: Lana Del Rey
“Glory” – “Selma” – Music and Lyrics by: John Legend, Common
“Mercy Is” – “Noah” – Music and Lyrics by: Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye
“Opportunity” – “Annie” – Music and Lyrics by: Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck
“Yellow Flicker Beat” – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1” Music and Lyrics by: Lorde
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“Birdman”
“Gone Girl”
“The Imitation Game”
“Interstellar”
“The Theory of Everything”
(TV nominees on the next page.)
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
“The Affair”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Good Wife”
“House of Cards”
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Girls”
“Jane the Virgin”
“Orange Is The New Black”
“Silicon Valley”
“Transparent”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Martin Freeman, “Fargo”
Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”
Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo”
Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”
Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Rickey Gervais, “Derek”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is The New Black”
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Fargo”
“The Missing”
“The Normal Heart”
“True Detective”
“Olive Kitteridge”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Honorable Woman”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”
Frances O'Connor, “The Missing”
Allison Tolman, “Fargo”
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Clive Owen, “The Knick”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
James Spader, “The Blacklist”
Dominic West, “The Affair”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”
Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart”
Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”
Colin Hanks, “Fargo”
Bill Murray, “Olive Kitteridge”
Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”
The 72nd Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11 and broadcast live at 5 PM PST, 8 PM EST on “the magnificent” NBC.
I know you guys are doing these fast, but the typos are painful to my well being. I’ll check EW later when its done.
Waaaahhhhhhhhh!!!!!
I think my favourite is Quivnejanley.
Oh, I actually think the typos and shorthand are endearing — although it took me a minute to remember who “Felicity” was! I appreciate how quickly they’re trying to get the nominations down.
Some of my favorite nominations, or judgments:
All the love for “Grand Budapest”
“Pride” for Best Comedy/Musical
Jennifer Aniston
Really? Q. Wallis and Helen Mirren over Kristin Wiig and Jenny Slate? I know they’re dark movies, but c’mon.
Best Original Song – LORDE, LANA, PATTI SMITH
“Birdman” for Score!
“Jane the Virgin”!
“Transparent”!
Viola Davis – Not a surpise, but love the show
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”!
Uzo Aduba – LOVE HER!
I thought the Globes would go a different path than SAG. These nominations feel erratic and unsatisfying. Happy for Kathy Bates receiving her seventh career Globe nomination. The casting in the new Xavier Dolan vehicle and a welcome back nomination at the Globes must be a huge confidence booster.
I actually think the HFPA gets TV nominations right more than the Emmys
They’re definitely better tuned to the TV zeitgeist. Emmy voters are often slow to realise something’s good, and even slower to react when a show has gone off the boil.
Oh, hell yes. The Emmys are stuck in an endless loop of beating the dead horse. Occasional boughts of excellence are tarnished by excessive favoritism for a show one season that turns into default voting, it seems. Meanwhile, HFPA doesn’t fear new shows. The group embraced Orphan Black and Transparent, so kudos to them. They’ve raised the bar from the days of The Tourist and Bridget Jones 2.
Most happy about: PRIDE!!!! That film is fantastic- will become a little classic. It deserves an Oscar nomination (which it won’t get, alas).
Also absolutely stoked for Grand Budapest Hotel. After the last two days, I think it’s Best Picture nomination chances are very strong. (Apparently Foxcatcher’s looking good too, all of the sudden.)
As always the Globes have their faults but I’m loving their television comedy nominees. All 5 of those shows are very good to great, & better than the last few seasons of Modern Family (Wake up Emmys!). I’m especially excited about the Jane the Virgin nominations since, hopefully, they can give it the publicity to drive up ratings just enough to help it get renewed.
AGREE WITH JANE THE VIRGIN WONDERFUL SHOW AND CAST SO DISAPPOINTED SONS OF ANARCHY SNUBBED AGAIN AT END OF RUN TOO.
