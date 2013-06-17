3 on 3: Does ‘Man Of Steel’ effectively set up a shared DC Universe on film?

We already gathered here at HitFix for one “3 On 3” regarding “Man Of Steel,” but we decided to go another round now that the film’s in theaters and people are starting to weigh in on the film.
I’ve actually been surprised by the response to the film. I never considered that people might find it controversial or that there would be a huge debate about certain elements of the plot. It just didn’t occur to me, so I’m a little flabbergasted about some of the conversations I had this weekend.
Once again, Greg Ellwood and Kris Tapley joined me to answer three questions that we still have about the movie. Check out the conversation below.
1. Does “Man of Steel” pave the way for a Justice League movie and a new DC Universe on film?
Gregory Ellwood: After the semi-disastrous “Green Lantern” it certainly helps justify the cost. Warning though, don’t expect a “JL” movie to be greenlit anytime soon. Distribution Presidents have little to do with the creative output of a studio, but when Warner Bros. Chief Dan Fellman is lose lipped to the Wall Street Journal noting, “”It’s more than just a franchise for us, it really opens up the door to do combinations of the DC Comics characters…We can build them up like Marvel did and benefit from the history of DC.” That sure sounds like an eventual “Justice League” movie to me. Eventually. After other characters are established first.
Drew McWeeny: The film is positively laden with Easter Eggs, some obvious, some less than obvious. If this is ground zero, then I’m excited to see what Batman looks like in this world or what the Flash looks like. I think the film more than proves that anything that can be drawn in the DC universe can be brought to life, so it’s a matter of how richly they’re willing to imagine the world around Superman. The main lesson I hope they take from Marvel is that they shouldn’t be afraid to be literal when they translate something from page to screen. Embrace the weirdness. Go for it. You want to use Martian Manhunter? Go for it. Just treat it seriously and don’t do things by half-measures.
Kristopher Tapley: It’s funny because one of the things I thought of when watching the film was, “Boy, I can totally see how they would do the Flash now.” The way the effects dealt with super speed with the Kryptonians, zipping around with insane bursts and fighting all along the way, it was pretty sweet. But yeah, I think this absolutely paves the way. Wayne Industries and LexCorp Easter eggs are fine and good but this is a new vision of the DCU and the sky’s the limit. The depiction of Krypton in particular indicates that there is a lot left to be explored here.
2. What other Superman characters and villains would fit into the world director Zack Snyder, producer Christopher Nolan and screenwriter David Goyer have created?
Gregory Ellwood: Well, once you introduce a Krypton this imaginative it’s hard to eliminate any potential villain. Brainiac, Doomsday and even Darkseid would work. Why not throw some Justice League villains into the mix like Despero or Amazo? Heck, why not go really cosmic and bring in the Anti-Monitor (too soon, right?). The real question is what do audiences want to see next? Can the general public live without getting Lex Luthor until a third film? Something tells me that answer is sadly more obvious than it seems.
Drew McWeeny: While I absolutely want to see some of the bigger and crazier villains from the Superman rogue’s gallery, I suspect Lex Luthor has to show up in the next film. One of the things that critics of the film seem upset by is the destruction in the last act, and a great way for Goyer and Snyder to tackle that head-on would be to have Lex Luthor step in to pay for everything to be repaired. He could easily start to win people over to the idea of Superman as a menace instead of a hero, and a righteous Luthor is always a more interesting Luthor. Once they get him right, then bring on the freak parade.
Kristopher Tapley: I’m ready for Brainiac. BRING US BRAINIAC. And I don’t think the new direction precludes something like the bottle city of Kandor because who’s to say what the history of Krypton is in this film? We see it at its end, and yet it’s still so realized and fleshed out. And given that that mega battle that takes up the entire back half of the film is akin to the Doomsday brawl from “The Death of Superman,” I think there is definitely a way into that (particularly, again, with an unexplored history of Krypton). Lex Luthor has to happen eventually, and that’s fine, but this franchise desperately needs to branch out into other antagonist territories.
3. What does the film’s divided critical reception mean?
Gregory Ellwood: Sadly, it will probably be enough critical ammunition for the filmmakers to hire someone to write “jokes” into the screenplay. Perhaps more witty one-liners for Lois Lane? In all seriousness, the more money it makes the less pressure Snyder and crew will be on to deal with critic complaints. Maybe.
Drew McWeeny: It means Zack Snyder has a problem with critics. Or, more accurately, they have a problem with him. I have read several reviews that have been well-argued and are obviously coming from a place of sincere passion, but I’ve also read many that seem like Zack Snyder once beat someone up and took their lunch money. I’m amazed by the venom directed at him, and I think the Chris Nolan backlash has also been building for a while. What ultimately matters here is that audiences are responding, and word of mouth seems very strong so far. I look forward to seeing what happens with the sequel, if only to see if people are ready to give this creative team a fair shake at that point.
Kristopher Tapley: This has been highly frustrating to me. I feel like it boils down to a level of fatigue (and frankly, in some cases, a lack of imagination). Critics are rarely willing to embrace the comic book subgenre as it is and something like this, so potent in its embrace of what the fans want, probably never had a chance. I hear cries of “it lacks humanity,” and then I think about how its emotional beats affected me. I hear “numbing action,” and then I recall complaints over a lack of it in “Superman Returns.” This film serves, to me, a single purpose: re-introduce a character, offer a sense of scale for a new universe on film and don’t slow down to over-tell a story we’ve heard over and over again for 75 years. I think it succeeded.
“Man Of Steel” is now playing in theaters everywhere.
You guys are completely on the money with your responses to question 3. It’s sad, but fortunately I think critics will be more open to this same tone and approach to other characters from the DC universe that haven’t made it to the big screen yet. Superman is different. Their idea of what Superman should be comes from one interpretation in the medium of film, not who he actually is from the source.
I’m so confused as to why people think this. I have no Superman baggage what so ever and I know plenty of people who also don’t, saw the film, and didn’t like it. It’s perfectly reasonable that a person, especially a critic, could have the opinion that it’s just not a well-made film.
A few critics not liking the film? Yeah, then you could say they have Donner/Reeve baggage. But a good half of critics not liking it? You can’t bring up Superman/Snyder/comic genre then. Because critics have liked everything from The Avengers to Spider-Man 2 to The Dark Knight (and even, inexplicably to me, The Dark Knight Rises). It’s clear they’re pretty willing to embrace all sorts of genre and directors. Man of Steel isn’t unique because it’s Superman more than the other films are. A lot people just didn’t think the film was well made and the people who liked it just need to accept that. I’ve accepted that people can like it. I don’t accuse them of being fanboys for Superman or Snyder. They just liked the film and that’s okay. Just like it is for people to dislike it without having any sort of baggage.
