20th anniversary edition of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ includes 4 discs

#Kurt Cobain #Nirvana
06.22.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

The 20th anniversary of Nirvana”s “Nevermind” will be commemorated with a deluxe edition.

Out Sept. 20,  the special issue will include 4 CDs and 1 DVD. in addition to the full “Nevermind” album, it will contain previously unreleased recordings, rarities, b-sides, BBC radio appearances, alternative mixes, some live recordings and a never-before released concert.

Similar to Pearl Jam”s 20th anniversary, there will be other events throughout the year.

“Nevermind,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and at its height was selling around 300,000 copies per week,  started off slowly, but soon took off thanks to the popularity of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” It was the Kurt Cobain-led group”s first record for major label DGC after leaving Sub Pop and has gone on to sell 30 million copies worldwide.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kurt Cobain#Nirvana
TAGS20th AnniversaryDGCKURT COBAINNevermindNIRVANASMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRITsub pop

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP