21 Iconic Disney Heroines As Flawless Sailor Moon Characters

05.29.14 4 years ago

In case you've been living under a rock, perennial anime cult classic 'Sailor Moon' is making a comeback in a big way. The original Japanese series is out on Hulu, complete with all the lovable array of characters scrubbed from the American version – like Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune returning to their lesbian roots and the transgendered Sailor Starlights finally making the jump to Western television. If that wasn't enough, a completely new dub of the series will be on sale later this year. AND we're getting a completely new series which adheres more closely to the Sailor Moon manga.

So with all that hype, of course it was only a matter of time until the Internet mashed them up with their other favorite group of women. The ladies of Disney. Artist Drachea Rannak's renditions are so good, it'll make you long for a Very Special Crossover™ episode.

#1: Elsa – 'Frozen'

#2: Ariel – 'The Little Mermaid'

After the jump, see how Rannak imagines the rest of the Disney pantheon as Sailor Scouts. No heroine is too obscure to get a killer flouncy skirt and arsenal of abilities to lay bad guys out flat.

