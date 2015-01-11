2015 Golden Globes Winners and Nominees – Complete List

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out the 72nd Golden Globes Sunday night at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Here's a rundown of all the nominees and the winners as they were announced.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

**”Boyhood” WINNER**

“Foxcatcher”

“The Imitation Game”

“Selma”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

“Birdman”

**”The Grand Budapest Hotel” WINNER**

“Into the Woods”

“Pride”

“St. Vincent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

**Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything” WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

**Julianne Moore, “Still Alice” WINNER**

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

**Amy Adams, “Big Eyes” – WINNER**

Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods”

Helen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”

Julianne Moore, “Map to the Stars”

Quvenzhane Wallis – “Annie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

**Michael Keaton, “Birdman” WINNER**

Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”

Christoph Waltz, “Big Eyes”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

**Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” – WINNER**

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

**J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” – WINNER**

Best Director – Motion Picture

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Avu Duvernay, “Selma”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

**Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” WINNER**

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

**”Birdman” – WINNER**

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book Of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

**”How To Train Your Dragon 2″ – WINNER**

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majure” – Sweden

“Gett, the Trial of Viviane Amsalem” – Israel

“Ida” – Poland

**”Leviathan” – Russian – WINNER**

“Tangerines” – Estonia Georgia

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Big Eyes” – “Big Eyes” – Music and Lyrics by: Lana Del Rey

**”Glory” – “Selma” – Music and Lyrics by: John Legend, Common – WINNER**

“Mercy Is” – “Noah” – Music and Lyrics by: Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye

“Opportunity” – “Annie” – Music and Lyrics by: Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck

“Yellow Flicker Beat” – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1” Music and Lyrics by: Lorde

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Birdman”

“Gone Girl”

“The Imitation Game”

“Interstellar”

“The Theory of Everything” – WINNER

(TV nominees on the next page.)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

**”The Affair” – WINNER**

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Girls”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Orange Is The New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

**”Transparent” – WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Martin Freeman, “Fargo”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”

**Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo” – WINNER**

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

**Ruth Wilson, “The Affair” WINNER**

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Rickey Gervais, “Derek”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

**Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” – WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

**Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin” – WINNER**

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is The New Black”

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

**”Fargo” – WINNER**

“The Missing”

“The Normal Heart”

“True Detective”

“Olive Kitteridge”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

**Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Honorable Woman” – WINNER**

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

Frances O'Connor, “The Missing”

Allison Tolman, “Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Clive Owen, “The Knick”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

**Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” – WINNER**

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Dominic West, “The Affair”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

**Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” – WINNER**

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

**Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart” – WINNER**

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Colin Hanks, “Fargo”

Bill Murray, “Olive Kitteridge”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”