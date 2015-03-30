263 days until Star Wars: Why didn’t Jabba turn Han Solo into a custom coffee table?

When Jabba the Hutt finally got his prized possession – in the form of one frozen Han Solo – he hung his rare collectible on the wall. Mint in box, as it were. But what if Jabba had been slightly less finicky about his carbonite art? Isn”t it more insulting to leave a coffee stains and water rings on your enemy”s perpetually frozen face?

Super Fan Builds thinks so. They set out to create a functional Han Solo in Carbonite coffee table for one lucky superfan. Bonus! You can open in up and sleep inside. Not sure why you”d want to, but the option is there.