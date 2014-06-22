25 years later: Whatever happened to the cast and crew of ‘Batman?’

Remember Bob the Goon? Lieutenant Eckhardt? Alexander Knox? We imagine if you are a fan of Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster “Batman,” then you certainly do, as well as key members of the cast and crew like Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger and Burton himself. But where were they before the Dark Knight came into their lives? And where are they now?
Today, 25 years after the film's release, some of them are no longer with us. Others have seen their careers go up and down, but it's interesting that few involved with the film really saw their professional lives soar (though two would win Oscars within a decade of “Batman's” release). No one in the cast really “broke out,” so to speak, and most of the crew was a London-based one that didn't really work with Burton before or after. When the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns” rolled around, he was back to employing his own standbys like production designer Bo Welch and makeup artist Ve Neill, while many of those who helped him make “Batman” what it was rarely made big splashes after that 1989 high.
“Batman” will be officially celebrating its 25th anniversary tomorrow, and HitFix will have plenty to chew on in that regard. But as an appetizer, here is a look at the cast and crew of the film, just in case you were wondering whatever happened to them.
Eighty-nine will always have a place in my heart. It was my first Prince album. So much of the humor from Nicholson was way over my then six year old head. And I would not appreciate many of his iconic one liners until later. Leaving me in tears by each moment that had a new level of revelation to it.
I loved this.
25 years? Damn. I can remember it coming out so clearly.
It was my first exposure to Batman and I lost my mind for the film, saw it multiple times, bought the soundtrack, collected the cards and bought anything with a Batman to Joker logo on it.
For years after, I would watch or read anything that contained or was about any of the case, even the smaller players like Robert Wuhl or Kim Basinger or Jerry Hall.
They were icons to me.
I used to think it strange that Sam Hamm never parlayed this (And Batman Returns) into bigger assignments that made it to the screen but maybe, in retrospect, maybe he didn’t do an amazing job.
Maybe Burton and co. elevated his work to something it wasn’t on the page.
I view the film with such nostalgia that it’s hard to objectively judge but I think in terms of structure and definitely character motivation, it was somewhat lacking but, at the time, it seemed to contribute to, rather than take from, the singularity of the world on screen.
I’ve read Hamm’s first draft, and outside of the inclusion of Robin, it’s pretty much what you get on the screen. That his career never broke out afterwards is a puzzle to me as well.
what do you mean no one broke out?!! jack nicholson, kim bassinge, and michael keaton were all hugely popular!
I would argue that nothing about their work in the film broke them out. All were popular going into it. Basinger eventually won an Oscar but her career never really soared: she was doing stuff like a “Getaway” remake and “The Real McCoy” after “Batman.” Nicholson was as popular as he ever was. Etc.
No one broke out.