I was right about Chadwick Boseman
Disappointing to see Imitation Game show up anywhere, but yay for Selma, Gyllenhaal and Ruffallo. And also very glad to see Hawke seems like a done deal for a nod as well. Best Actress Drama couldn’t be more bland though.
Disappointing to see Imitation Game show up anywhere, but yay for Selma, Gyllenhaal and Ruffallo. And also very glad to see Hawke seems like a done deal for a nod as well. Best Actress Drama couldn’t be more bland though.
MEANT TO ADD SONS OF ANARCHY DID GET 1 SAG NOM BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE (NOT GLOBE)
I’m glad that “Pride” got into Best Picture, but it’s annoying that “Begin Again” was shut out. It easily deserved to take “St. Vincent”‘s BP nomination and Helen Mirren’s Best Actress nomination. And no Best Song nomination? What?!
I think both supporting categories are going to match Oscar 100%.
No Skeleton Twins. No Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Wahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ok. Back to reality. Scattered thoughts:
Aniston again, ughh.
Foxcatcher in, interesting.
Nice to see Gone Girl resurrected a bit,
Great for Grand Budapest.
They clearly made an effort to give Unbroken nothing.
No Sniper. NBR this is not.
Yayyy Gyllenhaal.
They sure do love their Waltz, dont they??
Good for Selma.
Nothing for Begin Again … Bummer.
Q. Wallis … Really???
Imitation Game looks strong, but not a contender for the win.
Birdman with 7 … Awesome.
Chastain … Yayyyy. Surprised no Dern to this point.
Duvall again. Hmmmm. Maybe it WILL happen.
I correctly guessed interstellar for just Score.
Figured Inherent would ony get Actor.
And I still see little to indicate Whiplash for a BP Oscar nom. Grand Budapest, Im starting to see it now. Having said that, the Oscars always surprise with their additions and snubs.
Overall, pleasantly surprised. Still stunned over no Unbroken, and saddened by no Skeleton or Mbatha-Raw.
In order of appearance:
– Best song is their place to nominee pop stars. No surprises there except for Begin Again and maybe the Lego Movie. The AMPAS line up will be VERY different.
– Original Score line up is just perfection. I love it.
– Best Screenplay is a good mix. Considering they only have one category, I think they did it right.
– Foreign Language Film: Israel. It bothers me… That spot was for Belgium. Marion is really having a rough time.
– Animated Feature: The Book of Life… That won’t hold. Princess Kaguya seems to be stronger in general.
– Best Actor (Drama & Comedy): Drama was copy paste from SAG. Comedy looks good although Joaquin Phoenix surprises me.
– Best Supporting Actor: copy paste from SAG too. And these will be AMPAS nominees too.
– Best Actress (Drama & Comedy): Jennifer Aniston loved by the two big awards announcing this month. She will not be a BAFTA nominee though but she clearly seems #5 or 6 at this point. If the Oscars really ignore foreign language performances, which HFPA normally rewards, then the spot is Aniston’s.
In comedy, who saw that Annie nod? Kind of obvious, if you think about it. And Maps to the Stars was a comedy? Sorry, haven’t seen it yet.
– Best Supporting Actress: Now the world is in order with Watts out and Chastain in. This I like. And they will all be Oscar nominees. The possibilities for Rene Russo, Carrie Coon, Carmen Ejogo or Laura Dern coming in are very VERY slim. And so sorry to Meryl fans but does she HAVE to be nominated every year? It seems that she has become a default nominee and, although she’s a terrific actress, that’s just wrong. Hope the role is truly that great.
– Best Director: I have to say I LOVE it. Sorry for Angelina but Unbroken hasn’t taken off and its way too late now. DGA will settle it for good.
– Best Motion Picture (Drama & Comedy): Pride? Hey, I’m in! No problem there. And in Drama, everything as expected although is nice to see Selma and Foxcatcher.
Some TV remarks:
– Learn from HFPA, Emmy’s and SAG. Their lineups everywhere are just great. Yes, some got left out but only William H. Macy kind of bothers me. The rest is great, it really is.
