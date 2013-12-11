’22 Jump Street’ official plot synopsis reveals new details

(CBR) Schmidt and Jenko, idiot cops and best friends forevaaa, are hitting the books again – but this time, they”re a little too cool for high school.

An official plot synopsis for “22 Jump Street”, once again starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, has made its way online, revealing new details about the action-comedy sequel”s story.

Here it is in full:

After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) when they go deep undercover at a local college. But when Jenko meets a kindred spirit on the football team, and Schmidt infiltrates the bohemian art major scene, they begin to question their partnership. Now they don”t have to just crack the case – they have to figure out if they can have a mature relationship. If these two overgrown adolescents can grow from freshmen into real men, college might be the best thing that ever happened to them.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and co-starring Ice Cube, “22 Jump Street” jumps into theaters on June 13.

(via Collider)