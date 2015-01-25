2015 SAG Awards winners and nominees

The Screen Actors Guild handed out the 21st annual SAG Awards Sunday night live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Here is a rundown of all the nominees and winners as they are announced. And be sure to re-live our live blog of the show here!

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

STEVE CARELL / John du Pont – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics)

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company)

JAKE GYLLENHAAL / Louis Bloom – “NIGHTCRAWLER” (Open Road Films)

MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

**EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features)** – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JENNIFER ANISTON / Claire Bennett – “CAKE” (Cinelou Films)

FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features)

**JULIANNE MOORE / Alice Howland-Jones – “STILL ALICE” (Sony Pictures Classics)** – WINNER

ROSAMUND PIKE / Amy Dunne – “GONE GIRL” (20th Century Fox)

REESE WITHERSPOON / Cheryl Strayed – “WILD” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

ROBERT DUVALL / Joseph Palmer – “THE JUDGE” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr. – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)

EDWARD NORTON / Mike – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

MARK RUFFALO / Dave Schultz – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics)

**J.K. SIMMONS / Fletcher – “WHIPLASH” (Sony Pictures Classics)** – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

**PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)** – WINNER

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company)

EMMA STONE / Sam – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

MERYL STREEP / The Witch – “INTO THE WOODS” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

NAOMI WATTS / Daka – “ST. VINCENT” (The Weinstein Company)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

**”BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)** – WINNER

ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Jake

MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan

EDWARD NORTON / Mike

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH / Laura

AMY RYAN / Sylvia

EMMA STONE / Sam

NAOMI WATTS / Lesley

“BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia

ELLAR COLTRANE / Mason

ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr.

LORELEI LINKLATER / Samantha

“THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

F. MURRAY ABRAHAM / Mr. Moustafa

MATHIEU AMALRIC / Serge X.

ADRIEN BRODY / Dmitri

WILLEM DAFOE / Jopling

RALPH FIENNES / M. Gustave

JEFF GOLDBLUM / Dep. Kovacs

HARVEY KEITEL / Ludwig

JUDE LAW / Young Writer

BILL MURRAY / M. Ivan

EDWARD NORTON / Henckels

TONY REVOLORI / Zero

SAOIRSE RONAN / Agatha

JASON SCHWARTZMAN / M. Jean

LÉA SEYDOUX / Clotilde

TILDA SWINTON / Madame D

TOM WILKINSON / Author

OWEN WILSON / M. Chuck

“THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company)

MATTHEW BEARD / Peter Hilton

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing

CHARLES DANCE / Commander Denniston

MATTHEW GOODE / Hugh Alexander

RORY KINNEAR / Nock

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke

ALLEN LEECH / John Cairncross

MARK STRONG / Stewart Menzies

“THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features)

CHARLIE COX / Jonathan Hellyer Jones

FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking

SIMON McBURNEY / Frank Hawking

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking

DAVID THEWLIS / Dennis Sciama

EMILY WATSON / Beryl Wilde

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

ADRIEN BRODY / Harry Houdini – “HOUDINI” (History)

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Sherlock Holmes – “SHERLOCK: HIS LAST VOW” (PBS)

RICHARD JENKINS / Henry Kitteridge – “OLIVE KITTERIDGE” (HBO)

**MARK RUFFALO / Ned Weeks – “THE NORMAL HEART” (HBO)** – WINNER

BILLY BOB THORNTON / Lorne Malvo – “FARGO” (FX)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

ELLEN BURSTYN / Olivia Foxworth – “FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC” (Lifetime)

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL / Nessa Stein – “THE HONORABLE WOMAN” (Sundance TV)

**FRANCES McDORMAND / Olive Kitteridge – “OLIVE KITTERIDGE” (HBO)** – WINNER

JULIA ROBERTS / Dr. Emma Brookner – “THE NORMAL HEART” (HBO)

CICELY TYSON / Carrie Watts – “THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STEVE BUSCEMI / Enoch “Nucky” Thompson – “BOARDWALK EMPIRE” (HBO)

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

WOODY HARRELSON / Martin Hart – “TRUE DETECTIVE” (HBO)

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY / Rust Cohle – “TRUE DETECTIVE” (HBO)

**KEVIN SPACEY / Francis Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)** – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

