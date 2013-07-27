23 films that may make 2015 the greatest movie year ever

How big is 2015 going to be for moviegoers and the industry as a whole? Well, if we take the analogy of NBA Free Agency and how the movement of one or two players can change the balance of power in the whole league, Hollywood’s 2015 offerings are equal to the potential of the summer of 2014 when LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant could hit the market. Even if you know little about basketball you’ve heard of those names. Yep, it’s that big.

If release dates hold, 2015 will feature highly anticipated juggernauts such as “Avatar 2,” the “Man of Steel” sequel featuring Batman, “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the finale of the “Hunger Games” series, the latest James Bond adventure and the first “Star Wars” film in a decade. Oh yeah, there’s also a new “Terminator,” “Peanuts,” “Mission Impossible” and 14 other films that have different fan bases around the globe waiting with bated breath. And this tally doesn’t include the prestige fare on the way from some of the world’s greatest filmmakers.

No, years like this don’t appear on the release date schedule very often, so you can also think of it like the movie Summer Olympics. In 2016 the world’s athletes will head to Rio. In 2015, you’ll be compelled and (hopefully) excited to head to your movie theater more often than you’re used to.