Why don’t you read the reviews yourself and see what they say rather than look at the tomato meter? You tell me how many of these long for the Donner/Reeve version. You tell me how many cite the apparent lack of “joy” or “humor.” It reeks of twisted expectations based off of what they’ve seen on the big screen before.
Oh please, I’ve read the reviews. I can’t find many that long for the Donner/Reeve version. I know I certainly don’t, those films have not aged well. I could easily accuse you and others of expecting the film to be awesome based on the trailer and people involved but I wouldn’t because I have more respect for a critic’s ability to judge and enjoy a movie.
The criticism that a film is “joyless” doesn’t mean that they want it to be more like another film. I didn’t have a great time watching the movie and I often felt that if the script was going to be the way that it was in places that a lighter tone could have helped it. I’m not saying that I prefer one or the other, but the film didn’t allow us to invest enough in ANY of Superman’s relationships which I think keeps a good deal of heart and joy out of the film. Man of Steel had tonal similarities to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, but those both had relationships we could feel really invested in thanks to strong structure, scripting and characterization. In my opinion, this film lacked those and enjoyability suffered as a result.
I also come with little or no Superman baggage, virtually no interest in comics, and I have never seen a Zack Snyder film that I didn’t outright dislike or merely (in the case of Watchman) feel was a near miss.
However, I was absolutely enthralled with Man of Steel. So, I find myself at odds with what half of the critics are saying. The film, though, is tracking quite well among audiences. There is a rather large disparity between what the critics are saying and what reaction the audiences are having. I find that interesting.
The whole movie sets up this question of will the world accept Superman? Can he fit in? Will he be seen as a inspiration and symbol of hope?
And it never paid that off. The army knows he’s a good guy, but unless it was Lois Lane or Christopher Meloni’s character, Superman never made an effort to save anyone.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people died in the destruction of Metropolis, and Superman gets into a brawl that only makes things worse–he doesn’t even bother to try and save anyone except that one family at the end.
So we don’t know if he was accepted. Most likely the world just views him as one of those alien jerks who took part rampant destruction of the Earth.
This plot-line being setup and disregarded reminds me of the whole mystery with Peter Parker’s parents in The Amazing Spider-Man.
Side note: part of what made Superman II so great is that Superman outsmarted Zod. They were evenly matched, so he used his mind. Man of Steel did not have a satisfying pay-off in that regard.
And then he threw Zod to his death, smirking all the while. And then Lois killed too. Sure, that’s satisfying.
If you watch the extended cut or deleted scenes of Superman II, Zod, Ursa, and Non weren’t killed. They were arrested at the end of the film.
Glenn is pretty on point with a lot of what he’s saying. I personally disagree with the writers of this article. In no way does this less then good retelling of Superman pave the way for anything other then more poorly executed DC films. There are so many problems with this movie that it’ll take too long to list them all here.
I absolutely loved the hell out of MOS. I am disappointed by the thrashing it’s received by the critics, but I also understand much of the criticism that’s been made. There’s a particularly good review in last week’s New Yorker you can find online. The parts of the film that resonated the most with me were the emotional beats of the story. The moment where Clark attempts to fly for the second time, the music builds, he turns his head towards the sun, closes his eyes and seems to feel the air around him, crouches and then whoosh! It was worth the price of entry alone. I would have liked more of this.
It’s weird to me how people suddenly get the urge to be morally superior with the ending to this film.
Here’s my take: we see people evacuating The Daily Planet. Therefore, we are allowed to assume that the other buildings are being evacuated as well. Now, in the climax, the film never shows people in those buildings that they are crashing into during the fight. We get no shots of shocked people, gasping, running, or screaming. We see no bodies stacking up as the destruction mounts.
So my assumption is this, based on the evidence we are given from the film itself: no people are harmed or killed during that final battle as a result of any actions from Superman.
If our suspension of disbelief can allow us to buy Superman reversing the Earth’s rotation without killing all human and animal life on this planet in Donner’s film, I think we can extend the same courtesy to Snyder and believe that Superman killed no one in that final battle.
As Murnau says in Shadow of the Vampire, “If it’s not in frame, it doesn’t exist.”
I don’t think we can assume that EVERYONE was safely evacuated. But I also agree that Superman didn’t kill everyone. The fight scenes between Zod and Superman displayed their mentalities– Superman kept punching Zod so that he’d miss buildings, he kept hitting him towards the sky, away from the city; whereas Zod kept punching Superman into buildings and trying to do as much collateral damage with the fight as possible. That was pretty clear to me. But I don’t think we can say that no innocent people weren’t killed. But you know what– that’s honestly more realistic, and part of portraying things a more realistic world.
However, I also agree with Glenn above, that the movie skirted by answering a lot of questions that it asked. It wanted to to ask some tough questions, and it did, and perhaps future films will continue those threads. I hope they will, and I don’t see how they can’t. But really when I said in my post below that the film ultimately needed less fighting and more time spent on characters, relationships, and themes, this is the kind of thing I was getting at. I still think it was a really, really good Superman film– much, much better than Returns. But a film that spent maybe 1/3 or even 1/4 of it’s running time on the fight climax instead of 1/2 of it (or whatever it actually was) and allocated a little more time to continuing those kinds of threads and developing them more could have resulted in a truly great film instead of just a really good one.
My comment was more directed to people who are outraged at “Superman’s behavior” at the end of the film. In all honesty, I agree with your assessment. I think some people did get hurt; others more than likely were killed. But I also believe that there isn’t much Superman could have done to stop that. And I also think that the film simply doesn’t support the notion of some massive carnage that they aren’t acknowledging. That’s information that these people are including in the film on their own, and not information that exists in the film proper.
I don’t think the movie is perfect. I do think it needed to be about 10-15 minutes longer to give us more time with the characters, especially Clark in his roaming period and with The Daily Planet peeps. There’s also some awkward missteps, with the kiss being the main one that comes to mind.
But I also understand the type of film that needed to be delivered, and the limitations that come with those expectations. I think we received a flawed, but really interesting, compelling, and fun Superman flick.
I just think it’s a shame that people are piling onto the film with a critical mindset that they haven’t been applying to many other flicks of this type. (Star Trek Into Darkness being the example that immediately comes to mind.)