CLAIRE DANES / Carrie Mathison – “HOMELAND” (Showtime)

**VIOLA DAVIS / Annalise Keating – “HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” (ABC)** – WINNER

JULIANNA MARGULIES / Alicia Florrick – “THE GOOD WIFE” (CBS)

TATIANA MASLANY / Sarah/Coxima/Alison/Rachel/Helena/Tony/Jennifer and Various Others – “ORPHAN BLACK” (BBC America)

MAGGIE SMITH / Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham – “DOWNTON ABBEY” (PBS)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY ” (ABC)

LOUIS C.K. / Louie – “LOUIE” (FX)

**WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)** – WINNER

JIM PARSONS / Sheldon Cooper – “THE BIG BANG THEORY” (CBS)

ERIC STONESTREET / Cameron Tucker – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

**UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)** – WINNER

JULIE BOWEN / Claire Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)

EDIE FALCO / Jackie Peyton – “NURSE JACKIE” (Showtime)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Vice President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

AMY POEHLER / Leslie Knope – “PARKS AND RECREATION” (NBC)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“BOARDWALK EMPIRE” (HBO)

STEVE BUSCEMI / Enoch “Nucky” Thompson

PAUL CALDERON / Arquimedes

NICHOLAS CALHOUN / Sean

LOUIS CANCELMI / Mike D'Angelo

JOHN ELLISON CONLEE / Commodore

MICHAEL COUNTRYMAN / Frank Wilson

STEPHEN GRAHAM / Al Capone

DOMENICK LOMBARDOZZI / Ralph Capone

NOLAN LYONS / Enoch Thompson (young)

KELLY MACDONALD / Margaret Thompson

BORIS McGIVER / Sheriff Smith Johnson

VINCENT PIAZZA / Charlie “Lucky” Luciano

PAUL SPARKS / Mickey Doyle

TRAVIS TOPE / Joe Hardy

SHEA WHIGHAM / Eli Thompson

ANATOL YUSEF / Meyer Lansky

MICHAEL ZEGEN / Benny Siegel

**”DOWNTON ABBEY” (PBS)** – WINNER

HUGH BONNEVILLE / Robert, Earl of Grantham

LAURA CARMICHAEL / Lady Edith Crawley

JIM CARTER / Mr. Carson

BRENDAN COYLE / Mr. Bates

MICHELLE DOCKERY / Lady Mary Crawley

KEVIN DOYLE / Mr. Molesley

JOANNE FROGGATT / Anna Bates

LILY JAMES / Lady Rose

ROBERT JAMES-COLLIER / Thomas Barrow

ALLEN LEECH / Tom Branson

PHYLLIS LOGAN / Mrs. Hughes

ELIZABETH McGOVERN / Cora, Countess of Grantham

SOPHIE McSHERA / Daisy

MATT MILNE / Alfred

LESLEY NICOL / Mrs. Patmore

DAVID ROBB / Dr. Clarkson

MAGGIE SMITH / Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham

ED SPELEERS / Jimmy Kent

CARA THEOBOLD / Ivy

PENELOPE WILTON / Isobel Crawley

“GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

JOSEF ALTIN / Pyp

JACOB ANDERSON / Grey Worm

JOHN BRADLEY / Samwell Tarly

DOMINIC CARTER / Janos Slynt

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE / Brienne of Tarth

EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister

BEN CROMPTON / Dolorous Edd

CHARLES DANCE / Tywin Lannister

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister

NATALIE DORMER / Margaery Tyrell

NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei

IAIN GLEN / Ser Jorah Mormont

JULIAN GLOVER / Pycelle

KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow

LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister

CONLETH HILL / Varys

RORY McCANN / Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

IAN McELHINNEY / Ser Barristan Selmy

PEDRO PASCAL / Oberyn Martell

DANIEL PORTMAN / Podrick Payne

MARK STANLEY / Grenn

SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark

MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark

“HOMELAND” (Showtime)

NUMAN ACAR / Hassan Haqqani

NAZANIN BONIADI / Fara Sherazi

CLAIRE DANES / Carrie Mathison

RUPERT FRIEND / Peter Quinn

RAZA JAFFREY / Aasar Khan

NIMRAT KAUR / Tasneem Qureishi

TRACY LETTS / Sen. Andrew Lockhart

MARK MOSES / Dennis Boyd

MICHAEL O'KEEFE / John Redmond

MANDY PATINKIN / Saul Berenson

LAILA ROBINS / Martha Boyd

MAURY STERLING / Max

“HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

MAHERSHALA ALI / Remy Danton

JAYNE ATKINSON / Catherine Durant

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Rachel Posner

DEREK CECIL / Seth Grayson

NATHAN DARROW / Edward Meechum

MICHEL GILL / President Walker

JOANNA GOING / Tricia Walker

SAKINA JAFFREY / Linda Vasquez

MICHAEL KELLY / Doug Stamper

MOZHAN MARNÒ / Ayla Sayyad

GERALD McRANEY / Raymond Tusk

MOLLY PARKER / Jackie Sharp

JIMMI SIMPSON / Gavin Orsay

KEVIN SPACEY / Francis Underwood

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“THE BIG BANG THEORY” (CBS)

MAYIM BIALIK / Amy Farrah Fowler

KALEY CUOCO-SWEETING / Penny

JOHNNY GALECKI / Leonard Hofstadter

SIMON HELBERG / Howard Wolowitz

KUNAL NAYYAR / Rajesh Koothrappali

JIM PARSONS / Sheldon Cooper

MELISSA RAUCH / Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz

“BROOKLYN NINE-NINE” (FOX)

STEPHANIE BEATRIZ / Det. Rosa Diaz

DIRK BLOCKER / Hitchcock

ANDRE BRAUGHER / Capt. Ray Holt

TERRY CREWS / Sgt. Terry Jeffords

MELISSA FUMERO / Det. Amy Santiago

JOE LO TRUGLIO / Det. Charles Boyle

JOEL McKINNON MILLER / Scully

CHELSEA PERETTI / Gina Linetti

ANDY SAMBERG / Det. Jake Peralta

“MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)

AUBREY ANDERSON EMMONS / Lily Tucker-Pritchett

JULIE BOWEN / Claire Dunphy

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON / Mitchell Pritchett

NOLAN GOULD / Luke Dunphy

SARAH HYLAND / Haley Dunphy

ED O”NEILL / Jay Pritchett

RICO RODRIGUEZ / Manny Delgado

ERIC STONESTREET / Cameron Tucker

SOFIA VERGARA / Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

ARIEL WINTER / Alex Dunphy

**”ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)** – WINNER

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

JASON BIGGS / Larry Bloom

DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson

LAVERNE COX / Sophia Burset

JACKIE CRUZ / Flaca

CATHERINE CURTIN / Wanda Bell

LEA DELARIA / Carrie “Big Boo” Black

BETH FOWLER / Sister Ingalls

YVETTE FREEMAN / Irma

GERMAR TERRELL GARDNER / Charles Ford

KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso

ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano

DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos

MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Ofc. Sam Healy

VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson

JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice

LAUREN LAPKUS / Susan Fischer

SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza

NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols

TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett

JOEL MARSH GARLAND / Scott O'Neill

MATT McGORRY / Ofc. John Bennett

ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Black Cindy

KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov

EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor

JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz

DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara Diaz

ALYSIA REINER / Natalie “Fig” Figueroa

JUDITH ROBERTS / Taslitz

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz

BARBARA ROSENBLAT / Miss Rosa

NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo

ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina

TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman

CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Yoga Jones

DALE SOULES / Frieda

YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello

LORRAINE TOUSSAINT / Yvonne “Vee” Parker

LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco

SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington

“VEEP” (HBO)

SUFE BRADSHAW / Sue Wilson

ANNA CHLUMSKY / Amy Brookheimer

GARY COLE / Kent Davidson

KEVIN DUNN / Ben Cafferty

TONY HALE / Gary Walsh

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Vice President Selina Meyer

REID SCOTT / Dan Egan

TIMOTHY SIMONS / Jonah Ryan

MATT WALSH / Mike McLintock

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“FURY” (Columbia Pictures)

“GET ON UP” (Universal Pictures)

“THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIES” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

**”UNBROKEN” (Universal Pictures)** – WINNER

“X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY” (FOX)

“BOARDWALK EMPIRE” (HBO)

**”GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)** – WINNER

“HOMELAND” (Showtime)

“SONS OF ANARCHY” (FX)

“THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD