25 years later: Whatever happened to the cast and crew of ‘Batman?’

Remember Bob the Goon? Lieutenant Eckhardt? Alexander Knox? We imagine if you are a fan of Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster “Batman,” then you certainly do, as well as key members of the cast and crew like Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger and Burton himself. But where were they before the Dark Knight came into their lives? And where are they now?

Today, 25 years after the film's release, some of them are no longer with us. Others have seen their careers go up and down, but it's interesting that few involved with the film really saw their professional lives soar (though two would win Oscars within a decade of “Batman's” release). No one in the cast really “broke out,” so to speak, and most of the crew was a London-based one that didn't really work with Burton before or after. When the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns” rolled around, he was back to employing his own standbys like production designer Bo Welch and makeup artist Ve Neill, while many of those who helped him make “Batman” what it was rarely made big splashes after that 1989 high.

“Batman” will be officially celebrating its 25th anniversary tomorrow, and HitFix will have plenty to chew on in that regard. But as an appetizer, here is a look at the cast and crew of the film, just in case you were wondering whatever happened to them.