Even Goyer has been upfront about the fact that thousands were killed in Metropolis and Smallville. While I can understand why that bothered some fans looking for more of a fun popcorn movie like Avengers that took great pains to minimize and address the death toll of the attack on New York, I think it worked in Man of Steel because they were definitely going for more of a Marvelman/Miracleman vibe. Now, whether or not that is appropriate for Superman depends on how flexible your interpretation of the character is…
I also really liked the moments they got when a) Superman had been holding back from ever lashing out in violence against someone (because him attacking another human would kill them), and the release he felt when he was finally morally justified in hitting someone (Zod) for the very first time and b) ***SPOILER**** the scream he let out when Zod forced him into becoming a murderer, even if it was of Zod himself. For someone who had spent his whole life trying to be as morally pure as possible, having to accept a gray area and a self-concept of himself as a killer (in some way) is, well, life-changing. The fact that Lois not only tracked him down so quickly at the start of the film, but that she recognized this vulnerable moment for him and the hurt boy inside, and held him; all of that combined with the fact that they don’t have to play stupid with Lois in future sequels and that they will be on an even playing field both at work and as equals within their relationship– opens up a lot of potentially rich storytelling doors.
I’m annoyed that people care that Superman killed Zod because “Superman doesn’t kill” or whatever.
But that’s only because I think they’re missing the larger problem in that the film didn’t build up to this moment at all.
They have one moment of Superman refusing to fight someone in a bar which is not comparable at all to Zod trying to destroy Earth. And then they have Superman not wanting to let people die which is of course different from not wanting to kill people.
So when Superman kills Zod and is distraught over it, I was just confused by this emotional moment they were trying to sell because they never established in a good way: Superman doesn’t kill people, not even the bad guys.
And it’s here that my problem with the destruction of Metropolis comes into play. I wouldn’t care about it if Superman hadn’t freaked out so much over killing Zod. If you’re going to have Superman scream out in pain over killing a genocidal maniac, then you kind of need to address that his powers and strength contributed to the deaths of thousands of people. I mean, he took his first fight from a wide open field to the main area of Smallville and thereby drawing Zod’s forces and military forces to the town where people probably died. If Batman had been forced to kill The Joker at the end of The Dark Knight, that would’ve meant something because the whole film would have built to Batman having to break the rules the Joker hated him having. Man of Steel built to no such thing. Therefore it meant nothing and what could’ve meant something was Superman looking at the damage he’d done on his first day on the job and wondering how he fit in to this place he wanted to call home when he has the potential to be so destructive.
@Velocity Known: I have to completely disagree with you. The entire film was setting up that moment. With Clark as a boy resisting not fighting several times, including the times the kids had him up against the fence and he was squeezing the fence post, and the time he refused to fight the red-headed-bully. Instead he saves the red-headed kid when the bus goes down. He also tells his dad he wants so badly to be able to hit back. And his father tells him he’s going to have a huge influence on the world, but he has to decide whether it’s good or bad. Literally every scene of him growing up about him is about the power that he has and his choice to keep it from harming people and to not lash out with it in anger. And we see again and again how difficult it is for him– which is a large part of why he ends up having so few personal connections and walking the earth going from odd job to odd job. The responsibility of who he is is almost too much for him to take, and his power is almost too much for him to control. And if he is able to control it from his personal sense of being threatened or antagonized, then there’s the risk that he may care too much about other people (like the girl in the bar) and could lash out to protect them.
And I don’t think Batman killing would have had the same effect at all. Batman was an orphan, was raised with parents who were murdered in front of him. If Batman chooses not to kill, it’s more of a choice. But Superman was raised with parents who loved him in a nurturing, corn-fed Americana with foster parents who loved him imparting a moral code on him. It’s as much his DNA as the legacy of of Krypton. Not killing is in his genetic code; it goes against everything he represents, and it’s been taught to him that to kill is basically the death of him and everything he represents and his ability to be and represent goodness. So yes, I think it’s quite clear in the film that him killing is going to affect him deeply. You could also argue that his scream is not only because he had to murder another person, but for all of the innocents who died as collateral damage in the fight– either way it’s still about the life expended as a result of his existence, and how that affects questions of his own morality and identity and sense of responsibility.
The moment is also foreshadowed by Costner’s lecture about nonviolence: “Would you feel better?” The implication being that no, he would not, and, well, we saw what happened when he finally hit back. Which isn’t to say I thought that scene was “earned” in the emotional sense just because it was foreshadowed. I don’t think anyone would relish the thought of snapping another person’s neck (besides all the morons in the theater who cheered and completely missed the beat right afterwards, of course), but Superman’s depression was more of an existential one… because he had no home, and like, ISSUES, or whatever? I don’t know. They really never sold the idea of alienation at the heart of the story to me, which is why I couldn’t connect with the story at all.
@Chris: I don’t know what to tell you– that was what the movie was about and the whole point of it: an alien with powers living among the humans as one of them, and yet not able to trust them and being alienated from them, struggling to find his place as one of them while remaining true to the morality he was raised with. All of this Krypton stuff functioned as a counterpoint to that and an opposite to play off of.
Yes, that is the definition of alienation. Thank you so much for explaining it to me. I kind of hoped the fact that I said alienation was “at the heart of the story” would make it clear that I understand that’s what the movie was about. But I didn’t buy it, or at least didn’t find anything there to relate to.
“You could also argue that his scream is not only because he had to murder another person, but for all of the innocents who died as collateral damage in the fight”
That’s an interesting observation, but one not supported by the tone of the film that followed that scene. I was jarred by the scenes at the Daily Planet where life was going on as usual as if half the city hadn’t been leveled. All it would have taken to support your above theory was a shot of Kal-el looking back over the rubble and destruction all around him with the same sense of horror he showed over that one death. I don’t have a huge problem with the end of the film like many here do, but I do think it could have been handled better.
I must also disagree with the notion that the movie didn’t sell the themes of alienation and loneliness or the idea that one must compromise one’s self for the greater good.. whatever that means. I suppose I could relate to this concept, (and was quite moved by it) which is why I had no problem buying it.
Interesting.
I thought that Kal-El was reacting to Zod’s death as he did because he had killed the LAST of his own kind. It’s like Kal-El is now a Time Lord — not only is he completely alone in the universe, he was the author of the last of his own race’s destruction.
The entire movie was about him trying to find out who and what he was. His joy at finding the ship and speaking to his “real” father, his amazement that there were others of his kind (while he didn’t trust Zod he also was eager to meet him), his bitterness that the humans were lumping him in with the other aliens. This was, as someone said, a story of alienation and aloneness. Yes he had a wonderful set of parents, but he was always different. And he himself was forced to kill the last remaining representative of his own kind, to save a species that is not his own. A horrible moral and spiritual dilemma. Of course he would be agonized after having made it.
I’ve really come to loath Snyder of late. I thought he showed a lot of potential with the Dawn of the Dead remake; but then 300 was all substance, no style and was just kind of a terrible movie. He got Watchmen brilliantly half-right, but then kind of botched half of it as well– and I wasn’t happy to see the fanboy slo-mo jizzcamera continue into that film. And it continued on in Sucker Punch and was the worst of all of his films. I was really not looking forward to more of the same in Man of Steel. Now, all of that said– I think Snyder did a great job with the material and, for me, he took a step forward as a director and as a storyteller. I think you guys are right on the money in applauding all of the design choices and how well they were all realized. I also think Cavill worked extremely well in the role– he captured the dark/grim side that was tonally echoing from the Dark Knight universe, yet still had a lightness about it and a brightness in his eyes so that this Superman wasn’t simply a “dark, edgy” Superman. It achieved a nice balance.
However, I didn’t love the film the way Drew did. I think I’d go 8.5/10 on it. And for me, the weak link here wasn’t Snyder, but the script. It was a think script. However, unlike say Avengers, it actually did have a story to tell. I felt with Avengers, Whedon did a great job of hitting a lot of character moments– but the plot was almost non-existent and the villains were generic and their motivations almost meaningless. Unfortunately, I think the Marvel filmic universe is starting to decline in quality. Iron Man 3, while much better than the abysmal 2, still didn’t really work for me. The first Iron Man is still far and away the best of the bunch, and Captain America and Thor are fun but kind of empty popcorn movies.
In that sense, at least Man of Steel had a point. At least it was about something, and had, y’know… themes and stuff. It was actually saying something. And in that sense, it resonates– and I think that’s why as many people like it as much as they do. It’s not disposable entertaiment, and Marvel is running the risk of heading too far down that path. If you’re spending that much money, you really need to make sure your scripts are smart and are actually about something while they also entertain. That’s what the first Matrix film did. That’s what most Pixar movies do.
The weakness of the Man of Steel script, for me, was simply that it was thin. Yes, it had something to say, but it was simplistic. And that kept it from being an out-of-the-park hit for me. It was pretty much first half = character development, second half = one big fight scene. But I do have to give it credit for doing everything it did do exceedingly well. I also really liked the way they’ve constructed the Lois/Superman relationship, and I think it gives them a lot of possibilites for future films, and a way to do it that’s very contemporary and doesn’t duplicate their cinematic past. I also think that while I might have wanted a little more time spend on characters and relationships, and a little less time spent on the climactic fight (maybe 2/3, 1/3 would have worked better for me), they’ve done a great job in establishing groundwork that future Superman films and the DC Universe can build from.
Argh, I wish we could edit our comments on here. I meant “thin” script. There are a bunch of other typos, but that’s the more important one.
Honestly, I’ve never understood the argument that the Avengers is an “empty” popcorn flick. To me, it’s so painfully obvious that the movie is ENTIRELY about the importance of autonomy and personal agency and also what autonomy means in a team/family setting.
Even just looking at the basic plot threads, it becomes really easy to spot… you’ve got Banner dealing with taking control of his actions as Hulk and Hawkeye dealing with his possession.
Meanwhile, you’ve got Stark and Rogers on opposite sides of the spectrum, with Stark trying to reconcile his own personal freedom with the needs of the team/SHIELD and Rogers trying to balance his service to SHIELD with his personal objections to their work.
I’d say the weaker points are Black Widow and Thor, though you could certainly argue that Black Widow is dealing with being tied down by her past crimes, while Thor’s ties to Asgard and Loki are what initially keep him from complete agency.
Not to mention, you also have a villain who delivers an entire monologue in the middle of the film explaining that his motivation is the “lie of freedom” and that humans are made to be subservient.
Ultimately, to me, it comes together as a film that has A LOT of things to say. In particular, I think it’s a great exploration of the idea that families work better when you come together voluntarily, not when you’re bound together.
Whedon, for the most part, is a populist writer. He tends to write scripts that entertain the masses. But he’s also alway writing about something and understands that you don’t need to spoonfeed it to audiences. It’s there if you want to think about it, but it’s not completely obtrusive if you don’t.
Personally, I think that’s a much bigger accomplishment than people give him credit for.
I think you’re really stretching with all of that, and I’d argue a lot of it is you seeing something in it you want to see. But none of that resonated with me or felt like it was a central theme of the film or something that was important to the script. It’s window dressing and superficial structure at best– because you’ve got to hang a plot on something. And there’s a huge difference between spoon-feeding something to an audience and just throwing in some structural lip service. Hawkeye and Black Widow felt completely disposable to me as characters, and in fact, the only character I felt who had personal stakes and some kind of emotional struggle or journey was Banner. There was really no internal struggle going on with the other characters– they were just executing physical actions. I’d say the idea of family or chosen family is much more a part of Joss’ work in other places, like Buffy. It may be a part of his DNA to such a point that it’s bled into his Avengers script, but I just don’t feel like it was a central theme here, and if it was supposed to be, then it clearly didn’t work for me.
The entire film felt like Whedon worked backward in constructing it. I’d rather he start with a central idea and theme, and build outward from there and include what is essential to that. If it doesn’t work for him to spend enough time with certain supporting characters, so be it. Focus on where the focus leads. But it seemed like he knew he had to have all of these moments, or spend a certain amount of time with each character, and he reverse engineered everything. So he hit all of his marks, but in doing so he made a movie that wasn’t really about anything and whose themes and structure were flimsy connective tissue that filled in a few empty holes and stopgaps in the middle of it, rather than a central idea or something impassioned that was the point of the film and the reason for its existence. But it’s great that what he did worked for someone; it just didn’t work for or resonate with me at all, nor with anyone I know personally. I enjoyed it as an empty popcorn film, but I came out feeling like it was completely hollow and forgettable and just a lot of noise. Fun noise, but noise.
I still give credit to Whedon for the unerring physical construction of the thing and the way he brought the Marvel film universe together– a lot of people loved it, and it made a lot of money, and it earned a lot of power for a guy I admire who’s been toiling away for a long time.
But I do hope with the next one he’s either able to integrate a deeper and more personalized story and/or themes, or a more complex and rewarding villain and/or plot. But maybe Whedon just doesn’t work as well with a 2-hour film format. Maybe he needs a television setting where he can build characterization over the course of a season, so that those themes and relationships payoff in a climactic episode. That’s certainly what he’s become more used to and a set of muscles that have been more developed. And I wonder if maybe he needs to shift gears and realize that he can’t do everything in 2 hours that he would do in a 22 episode season, and instead of trying to shoehorn it all in and come up empty across the board, choose a couple of things and spend more time developing those elements more deeply and expansively in the time he has in a feature.
I wouldn’t quite say that Avengers is all about “autonomy” and “personal responsibility” — that sounds to me like you’re desperately trying to politicize something that is not political at all and are using code words to get your point across (and also kind of overlooks, you know, the whole “team” thing) — but I do agree that the script is a lot smarter than people give it credit for. That includes myself, who found The Avengers fun but surprisingly hollow, but came to appreciate it much more on repeat viewings.
The Avengers doesn’t wear it’s themes on it’s sleeve the way MOS does, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Joss Whedon and David Goyer are both professional screenwriters working for major studios, so they know how to seed their scripts with thematic elements. The trick is making it seem like it’s of the story and not on top of it, which I think Avengers does a little better than MOS. The fact that you’re arguing over the thematic elements in Avengers is a point in it’s favor—those ideas should never just be about one specific thing. MOS’ were very surface, and not anything that would be worth spending more than a minute or two debating. I mean, nothing about it was wrong,necessarily–it’s just that the themes were very specifically articulated by several characters over the course of the running time, so there isn’t really much to talk about aside from what was already stated in the film itself.
Also, it’s important to remember that the theme is not the movie, and doesn’t make a movie good or bad. It’s basically a screenwriting trick. It’s a fun little exercise to go through a movie after it’s over and pick out the little moments that serve a specific idea, but it usually doesn’t add up to anything interesting unless the movie is trying to be subversive. Usually, at least in blockbusters, the themes end up being along the lines of “importance of family” or “working as a team” or “letting go of the past”. Nothing really earth-shaking, but it’s the sort of thing that works as a kind of seasoning. Arguing that a movie’s resonance is dependent on it’s themes is really missing the forest for the trees.
@Jeff McLachlan: First of all, I know what a them is. I’m not sure why you felt you needed to explain what a theme is or give a little lecture about it. Secondly, I’d argue that the themes of a piece are actually the most important part. It’s what makes something resonate and it’s the reason for it existing. Otherwise you’re left with just a bunch of meaningless and pointless action. And if a theme is only in there as lip service and something to point at, it’s not really a theme; it should be layered, and it should have complexity.
Well, here’s the problem with how this whole argument is going…
In the Avengers, I see clear themes that completely inform the plot, structure and character work in the movie. You see it as lip service.
(As an aside to another commenter, I certainly didn’t mean my original comment to come across as though I think Avengers is a political commentary. I don’t, though you can certainly read politics into it. The autonomy that I’m referencing is more personal.)
In Man of Steel, you see thematic resonance. I see a pretty film with a pretty vapid script.
Ultimately, this problem is tangled up in the nature of themes. Some will resonate with people, some will not. I’m glad Man of Steel resonated with you and I wish it had for me. Simultaneously, I’m at least glad that I got something deeper out of Avengers and wish you had as well. But, well, to each his own.
As for my opinion on the broader importance of themes in films, I’d probably split the difference between Brian and Jeff. I think having something to say is very important… but it’s certainly no more important than being able to say it well through a compelling script and characters.
And to match Brian’s hope for Avengers 2, I similarly hope that the script for Man of Steel 2 is able to deliver on at least some of those things.
@Adam: I think a movie tends to resonate with someone largely based on whether or not the themes are something they give a shit about. I tend to have a really broad range of interests, so it’s rare, but it happens, that I’ll occasionally see something I can point to as well-made and admire for its craft– yet it’s something I just don’t care about and ultimately find pretty boring. It sounds like that’s essentially what happened for Jeff with Man of Steel. It’s also why you can watch something at different ages and get different experiences out of it– its themes may resonate with you depending on where you are in your life and what you care about at the time. But a group of executives and money-men making a blockbuster film obviously want the themes to be something that hit the broad side of a barn– they don’t want it to be so subversive that the majority of people don’t care about it. Something like Tom Tykwer’s The International was an incredibly weell-made film that didn’t connect with a lot of people– you don’t want that happening on say, Spider-Man. If you can make something really resonate with the cultural zeitgeist, that’s when you have an insta-classic, something everyone knows is a great film. That certainly happened with the first Star Wars trilogy, when Joseph Campbell’s The Hero’s Journey was put front and center in film, really for the first time to such a degree. It connected so well that Hollywood has been duplicating that template for decades.
But I think that Hollywood’s desire to make great films has been somewhat lost in recent years– there have been a lot of big, hollow money grabs, and rather than making something big of quality, it seems studios are often times relying more on flash and marketing. I worked at a company about 15 years ago and was introduced to its head and was about to tell him how much I admired The People Vs. Larry Flynt– except I’d been instructed never to mention that film around him because it was their biggest financial loss and a huge sore point with him. The game plan for that company was to take their highest grossing movie to date, Urban Legends, and to have every film they made from then on duplicate that model. They’d just produced The Thin Red Line, but they didn’t give a shit about it. The mandate from the top was “everything should be Urban Legends.” I was disappointed to find out that there was no sense of “we’re making some commercial hits so that every once in a while we can take some chances on making a really GREAT film.” To me, why be in the movies unless you care about making good movies? But for this guy, who is a big name in the industry and hugely respected, it was never about anything more than just dollar signs.
Now, I admit I prefer it when super-heroes explore character and motivation and personal stake. I think that’s why they’re so popular, and why so much of television and film right now is about becoming super-powered in some way– with the way technology is moving we truly are becoming a global village, and right now we’re all facing questions of power and responsibility as well as personal evolution, often from a spiritual aspect.
Based on what you said above in your first post in this thread, I am curious to give Avengers a re-watch and see if I missed things. For me at the time, it just felt like Whedon was paid to make a big super-hero movie with lots of explosions and the Avengers characters, and he delivered on that– and let’s face it, that’s all a lot of the audience cares about. I’d be very happy to discover that what looked like a superficial coat of paint and a few slapped-on decals was not all there was. As for Man of Steel, they certainly weren’t subtle about the themes, but they were woven throughout the film and it was the emotional journey of the character; in fact, my greatest critique of the film, was that the script was thin. I would have liked less time spent on that climactic fight and more time with Clark’s journey and some of the peripheral characters, but I think they’ve set things up well for sequels, especially with the way they’ve built the Lois/Clark relationship. But yes, it did emotionally resonate with me, even if it was thin, in a way that Avengers has not. And to use Jeff’s metaphor, I’d describe the plot and characters as the trees immediately in front of and surrounding us, and the themes themselves as the forest for the trees. :)
I’ve had a few people get very defensive about the movie when I tell them that I was disappointed and only kind of liked it. They all immediately assume that I didn’t like how dark it was or that I was annoyed about all the destruction. I liked the story a lot. My only issue was the use of flashbacks as opposed to a linear story for all his childhood stuff.
My issue was a matter of editing. They’re telling this story of the man finding his way, and they kept halting that story to show the flashbacks. Fir me, it hurt the momentum of the story. When he finally gets his suit, it should have felt like a huge deal but it really felt sudden, thanks to the constant back and forth storytelling. I loved the stuff as a child, and I wish they had just put that in the beginning and then let that lead into the story of him as an adult. It would have built more momentum and I know I would have been cheering once he got the suit and more excited moving forward. Ultimately, the choice of editing for the first half (minus krypton) hurt my engagement to the whole story, and I walked out of it disappointed. It felt like the sum of the parts being larger than the whole because I liked the story.
That’scconfusing because I posted this. Not arash
I loved the movie, but I totally agree with you on this point. I think the film would have benefited from another pass in the editing bay.
I rather liked the flashbacks. It was a relief to not have to sit through another 20 minute Clark-growing-up sequence. We know the story. Tell it in a new and fresh way. I think the flashbacks accomplished that.
I enjoyed the movie but I do have to agree with you. It’s as if The first and the second act left out the connective sinew from scene to scene. The scenes worked individually but failed to add up to a satisfying whole. It felt disconnected to me until the final 45 minutes or so, which I did enjoy.
I feel that all three of you hit on many points that I have felt since seeing the film. I think that Drew makes a good point that many critics of the film had a preexisting bias against this creative team before they ever saw the film. Also, it seems that the criticism is weird and frustrating. Superman Returns got criticized for being too slavish and a retread of the Donner films, while MOS gets attacked for not being enough like them–Huh?–. I think Mr. Tarpley makes an even more cogent point which is that the film really embraces the comic book elements of the story; particularly, this version of Krypton is lifted clearly from the comics. I do not think that most critics like comic book movies, any more than they like horror films, action movies, sci-fi, etc. While most of the world seems to embrace the geek culture,(and I would argue that this is not as new a development as some seem to think) many of these critics look down on this material as low brow and some how beneath them. It is an intellectual and cultural elitism that is frustrating and strange. Ah well, they can live in their little bubble world while the rest of us enjoy future genre films.
This comment doesn’t really hold water. Superman Returns was actually pretty well received critically–(75% positive), and most other comic-based movies over the last few years have done pretty well too, with things like The Avengers and Iron Man rating in the 90% range. If critics aren’t being kind to Man Of Steel, I really don’t think you can blame it on a bias against comic-based movies, because the evidence just isn’t there.
Jeff, the way Superman Returns was more or less given a pass by critics remains a mystery.
In spite of being terribly cast (Kate Bosworth, I’m looking at you), a confusing mess of a script that blatantly aped Donner’s movies and also served as an odd quasi-sequel to Superman II, saddled Supes with a kid (ugh), and had a Superman who wasn’t terribly super (he spent his time either stalking Lois or being without his powers getting beaten up and later lying in a hospital bed). It’s terrible.
I’m not sure why, if we look at the Tomatometer, SR seems to be more loved than MOS. I will say, however, that I remember a lot of those “positive” reviews for SR being faint praise at best. And, of course, the audience/fan backlash (including me) made their feelings about that movie loud and clear.
Most of the negative MOS reviews seem to harp on any of a number of things: It’s “too dark” and “joyless” (Um, did those same people see how dour SR was?), it doesn’t have the “gee whiz” cheeriness (I would say “corniness”) of the Donner/Reeve film(s), too much sci-fi, not enough character development (the movie developed SUPERMAN, which is all I needed) and not enough Metropolis or Daily Planet, and no Luthor or goddamned Kryptonite (personally, I hope they NEVER bring Kryptonite into this series).
Others have objected to all the (admittedly high) destruction of both Smallville and Metropolis, and/or Supes killing Zod. I think the destruction was taken a bit too far myself (a few scenes of Supes saving people during the fight would’ve helped). It made the destruction in The Avengers (which did have scenes of people being saved) look like child’s play.
I agree with that criticism, but I wouldn’t call it a deal-breaker. Supes saved the world from complete destruction, and perhaps the destruction will be addressed in the sequel (Drew has the right idea, using it as a way to introduce billionaire industrialist Luthor).
As for Superman’s killing Zod, it was clear he didn’t want to do that. He pleaded with Zod to stop, but Zod was clear in his intention of not stopping until Earth was dead. Kal’s anguish, and horror, over what he has to do is clear. Perhaps this will also be addressed in the sequel, and Kal will make a “no-kill” pledge? I don’t know, but while the moment is shocking it’s no deal-breaker for me either.
Besides, Superman has killed before: See the “Superman In Exile” storyline in the comics, from 1987. One can also aruge that Supes and Lois killed in Superman II (although the extended version tacks on that silly “Arctic Patrol” nonsense).
Anyhow, I think critics all have different reasons for knocking MOS, and maybe comic book movie fatigue factors into it too. But, whatever the reasons, I think half of the critics are way off-base. While not perfect, MOS is still a damned good, damned entertaining movie that FINALLY takes Superman seriously.
It’s (IMO) easily the best Superman movie to date, and it’s the epic, sci-fi Superman movie I’ve waited my whole life to see. It re-introduced Superman to a new generation, and it’s set the table for more adventures to come.
Where were they going to with the story after SR, with that kid in tow? Now, the table’s set for billionaire Luthor, Brainiac, Darkseid, etc. I look forward to it! Fuck the critics!
MOS2 has to be “the death of superman” with any villain besides luthor. you don’t need a JLA when you have an omnipotent alien flying around. batman (yes, even a christian bale at 50) can recruit an as of yet unheard of wonder woman to help defeat whomever killed the MOS. she’d obviously have a friend from atlantis who could help out. the green lantern would have an interst as some supervillain has just killed superman and the flash could stand in the background screaming, “hey look at me,” as comic relief. luthor gets introduced at the end of MOS2 as the only possibility of reviving a dead man of steel with the secret intent of controlling kal-el. the JLA gang defeat the baddie from MOS2 with the help of a resurrected kal-el who breaks from the wishes of luthor, setting lex up as the baddie for MOS3. DC then gets the ability to do some individual movies before batman becomes the villain for JLA2 ala the dark knight rises again.
luthor saves enough dna to introduce bizarro in MOS3 and he “joins” batman as the anti-superman in JLA2. bats obviously renounces his vow of no killing in his effort to establish supes as agod.
Man of Steel: you will believe a man derives no joy from using his powers.
There was the great learning-to-fly sequence. I would have loved to have seen more of that!
Really though, the nature of the story being told really didn’t allow a lot of time for Clark to “enjoy” his powers– the focus was on painful adolescence, a decade of wandering dedicated to altruistic service, and fighting aliens with the lives of billions in the balance. I think Clark probably derives a lot of joy from his powers, but certainly not in any of those situations.
The film ends by establishing the classic Superman status quo– I hope the sequel is able to show us a bit more “downtime” in the life of Superman, having a bit more fun. “Man of Steel” was really just his highly-stressful first day on the job.
