2015 SAG Awards nominations – complete list

The Screen Actors Guild announced this year's nominees for the 2014 SAG Awards. The winners will be announced during a live telecast on TNT and TBS on Saturday, Jan. 25. The nominees are as follows…
THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
STEVE CARELL / John du Pont – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics)
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company)
JAKE GYLLENHAAL / Louis Bloom – “NIGHTCRAWLER” (Open Road Films)
MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JENNIFER ANISTON / Claire Bennett – “CAKE” (Cinelou Films)
FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features)
JULIANNE MOORE / Alice Howland-Jones – “STILL ALICE” (Sony Pictures Classics)
ROSAMUND PIKE / Amy Dunne – “GONE GIRL” (20th Century Fox)
REESE WITHERSPOON / Cheryl Strayed – “WILD” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
ROBERT DUVALL / Joseph Palmer – “THE JUDGE” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr. – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)
EDWARD NORTON / Mike – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
MARK RUFFALO / Dave Schultz – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics)
J.K. SIMMONS / Fletcher – “WHIPLASH” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company)
EMMA STONE / Sam – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
MERYL STREEP / The Witch – “INTO THE WOODS” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
NAOMI WATTS / Daka – “ST. VINCENT” (The Weinstein Company)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BIRDMAN (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Jake
MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan
EDWARD NORTON / Mike
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH / Laura
AMY RYAN / Sylvia
EMMA STONE / Sam
NAOMI WATTS / Lesley
BOYHOOD (IFC Films)
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia
ELLAR COLTRANE / Mason
ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr.
LORELEI LINKLATER / Samantha
THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
F. MURRAY ABRAHAM / Mr. Moustafa
MATHIEU AMALRIC / Serge X.
ADRIEN BRODY / Dmitri
WILLEM DAFOE / Jopling
RALPH FIENNES / M. Gustave
JEFF GOLDBLUM / Dep. Kovacs
HARVEY KEITEL / Ludwig
JUDE LAW / Young Writer
BILL MURRAY / M. Ivan
EDWARD NORTON / Henckels
TONY REVOLORI / Zero
SAOIRSE RONAN / Agatha
JASON SCHWARTZMAN / M. Jean
LÉA SEYDOUX / Clotilde
TILDA SWINTON / Madame D
TOM WILKINSON / Author
OWEN WILSON / M. Chuck
THE IMITATION GAME (The Weinstein Company)
MATTHEW BEARD / Peter Hilton
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing
CHARLES DANCE / Commander Denniston
MATTHEW GOODE / Hugh Alexander
RORY KINNEAR / Nock
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke
ALLEN LEECH / John Cairncross
MARK STRONG / Stewart Menzies
THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING (Focus Features)
CHARLIE COX / Jonathan Hellyer Jones
FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking
SIMON McBURNEY / Frank Hawking
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking
DAVID THEWLIS / Dennis Sciama
EMILY WATSON / Beryl Wilde
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
ADRIEN BRODY / Harry Houdini – “HOUDINI” (History)
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Sherlock Holmes – “SHERLOCK: HIS LAST VOW” (PBS)
RICHARD JENKINS / Henry Kitteridge – “OLIVE KITTERIDGE” (HBO)
MARK RUFFALO / Ned Weeks – “THE NORMAL HEART” (HBO)
BILLY BOB THORNTON / Lorne Malvo – “FARGO” (FX)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
ELLEN BURSTYN / Olivia Foxworth – “FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC” (Lifetime)
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL / Nessa Stein – “THE HONORABLE WOMAN” (Sundance TV)
FRANCES McDORMAND / Olive Kitteridge – “OLIVE KITTERIDGE” (HBO)
JULIA ROBERTS / Dr. Emma Brookner – “THE NORMAL HEART” (HBO)
CICELY TYSON / Carrie Watts – “THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL” (Lifetime)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
STEVE BUSCEMI / Enoch “Nucky” Thompson – “BOARDWALK EMPIRE” (HBO)
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)
WOODY HARRELSON / Martin Hart – “TRUE DETECTIVE” (HBO)
MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY / Rust Cohle – “TRUE DETECTIVE” (HBO)
KEVIN SPACEY / Francis Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series (6 nominees)
CLAIRE DANES / Carrie Mathison – “HOMELAND” (Showtime)
VIOLA DAVIS / Annalise Keating – “HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” (ABC)
JULIANNA MARGULIES / Alicia Florrick – “THE GOOD WIFE” (CBS)
TATIANA MASLANY / Sarah/Coxima/Alison/Rachel/ – “ORPHAN BLACK” (BBC America)
Helena/Tony/Jennifer and Various Others
MAGGIE SMITH / Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham – “DOWNTON ABBEY” (PBS)
ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY ” (ABC)
LOUIS C.K. / Louie – “LOUIE” (FX)
WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)
JIM PARSONS / Sheldon Cooper – “THE BIG BANG THEORY” (CBS)
ERIC STONESTREET / Cameron Tucker – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)
JULIE BOWEN / Claire Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)
EDIE FALCO / Jackie Peyton – “NURSE JACKIE” (Showtime)
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Vice President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)
AMY POEHLER / Leslie Knope – “PARKS AND RECREATION” (NBC)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BOARDWALK EMPIRE (HBO)
STEVE BUSCEMI / Enoch “Nucky” Thompson
PAUL CALDERON / Arquimedes
NICHOLAS CALHOUN / Sean
LOUIS CANCELMI / Mike D'Angelo
JOHN ELLISON CONLEE / Commodore
MICHAEL COUNTRYMAN / Frank Wilson
STEPHEN GRAHAM / Al Capone
DOMENICK LOMBARDOZZI / Ralph Capone
NOLAN LYONS / Enoch Thompson (young)
KELLY MACDONALD / Margaret Thompson
BORIS McGIVER / Sheriff Smith Johnson
VINCENT PIAZZA / Charlie “Lucky” Luciano
PAUL SPARKS / Mickey Doyle
TRAVIS TOPE / Joe Hardy
SHEA WHIGHAM / Eli Thompson
ANATOL YUSEF / Meyer Lansky
MICHAEL ZEGEN / Benny Siegel
DOWNTON ABBEY (PBS)
HUGH BONNEVILLE / Robert, Earl of Grantham
LAURA CARMICHAEL / Lady Edith Crawley
JIM CARTER / Mr. Carson
BRENDAN COYLE / Mr. Bates
MICHELLE DOCKERY / Lady Mary Crawley
KEVIN DOYLE / Mr. Molesley
JOANNE FROGGATT / Anna Bates
LILY JAMES / Lady Rose
ROBERT JAMES-COLLIER / Thomas Barrow
ALLEN LEECH / Tom Branson
PHYLLIS LOGAN / Mrs. Hughes
ELIZABETH McGOVERN / Cora, Countess of Grantham
SOPHIE McSHERA / Daisy
MATT MILNE / Alfred
LESLEY NICOL / Mrs. Patmore
DAVID ROBB / Dr. Clarkson
MAGGIE SMITH / Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham
ED SPELEERS / Jimmy Kent
CARA THEOBOLD / Ivy
PENELOPE WILTON / Isobel Crawley
GAME OF THRONES (HBO)
JOSEF ALTIN / Pyp
JACOB ANDERSON / Grey Worm
JOHN BRADLEY / Samwell Tarly
DOMINIC CARTER / Janos Slynt
GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE / Brienne of Tarth
EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen
NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister
BEN CROMPTON / Dolorous Edd
CHARLES DANCE / Tywin Lannister
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister
NATALIE DORMER / Margaery Tyrell
NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei
IAIN GLEN / Ser Jorah Mormont
JULIAN GLOVER / Pycelle
KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow
LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister
CONLETH HILL / Varys
RORY McCANN / Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
IAN McELHINNEY / Ser Barristan Selmy
PEDRO PASCAL / Oberyn Martell
DANIEL PORTMAN / Podrick Payne
MARK STANLEY / Grenn
SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark
MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark
HOMELAND (Showtime)
NUMAN ACAR / Hassan Haqqani
NAZANIN BONIADI / Fara Sherazi
CLAIRE DANES / Carrie Mathison
RUPERT FRIEND / Peter Quinn
RAZA JAFFREY / Aasar Khan
NIMRAT KAUR / Tasneem Qureishi
TRACY LETTS / Sen. Andrew Lockhart
MARK MOSES / Dennis Boyd
MICHAEL O'KEEFE / John Redmond
MANDY PATINKIN / Saul Berenson
LAILA ROBINS / Martha Boyd
MAURY STERLING / Max
HOUSE OF CARDS (Netflix)
MAHERSHALA ALI / Remy Danton
JAYNE ATKINSON / Catherine Durant
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Rachel Posner
DEREK CECIL / Seth Grayson
NATHAN DARROW / Edward Meechum
MICHEL GILL / President Walker
JOANNA GOING / Tricia Walker
SAKINA JAFFREY / Linda Vasquez
MICHAEL KELLY / Doug Stamper
MOZHAN MARNÒ / Ayla Sayyad
GERALD McRANEY / Raymond Tusk
MOLLY PARKER / Jackie Sharp
JIMMI SIMPSON / Gavin Orsay
KEVIN SPACEY / Francis Underwood
ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS)
MAYIM BIALIK / Amy Farrah Fowler
KALEY CUOCO-SWEETING / Penny
JOHNNY GALECKI / Leonard Hofstadter
SIMON HELBERG / Howard Wolowitz
KUNAL NAYYAR / Rajesh Koothrappali
JIM PARSONS / Sheldon Cooper
MELISSA RAUCH / Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (FOX)
STEPHANIE BEATRIZ / Det. Rosa Diaz
DIRK BLOCKER / Hitchcock
ANDRE BRAUGHER / Capt. Ray Holt
TERRY CREWS / Sgt. Terry Jeffords
MELISSA FUMERO / Det. Amy Santiago
JOE LO TRUGLIO / Det. Charles Boyle
JOEL McKINNON MILLER / Scully
CHELSEA PERETTI / Gina Linetti
ANDY SAMBERG / Det. Jake Peralta
MODERN FAMILY (ABC)
AUBREY ANDERSON EMMONS / Lily Tucker-Pritchett
JULIE BOWEN / Claire Dunphy
TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON / Mitchell Pritchett
NOLAN GOULD / Luke Dunphy
SARAH HYLAND / Haley Dunphy
ED O”NEILL / Jay Pritchett
RICO RODRIGUEZ / Manny Delgado
ERIC STONESTREET / Cameron Tucker
SOFIA VERGARA / Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
ARIEL WINTER / Alex Dunphy
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)
UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren
JASON BIGGS / Larry Bloom
DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson
LAVERNE COX / Sophia Burset
JACKIE CRUZ / Flaca
CATHERINE CURTIN / Wanda Bell
LEA DELARIA / Carrie “Big Boo” Black
BETH FOWLER / Sister Ingalls
YVETTE FREEMAN / Irma
GERMAR TERRELL GARDNER / Charles Ford
KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso
ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano
DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos
MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Ofc. Sam Healy
VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson
JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice
LAUREN LAPKUS / Susan Fischer
SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza
NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols
TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett
JOEL MARSH GARLAND / Scott O'Neill
MATT McGORRY / Ofc. John Bennett
ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Black Cindy
KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov
EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor
JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz
DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara Diaz
ALYSIA REINER / Natalie “Fig” Figueroa
JUDITH ROBERTS / Taslitz
ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz
BARBARA ROSENBLAT / Miss Rosa
NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo
ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina
TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman
CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Yoga Jones
DALE SOULES / Frieda
YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello
LORRAINE TOUSSAINT / Yvonne “Vee” Parker
LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco
SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington
VEEP (HBO)
SUFE BRADSHAW / Sue Wilson
ANNA CHLUMSKY / Amy Brookheimer
GARY COLE / Kent Davidson
KEVIN DUNN / Ben Cafferty
TONY HALE / Gary Walsh
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Vice President Selina Meyer
REID SCOTT / Dan Egan
TIMOTHY SIMONS / Jonah Ryan
MATT WALSH / Mike McLintock
SAG AWARDS® HONORS FOR STUNT ENSEMBLES
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“FURY” (Columbia Pictures)
“GET ON UP” (Universal Pictures)
“THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIES” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
“UNBROKEN” (Universal Pictures)
“X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST” (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series (6 nominees)
“24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY” (FOX)
“BOARDWALK EMPIRE” (HBO)
“GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)
“HOMELAND” (Showtime)
“SONS OF ANARCHY” (FX)
“THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Screen Actors Guild 51st Annual Life Achievement Award
DEBBIE REYNOLDS
The 2015 SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 25 and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.
Well, no one saw Naomi Watts coming. For a second there, I thought they’d also say Bill Murray (which would’ve made my day- that film, by the way, would’ve been totally deserving for Best Ensemble, but alas).
Clearly continued good news for Birdman and Boyhood, but I think this also keeps Imitation Game in the running as the most likely Boyhoood alternative for Best Picture. Selma could still become a viable option, but a big initial blow to that film (too late in the game for SAG, perhaps?).
Theory of Everything is also a big winner- seems it’s on track to pick up that Best Picture nomination.
The other big winner? The Grand Budapest Hotel. I still think it’s getting a Best Picture nomination, especially as other films start to drop off. Enough voters, I think, “Love” that film to get it up there with preferential voting- if Moonrise was in, so too is Grand Budapest.
Also a good showing for Foxcatcher- I think that film’s Best Picture nomination chances are also very much alive.
“Selma” didn’t get screeners out in time, which obviously have an impact on their prospects.
Not sure I buy that for Selma. They showed it to almost the entire nom com. Disheartening for its best picture win chances.
The other thing to note is- the less “Selma” is showing up in these places, it seems to be even better news for The Imitation Game. A three-horse race seems to help Boyhood. But if it comes down to The Imitation Game vs. Boyhood as opposed to Imitation Game vs. Boyhood vs. Selma, I think that helps Imitation Game. So, all the more reason I think today is good for Imitation.
But ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ wasn’t in
(not in Best Picture anyway).
Par3000 – You’re totally right. My mistake. I swore it was- guess I’m wrong!
I would feel more confident about Foxcatcher if it had gotten the Ensemble nod too, especially over The Theory of Everything… But I agree the Ensemble nod for Grand Hotel gives me hope on that account. I am now inclined to think, regretfully, that Theory will get a Best Picture nod over many worthier choices. I worry for Selma.
Well, those nominations are…interesting. Naomi Watts? Jennifer Aniston? “Selma” shut out? (Maybe they didn’t see it?) Cool recognition for Jake Gyllenhaal, though, and this definitely gives “Grand Budapest Hotel” a nice boost.
Yes, I already forgot Jennifer Aniston was nominated. If she gets a Globe nom tomorrow, she’s all the more likely to perhaps get that 6th spot- Homesman seems under-watched (a la All is Lost); no real traction so far for Woodley— so perhaps it really is Aniston’s time for a nom.
Also, that Best Ensemble nomination for “The Theory of Everything” is downright comical. I’ll admit to not caring for the movie that much, but c’mon, Best Ensemble? Emily Watson only had a few lines and probably fewer than 60 seconds of screen time.
It would be nice if SAG didn’t just rubber-stamp the Best Picture nominees. “Pride,” “Obvious Child,” or “Love is Strange” would have been infinitely more deserving ensemble nominees.
I couldn’t have said it better myself! I cringed when I saw Theory of Everything nominated here. Like you, I have to admit to being very disappointed with the movie as a whole, I thought the script was horrible and the actors did a good/great job. I wouldn’t nominate Eddie though, there are five better but I understand he’s getting in. And now it’s going to get a best picture nomination almost for sure because I am assuming its going to clean up tomorrow morning as well. But a best ensemble nomination is a joke. So many better choices out there, the ones you mentioned, hell Gone Girl would have been a much better choice and would have been a nice way to reward the two supporting women who added a lot to that movie.
I know that this is primarily a film website, but I just want to take a moment to marvel at the nominated ensemble of Orange is the New Black. FORTY nominees, and 32 of them are women. Absolutely amazing (and absolutely deserved)
The Stunt ensemble award if for the actual actors? or for the stunts crew? Im confused about it
All the films with multiple noms have been out for a while now. SAG always tips towards films that have been out a while.
My biggest impressions:
-Watts. Really? Um, okay. Lol. I actually enjoyed her in the movie but … Really? No Chastain or Dern, but Watts? They must have loved St. Vicent. Really, no Dern is pretty alarming for her, here.
-Jake Gyllenhaal. Yes!!!!!!! That is all.
-Aniston. Um, whatever? Arent lots of TV voters in SAG? Will be interesting to see if she makes it in with AMPAS.
-Ensemble. THIS shows how strong Theory of Everything is. And I am a bit surprised by the lack of Into the Woods. That film and Gone Girl are definitely on the periphery looking in now, I would think.
Overall, very interesting, aside from Spporting Actor.
Is it me, or is there a lot of Whiplash is IN talk on all of these websites with little to back it up, really?
Simmons? Yes. AFI? Yes. A few mentions here & there.
But 90% of pundits have it as one of the 8-9 potential BP noms. And I dont really see much evidence yet; evidence over a slew of other “potentials”.
Is it simply the great reviews from critics? Is it buzz at Industry parties? Im genuinely curious.
You expected a two-hander to get nominated for Best Ensemble at SAG?
No, not at all. I actually realized after I hit send that I was in the wrong thread. :) But my thought remains, I still dont see big evidence for its chances for BP. I hope it does, loved the movie. But it just seems to me like most people are lumping it in pretty securely.
I’m just glad to see Tatiana Maslany nominated for her multiple roles in Orphan Black.
Coming for one of the most famous Hollywood families and being a very hard-working actress, the lack of nomination is end of line for Laura Dern. I really doubt she stands a chance anymore.
Selma… well… late December, late screenings, low budget… this film should never have been released that late. It will still get nominated for a couple of Oscars (including BP) but it’s not winning anything.
Actress starting to look like:
Moore
Witherspoon
Pike
Jones
———then in no particular order——–
Cotillard
Adams
Aniston
———-then————
Swank
Blunt
Woodley
Raw
No?
I would put Raw over Blunt and Woodley and MAYBE Aniston over Adams but yeah, you’re pretty much right I think.
LOVE the Jennifer Aniston nom, both because she’s long been a better actress than many are willing to acknowledge (though admittedly much of that is self-inflicted after she’s done so many terrible movies, even if she wasn’t terrible in them) and because it’s likely to make a lot of people’s head explode from sheer indignation. Which would be absolutely awesome.
**heads**
It’s definitely self-inflicted. Aniston has seemed far more interested in making a movie-star payday and/or is not very self-aware. With all her Friends cash, she doesn’t need the money, allowing her to focus on indie films where she’s done far and away her best work.
Let’s break it down:
– Love the nod for The Grand Budapest Hotel. It did have one of the best ensembles of this year. Totally deserved.
– The five nominees for best actor are great although I don’t Gyllenhaal or Carrell will both replicate come Oscar morning. This is the place to reward Selma. No other acting category will and that is the truth.
– Great to see Aniston but her spot is still shaky. Marion Cotillard is stronger with the guilds and that may help her.
– Nice to see Duvall but not a lock at all.
– Ok, whaaaaaat? Naomi Watts??? AND Meryl? No, sorry but no. Jessica Chastain NEEDED to be here. I hope this doesn’t hurt her chances.
– Unbroken gets a stunt nod… So too weak in the acting fields. Will that affect an Angelina nod?
– X-men and The Hobbit seem to me like VFX nominees for sure. But then again, who really knows…
On the TV side just a couple of things to say:
– Love the love for OITNB :)
– Is Shameless as good as it was when it began? I lost interest for that show and now they are considering it.
Shameless probably just got nominated because they moved from drama to comedy, probably name checking because Macy is a popular veteran. Last year OITNB competed in drama too but snub so they went with comedy. The category switch is a little turn off for me
Interesting that there isn’t much chatter about the Duvall nomination. Is he actually in now, or will this be a repeat of “Get Low” from a few years ago?
For fun, take a look at “Game of Thrones”‘s huge list of nominated actors in the Ensemble category, and then consider all the regulars who didn’t have enough episodes this year to qualify:
Alfie Allen (Theon), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay), Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran), Stephen Dillane (Stannis), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Carice van Houten (Melisandre), Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Hannah Murray (Gilly), Sibel Kekilli (Shae), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Jerome Flynn (Bronn), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey), and Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger).
Too bad for them, because I think GOT can win that award this year.
Aniston should bask in this because this is how far she’s going-Oscars will probably go for Cotillard instead.
I think Grand Budapest will make the 10. Moonrise Kingdom should have, but maybe people dismissed it because it was seen as a children’s film to some.
It’s not the 10, though. Moonrise Kingdom very well may have been in tenth place, but there were only nine nominees.
Well, it could be 10. It could be anything from 5-10. That it has been 9 the last three years is more a mathematical curiosity than a certainty. When they instituted the 5-10 system, the accountants said that had it been in place in previous years it would have given us a different amount of nominees each of those years. We should be careful not to be assured of 9 nominees this year, just because it has been the norm these past three years. Although statistically speaking, after three years of 9 nominees, it makes sense to suppose it likely.
Ok, I should have put “the 10” in quotes, or said “the potential 10, I realize there have not been 10 nominees since the rule change was instituted
I don’t think there will be 10 this year either
Justified not nominated? Again? Not surprised, but I’d rate it over most of the shows, cast nominated.
Why the snub for “Sons of Anarchy”? Should have been nominated; best series, best actor Charlie Hunnam, best actress . Don’t these people watch FX?
OH DO I AGREE! YES YES BRAVO! JUST LEFT LONG COMMENT. THEY DID GET 1: OURSTANDING STUNT ENSEMBLE FOR COMEDY OR DRAMA
SHOCKED: SONS OF ANARCHY SNUBBED IN ALL CATEGORIES BUT 1! SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN NOM FOR: ENSEMBLE INC: TOMMY FLANNAGAN, KIM COATES, ROSSI, HUNNAM, KATEY SAGAL, RUSTY COONES, DAVID LABRAVA,MARK BOONE JR, DAYTON CALLIE, MICHAEL ORNSTEIN, BEST ACTOR CHARLIE HUNNAM, ACTRESS KATEY SAGAL, COMMENTS ON INCREDIBLE FINALE ALONE AND COULD HAVE DONE FOR ALL 7 SEASONS:The anticipation of the moment when our SOA SHOW would end; as well as the Fan CONNECTION, was so elevated that one could only think from life experiences that the SOA FINALE could be a disappointment. However, what occurred was the polar opposite; phenomenal! Sutter unraveled the web he so brilliantly wove in a way that went so far beyond expectation. It took one’s breath away. There is no DOUBT that OUR SOA will be recognized for its exceptionality, supported by the FAN LOYALTY, by every organization which rewards such work. This has been a most wonderful and an unusual experience. I would like to add that music under the direction of Bob Thiele, performed by The Forest Rangers (only show with house band) either alone or in collaboration with other incredible artists and of course there is Curtis Stiggers who wrote the haunting theme: This Life; all contributed to the success of this show. The music was the bold highlight in every scene.
In conclusion, want to point out, that the SOA cast is the only cast of which I am aware, who consistently traveled all over world, to do fundraising for more causes than I can name.
SO DISAPPOINTED KURT SUTTER BEST WRITER
Write a comment…CHEF /ALSO SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN A NOM GREAT MOVIE GREAT SOUNDTRACK
i’m leaning towards The Imitation of Life for best picture;
Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Actor; I think Julianne Moore will finally get her first oscar.
Supporting Actress – Keira Knightley; Supporting Actor –
Boardwalk empire for SAG best ensemble.
(TV)
Really? only a nomination for stunts in Sons Of Anarchy? wow.