All in all, HFPA did a great job at being different but not too much.
“And Maps to the Stars was a comedy? Sorry, haven’t seen it yet.”
It’s a comedy. A dark one, but a comedy.
I’m confused about the absence of “Begin Again”.
AHHH all the films nominated for best animated feature are definitely well deserving! But HTTYD 2, is in my opinions the best! The boxtroll and big hero 6 come second to me… Both stories are unique and portrayed beautifully animation wise. However HTTYD 2 has captured m heart with wonderful characters that have grown from the first movie, and it’s beautiful cinematic scenes that capture wonder, adventure at every turn!
I love all the films but HTTYD 2 has my best wishes!
What Happend to AMC Hell on Wheels
Best Western Show & Drama on TV
This isn’t directed towards anyone in particular, but if most of us haven’t seen CAKE yet, it’s a shame so many are going to dismiss Aniston based on her credo to date as a middling post-Friends rom-com actress rather than give her performance a chance. (She didn’t have this much disdain circa The Good Girl.) I was bummed Cotillard didn’t get the boost from the Globes but in 2012, she had Globes, SAG, but no OSCAR. Perhaps this year will be the inverse and she’ll sneak in and bump out Aniston. Yet if Aniston makes it, perhaps it’s warranted.
Definite hooray for Birdman though, including Emma Stone. Disagreed with the sidebar predictions, so I hope and think anyway that this 5 could be the correct 5. If anyone is substituted, it’s more likely Chastain with Dern, IMO. But Chastain might have the edge, and I’m thrilled.
Since I believe Oyelowo is almost surely making the Best Actor cut, and there’s enough momentum for Gyllenhaal, who is edged out? Carell, most likely. Maybe Redmayne in a shocker? Such a strong category. The aftermath of snubs will be akin to an Oscar Red Wedding.
I’m still skeptical on Duvall. I think Wilkinson might be able to sneak in for the Oscar, at his expense, due to Selma being a top BP candidate. We’ll see. It’s my least fave acting nominee prospect–not bad or anything, but just solid work that’s hogging a slot. If a top-notch TV character actor gave the same performance of the same caliber, awards voters wouldn’t likely blink an eye. Alas, there’s usually at least one of those per season.
The overall set of nominees is high quality. Interesting how this appears to be one of the best Comedy/Musical Actor lineups we’ve seen this century. I was surprised to see Boseman omitted, however. Didn’t really expect Waltz, nor was I aware Big Eyes was…comedic. Hm. Meanwhile, on the flipside, this is one of the weakest Comedy/Musical actress bunches yet. I’m okay with Wallis because I hope it’ll keep her career momentum up and allow her to obtain better roles. (Also compensates for her 2012 snubbage.) I’m sure Annie will be a hot mess, but whatever.
Damn though, Unbroken AND American Sniper both being shut out?? I figured HFPA would salivate at the opportunity to nominate Jolie. Guess they cheated on her with Aniston. Ironic….
BULLSHIT! No Sons of Anarchy!
Im so glad angelina jolie was snubbed. SHE always wants attention and is very SPOILED. She isn’t the best director….its about time she was snubbed.
Too bad Michael Peña did not get nominated Best Actor for “Cesar Chavez.” Such a great movie!
Where the hell is Sons of Anarchy? The show, creators, and crew all deserve to be in here!
Thats what Im saying. Straight up bullshit. Hollywood snobs.
Mrs. Jolie-Pitt being “snubbed” for “Unbroken” is so unfair and puzzling. Makes me wonder if this is personal, jealousy of someone so awesome. Beginning to remind me of Mr. Spielberg being “snubbed” for so many of his films of quality.
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!
Where is Sons of Anarchy in these nominations?
what happened to Sons of Anarchy nominations? Revenge? Scandal?
Not one nomination for Sons of Anarchy. Hollywood is more political than DC! Hollywood snobs!!! Straight up bullshit!