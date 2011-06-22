20th anniversary edition of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ includes 4 discs

The 20th anniversary of Nirvana”s “Nevermind” will be commemorated with a deluxe edition.

Out Sept. 20, the special issue will include 4 CDs and 1 DVD. in addition to the full “Nevermind” album, it will contain previously unreleased recordings, rarities, b-sides, BBC radio appearances, alternative mixes, some live recordings and a never-before released concert.

Similar to Pearl Jam”s 20th anniversary, there will be other events throughout the year.

“Nevermind,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and at its height was selling around 300,000 copies per week, started off slowly, but soon took off thanks to the popularity of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” It was the Kurt Cobain-led group”s first record for major label DGC after leaving Sub Pop and has gone on to sell 30 million copies worldwide.