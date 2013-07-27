23 films that may make 2015 the greatest movie year ever

How big is 2015 going to be for moviegoers and the industry as a whole? Well, if we take the analogy of NBA Free Agency and how the movement of one or two players can change the balance of power in the whole league, Hollywood’s 2015 offerings are equal to the potential of the summer of 2014 when LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant could hit the market. Even if you know little about basketball you’ve heard of those names. Yep, it’s that big.
If release dates hold, 2015 will feature highly anticipated juggernauts such as “Avatar 2,” the “Man of Steel” sequel featuring Batman, “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the finale of the “Hunger Games” series, the latest James Bond adventure and the first “Star Wars” film in a decade. Oh yeah, there’s also a new “Terminator,” “Peanuts,” “Mission Impossible” and 14 other films that have different fan bases around the globe waiting with bated breath. And this tally doesn’t include the prestige fare on the way from some of the world’s greatest filmmakers.
No, years like this don’t appear on the release date schedule very often, so you can also think of it like the movie Summer Olympics. In 2016 the world’s athletes will head to Rio. In 2015, you’ll be compelled and (hopefully) excited to head to your movie theater more often than you’re used to.
Don’t believe us? Check out the story gallery embedded in this article. Afterward tell us which five releases that you’re anticipating the most in the poll below the gallery.
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.
Not Mockingbird. :D
Karl Urban as Batman? That’s the best casting idea I’ve heard in a long, long time. Dredd was criminally underseen and he was fantastic in it.
That’s not something I would have thought of, but yeah, a pretty inspired choice.
He was really good in Dredd, with helmet covering his face and eyes, just using his mouth and body language to act. He sure is good in Dredd, no many people can act just using mouth.
He would be great in the role, but I fear he is too old.
“The casting of Batman is important for Warner because they need someone they can work with for a while. Someone who’s not going to do three films and then back up the Brinks truck.”
At 41, Karl wouldn’t meet the requirements suggested by the authors of this article.
How bout leaving Urban has Dredd for more sequels of the character?? I would be more interested in seeing more Dredd movies with Karl Urban as the character rather than see him as Batman.
Just a thought….
Any body is better than Ben Affeck
Hell yes, I’ve been wanting Urban as the next Batman since it was confirmed WB was gonna reboot.
Im not excited at all for Finding Dory after seeing Pixar’s creative decline hit Monsters U. I dont think i’d even want an Incredibles sequel until it becomes apparent that theyre in charge of their own movies again, not the mouse house.
This list of movies is horrifying. Not a single original-content film. Almost the entire list is reboots, remakes and sequels. Not one of these movies is aimed at appealing to intelligent adults.
You may want to look again. There is one original-content film on the list.
That said, there are a few reasons why there is only one and none of them have to do with lack of quality. For one thing, this is a list of most ANTICIPATED films. It’s very hard for an original film to make a list like this because it doesn’t have a proven track record. People aren’t clamoring to see it. It doesn’t have a built-in fanbase. Why would anybody be talking about it right now? They know nothing about it and have nothing to compare it to.
Consider this. Are there any films from the last five years that you can think of that would be on a list like this? I can only think of one: Inception. And that’s simply because the director had A LOT of good will built up from his previous film and it was clearly a big budge film. Great original films don’t typically show up on “anticipated lists,” at least not ones that are written almost TWO YEARS in advance, which brings me to the other reason there aren’t any original films on the list. Its way too early. Most original idea films don’t have huge budgets, so the timeline for their development is much shorter. There isn’t enough information about original movies coming out in the summer of 2015 for them to be on the audience’s radar yet.
If this article runs again in one year and there still aren’t any anticipated movies on the list, then I’d start worrying.
I just thought of a movie other than Inception that technically fits my criteria: Avatar. But that film is so derivative that I personally don’t consider it original.
A lot of us who are looking forward to these movies are “intelligent adults.”
How intellectually pure you must be, as to be “horrified” by a list like this. And how special, to be the complainant on behalf of your small, put-upon community, the Intelligent People.
Yeah, Jim, but please notice that you are a retarded kid pretending to be an adult.
2015. All pole, no tent. The overcrowding alone should produce some spectacular bombs. If half of these are as uninspired as the sound, it could be a horrible year for movies.
Exactly. I was expecting a good list. Don’t really want to see any of these half-assed films.
Hey! What about Jurassic Park 4?
“Biggest,” maybe, but not “greatest.”
There’s other stuff in the works as well.
As much as Disney has scheduled for 2015, they ALSO have Tron 3 in the works and it could easily be coming out that year as well
Disney is getting to the point where they can’t schedule all their own stuff without competing against themselves. A sequel to Tron 2 probably deserves all the skepticism being directed at the rest of these films and then some. It would be nice if there were a studio that was scheduling based on fairly original stories worth telling rather than franchise building. Miramax was pretty close to that at one point, but I’m sure if any studio found success with that model they would be purchased by Disney. Will there be a Brit Marling or Paul Thomas Anderson or Coen Brothers or Wes Anderson movie in 2015? Those are the kind of people I would look to to make 2015 the greatest year ever. Good or bad, they will be working on art while these films will be paint-by-numbers.
Personally hoping Devil In The White City begins production soon for a 2015 release.
Nope sorry, 1939 still rules!
So a bunch of big budget crap makes 2015 the best year for movies? Good to know.
nobody cares about your shitty opinion.
Dear lord, that Peeta kid is short.
Damn, I must be getting old or just don’t care anymore but I don’t anticipate any of these movies. A good amount of them will be pushed, such as the ID4 sequel.
I had the same reaction. I’ll see the Pitch Perfect sequel on DVD as a guilty pleasure, but I can safely pass on all the rest. Most of these are sequels to loud, busy-busy duds like the “Tintin” movie.
Skyfall wasn’t the first film in the Bond series to win an Oscar – Goldfinger won Best Sound Effects in 1964 and then Thunderball won Best Visual Effects in 1965. But it was the film that had the most nominations in a single year, as well as the only Bond film that won two Oscars.
I have no interest in any movie mentioned in this article.
Chance of Avatar 2 coming out in 2015 is like .001%.
I would go “most depressingly unoriginal movie year ever”, not “greatest”. That list is horrifying, and I say this as someone who generally likes superhero movies.
More sequels, video game/comic book adaptations and remakes (sigh). Franchises are ruining film. Where is the creativity?
When studio come out with original content they often bomb or don’t make a lot of money. So that is why. If you want to see original films fork over the money. MOST people put their money on big budget films that is just the way it is.
More video game/comic book adaptations, sequels, and remakes (SIGH). Franchises are ruining film. Doesn’t anyone in this industry have the balls to try something creative and original?
1939 is huge. So is 1941. And 1957. And 1962. And 1982. And 1994. And 1999.
So 2015 has some huge shoes to fill if it will turn out to be the best.
You forgot 1967 (Bonnie & Clyde, The Graduate, In The Heat of the Night, Dr. Doolittle, Cool Hand Luke, The Dirty Dozen, Valley of the Dolls etc.). 2001: A Space Odessey was a little delayed and ended up in 1968. Probably the one year critical acclaim = BO success = all time greatness.
It won’t be better than 2012.
This article is depressing.
At first glance, this seems like an amazing summer for movies, the reason for this is the obsession with remakes, reboots, and long series’ based on books. Each year there are more and more of these. By 2020, the only films being made will be Star Wars, Hunger Games, and comic book films.
What about Jurassic Park 4?
crap
I’m not sure when They will figure it out, but I’m sick of watching them stare at it like “the files are in the computer?” If you’ll treat Superman like the Hulk! Then you’ll have a hell of a movie.
I think there are too many superhero movies, the Peanuts movie is going to rape my childhood especially if it is 3D, I understand Assassin’s Creed and World of Warcraft are very popular video games but why isn’t Ratchet & Clank on this list, and Pixar really needs to stop making sequels unless they make a sequel to The Incredibles which was the only Pixar movie that actually makes sense to make a sequel to. I don’t care about the Hunger Games and I think it’s a little overrated. The only movies I’m even interested in on this list are Star Wars Episode VII and Kung Fu Panda 3. This is just my opinion and you may disagree with it.
what about bad boys 3???
Good god, none of the above.
so not a single movie that is original? just brainless remakes, sequels, and comic book adaptations for adults.
Do you mean PITCH Perfect 2?
lol theres a warcraft movie??
my choice(s) would be star wars 7, terminator, and maybe assassin’s creed.
assassin’s creed, terminator, star wars, maybe pirates if its better than number 4, and maybe man of steel depending whos batman.
Greatest movie year? Are you kidding? Sequels, reboots, bs… Independence day 2!!?! OMG..
Hopefully there are some good independent films to balance out this mass of crap you’ve just shown us.
They’re making a Picture Perfect 2?
Or did they mean Pitch Perfect?
I understand that most of these are sequels are reboots, but at least some of them are to good movies. Avengers: Age of Ulron, Finding Dory, Kung Fu Panda 3, Mission Impossible 5, Hunger Games Part 2, Man of Steel 2 (well I wasn’t a huge fan of the first, but Batman may help my impression of the sequel), and Bond 24.
picture perfect.
i’m dying from laughter.
Avengers and Star Wars are both Disney properties. There is no way Disney releases both of them, back to back weeks in May, 2015. I can guarantee you that will -not- happen.
WAFJ-you couldn’t pay me to see any one of these.
Nobody cares.
What a horrible list of movies, this looks very discouraging, no original projects whatsoever. Since when reboots and sequels are something to look forward to?
Batman picks are Joe Magliano, Jon Hamm, Michael Fassbender or Karl Urban maybe Joel Edgerton
And Penguins of Madagascar?
all these movies, excpect for 1 or 2 like Tim Burton’s film or Bond 24 are brainless shitty films, why dont you talk about Coen brothers project or the next Tarantino instead of this commercial shit ?
Stop being a whinny bitch.
Hey everybody that wants “original” films, consider this: what happens when you go see a movie that you really like and you want to see more. How does that happen? Sequels. And most of these are sequels to movies that a lot of people liked. So stop being selfish by thinking that your opinion is the only one and just shut it.
Does anyone else think it’s sad that 22 out the 23 movies listed are either sequels, remakes, reboots, or based on a video game and/or other established franchise from another medium?
None of the above. There are too many sequels and the rest do not seem to lack depth.