Um…did you forget when he learned to fly for the first time? Pretty damn sure I saw him smiling and laughing in exhilaration. Actually one of my favorite moments. Zimmer’s score in that moment is what really makes it great.
Oh, but the dour, joyless Superman Returns where he spent his time sulking, and stalking his ex-girlfriend (who doesn’t even remember being his girlfriend or having his baby) is somehow better?
Look… If an alien were to really come to Earth as a child and develop these awesome powers, he would undoubtedly struggle with that, wouldn’t fit in, and when he’s finally revealed to the world at large everyone would collectively lose their shit.
I love the fact that MOS decided to play this more seriously, and play it more the way a story like this would likely play out if it were real.
Kal’s first flight was clearly a joyful moment, and that was a fantastic scene. Apart from that, and some tender moments with Ma Kent and with Lois, there really wasn’t a lot of time for more “joy” but for fuck’s sake… This movie had a lot heavy lifting to do in re-establishing the character. After the mostly action-less “Returns,” this movie finally gave Superman action worthy of the character. That more than makes up for any lack of sunniness. And, if you’ve ever read any Superman over the past 25+ years you’d know that he’s not always so sunny anyhow.
The movie did what it needed to do, and now, going forward, Superman can be more the “guiding light” for humanity and all that in the sequels. MOS was a great start, now let’s see where it goes from here.
Wow… some of you people are real sanctimonious so-and-so’s, you know that?
And you’re all suffering from the same malady afflicting about half the critics who gave Man of Steel a poor review:
You don’t like Zack Snyder.
So because you don’t like Zack Snyder, you’re going to find ANY REASON to latch on to to hate what he’s done with this film. This marvelously wonderful film.
You people… amaze me.
Man of Steel was not only about Superman, but how would the world realistically react to HAVING a Superman.
There is pathos. There are no kittens to save in trees. There are no jokes.
And believe me, there will be no jokey Luthor, either.
In the DCU, Luthor is literally the smartest human being alive. (Bruce Wayne is the second smartest, something we STILL haven’t seen in a Batman film yet)
So I’m with Drew in that Luthor will swoop-in with his billions, re-engineer some of the destroyed Kryptonian Tech, maybe finding Brainaic or the Eradicator among the wreckage, and rebuild Metropolis as the insane sci-fi city of the comics.
And my friends and I have had those same conversations it seems Drew has had as wel: Luthor will USE all the destruction you people are too small-minded to understand, as an impetus to turn the world against Superman. That is, until it’s revealed possibly that Luthor is a front for Intergang, which we know is a front for an invasion from Apokolips, ruled by Darkseid, leading into a JL film.
One thing I wonder: should MOS2 be used to rehabilitate Green Lantern? Perhaps use it as a way to reintroduce the TRUE Hal Jordan that Greg Berlanti so screwed up? You know, the Hal Jordan that would never run away from Oa like a little bitch because it got too “hard” and Sinestro was too “mean?”
Maybe have Hal crash to earth at the end of MOS2 warning Superman and Batman that Darkseid is coming?
Maybe have MOS as a World’s Finest team-up.
Luthor is using Krytponian tech (Brainiac) to rebuild Metropolis while his Intergang thugs are keeping Superman busy, all the while funding a campaign against Kal-El as an “alien menace.”
Batman just cleaned Intergang out of Gotham and follows the clues to Metropolis. And this is the TRUE Batman from the comics. The genius detective with super sci-fi tech gadgets and the beyond Olympic-level dedication to body & mind as the greatest martial artist on the planet. Ooh, and you can have it be that Bruce is the one who discovers Kryptonite and what it can do, not Luthor!
Okay, so Batman follows the Intergang leaders back to Metropolis. He deduces that Luthor is behind it all, but he also knows someone or something else unseen is pulling ALL the strings (Darkseid), but can’t figure it out.
He and Superman have a confrontation. Batman pulls out the sliver of Kryptonite, he tells Superman he’s not sure who or what he is, but that he doesn’t trust him yet. Superman uses his X-Ray vision to see that Batman is Bruce Wayne, Bruce uses a homing beacon to follow Kal-El home to see that he’s Clark Kent (I’m shamelessly ripping-off from the animated series here, but it makes sense) then they both work to expose Luthor’s ties to Intergang.
Then, the true muscle of Intergang, the Female Furies attack them both, and they beat them after a protracted battle.
Then they take on the leader of Intergang, Granny Goodness, and demand she tells them who’s behind it all, and she just laughs like a maniac.
Then, right then, Hal (preferrably Bradley Cooper and in a REAL suit, not that CGI monstrosity) crashes to Earth to end the film warning, “Apokolips is coming”
Then the JL films starts with Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern, soon joined by Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and J’onn J’onzz, and in the JL film, they’re only all saved in the last act when the armies of Atlantis led by Aquaman decide to fight for their planet as well.
Boom. Count your billions Warners Brothers. I just laid it out for you.
Uhhhhh….okay. Time to come in for lunch kids, and no playing superheroes inside the house—I just cleaned the floors.
I’m surprised Drew didn’t have a bigger problem with the endless and boring last hour. I got so tired of invincible being punching each other through things.
Honestly, it really doesn’t feel that long on second look. I thought it was a tad numbing the first time but that’s because I didn’t expect the film to be such an action fest in that regard. Seeing it a second time, it didn’t feel as numbing.
I guess its more I don’t see whats so interesting about invincible people throwing each other through buildings. They don’t get hurt so who cares. Pretty does not equate exciting
Man of Steel=soulless, joyless, and kind of a bore. That being said they can totally rectify the problems I had particularly in the 2nd half. Lex’s campaign against Superman. Maybe we could even see Bizarro in combination to hurt Superman’s image even more. Let’s hear the people of Metropolis more. We see politicians and where the government stands especially after the whole “It has to be on my terms.” Also because of the events of Metropolis in this film, maybe Superman will decide to never kill again. This is definitely a more promising franchise than Amazing Spider-Man, but I mean…Goyer’s got to go full with it. No holding back. Don’t promise a “What if” situation if you don’t deliver. Either he’s just not a very good screenwriter or he was like “Eh that’s good enough”.
James = soulless, joyless, and kind of a bore.
He also seems to have mistaken Man Of Steel for Superman Returns.
The “critics don’t like Zack Snyder” excuse only work up to a point. When some early reviews talked about Man of Steel as being maybe the best superhero film ever, I was expecting a RT score approaching The Dark Knight territory. When you can’t even reach 60%, a score most superhero film can reach, there is obviously something in there that bothered a lot of people that for some reason, didn’t bother any of you guys.
It’s okay to have different opinions but don’t try to delegitimize critics because you don’t agree with them.
I think the main difference between the fan critics and the regular ones is baggage. Mainstream critics generally have no feelings one way or another about Superman the character—it’s just another movie to them, and it needs to earn their admiration the same as any other movie. Fans, however, come in already loving Superman, so for them, half the spade work is already done before they even take their seat.
Most people neither know nor care who Zack Snyder is or is not. All I wanted was to see a good movie and this wasn’t one. Loud, ugly, dumb, with a lame love story between two actors with absolutely no chemistry. Sorry, guys, but it sucked.
The venom for Snyder is absurd and calculated. He is an incredible talent and among my favorites. Genre fans should be grateful they have him in their corner in the movie world.
Even so, this is very much a post-internet (reactionary) Superman movie and I can’t dismiss the careless destruction complaints, especially when paired with Superman’s final solution for stopping the bad guy. They lingered in my mind as I left the theatre too before I read a single criticism….mostly because I couldn’t imagine showing this Superman to my son, who is just as likely to spend any (entire) day wearing his Superman halloween costume as his regular clothes. It’s fine to have different versions our there but it’s weird to have the omnipresent one this way.
I’m obviously torn. The talent and intent is top shelf but I think it’s fair to point out there might have been a few missteps. I will see again (and again) but this sure seems like THE example of a segment of fandom being unwilling to share the thing that made them fans in the first place.
You know, for a movie I really didn’t like overall, I thought Snyder’s direction was just fine. I’ve always thought he could be very good if he had someone to keep him in check from going too over the top. Unfortunately, I didn’t think he had much of a script to work with here. If there was anyone I’d like not to see on the next film, it’d be Goyer for sure.
Not everyone is going to embrace the movie. I get that but 56% on rottentomatoes compared to the 75% Superman Returns got makes no sense.
It makes sense when you realize in 2006, Bryan Singer was a critical darling coming off of X-Men 2, and in 2013, Zack Snyder is mostly hated by critics after 300, Watchmen, and Sucker Punch.
It’s all about their little petty vendettas and personal biases.
It has NOTHING to do with the film itself.
It says that the idea of a review aggregate is flawed, but not in the way you think (i.e., “snobbish critics” and their “petty vendettas”). The notion that rating for Man of Steel has anything to do with people liking Bryan Singer in 2006 is completely ridiculous. 56% (a number that will only drop the longer it’s out, as all films do, so you’d best learn to deal with that now) vs. 75% doesn’t mean that one film is 19% better, all it means was that it got more positive reviews. For all you know even the people who “liked” it didn’t like it all that much. On the other hand, Man of Steel seems to be very divisive. Most critics run somewhere down the middle, but there are a lot of people who either love it or hate it. So a rating near 50% makes a lot of sense. The bigger issue is why this seems to bother you so much. It’s like the movies that have a 90+% approval rating, but all of the “rotten” reviews on RottenTomatoes attract hordes of angry fans (of a movie that hasn’t even come out yet, usually) because they can’t stand the idea that there’s someone out there who doesn’t like the thing they like. Well, there are going to be a lot of people who don’t like Man of Steel. And guess what? Most of those people don’t have any more of a “personal bias” or “petty vendetta” than you do. Hell, a lot of those people didn’t like Superman Returns. So you can’t logic all the dissent out of existence no matter how hard you try. Deal with it. Try to be happy enough that you saw a movie you liked and move on with your life.
It makes no sense because movies are not a numbers game. One film is not 19% better or worse than the other. They’re just different. Reading critics is one thing, it’s another thing to look at numbers to validate opinions. It just doesn’t work. Is a film that got an 86% rating worse than a film that gets an 88% rating? Really?
There’s also the difference between “critical reaction” and “fanboy reaction”. Critics liked Superman Returns a lot more than the fanboys did. Its reputation has gone down so much in recent years, you would think it was Phantom Menace or something, instead of just a flawed film that had some decent ideas.
Also, I like the film but I don’t think it’s just about Snyder. I think most critics (at least the intelligent ones) understand that there are other contributors to blockbuster films besides the director. I certainly hope they understand that anyway…
Nor does it make sense that the mindless, moronic Star Trek Into Darkness (AKA “The Wrath of Con”), which had even lazier writing, and worse plotting, than the 2009 Trek gets 87% or something, while Man of Steel is at 56%.
Even if you were hoodwinked by all the shiny things in STID, the blatant aping of the (far superior) ST II from 1982 is reason enough to give that movie a thumbs down.
But then, seeing how blatant Superman Returns was in ripping off Donner, maybe that explains why both movies got higher scores? I don’t get it. MOS was a lot better, and, yes, more FUN than either SR or STID.
Really enjoy these. You guys should do them more often!
maybe even in podcast form
I loved the movied, felt it was epic; however, the last act showed us a Superman that wasn’t Superman. He protected no one, and, for the worse, occasionally through Zod through buildings. A couple scenes where he spent time saving people or holding up a building would’ve went a long way toward making me comfortable.
By the way, I love Zach Synder…so it isn’t him I’m railing about.
Gabe… think of those scenes in the context of Zod, not Superman.
Zod is the one who chose the battlefield. Zod is the one who declared that he would kill every human he could.
Superman tried to take the battle into space to avoid collateral damage, but it was Zod that took them back down into the city.
If Superman tried to take him into the Sahara, Zod wouldn’t simply have flown into Cairo to start killing more people.
It’s unfortunate, but that’s what was always going to happen.
Also, realize that why Superman was stronger than Zod, because he’d been in the yellow sun longer (which is why he could snap Zod’s neck), he didn’t have Zod’s precise military hand-to-hand combat training.
If he had, he may have been able to avoid much of the destruction.
A lot of these things are between the lines, that we have to logically think about as opposed to being told.
And that’s one of the things I like about the film.
It treats the audience as smart enough to figure out those kind of little details.
Not many films treat their audience as smart, anymore.
Matt,
I think you’re missing my point a bit. I’m not arguing about whether Superman should/should not have killed Zod. I was actually okay with that part of the movie. I also understand the threat level Zod posed as a character…but the fact that we don’t see Superman actively thinking about the danger this fight poses to Smallville or Metropolis is the problem.
Superman, first and foremost, is a protector. He very much could have taken that fight out of Smallville (the Kryptonians were after him directly), and the writers could’ve easily shown us a Superman who might’ve been conflicted about the damage that was happening to the city. Its part of the iconic nature of the character and to those that aspect of the character is to lose a core tenet of the character, therefore you begin to lose the character. He no longer resembles Superman. He might as well be Captain Marvel, Sentry, Miracle Man or any number of high powered thoughtless ‘heroes’.
“Its part of the iconic nature of the character and to lose that aspect of the character is to lose a core tenet of the character, therefore you begin to lose the character.” Corrected
I thought the movie was good. I liked the re-imagining on the whole. But I had a lot of trouble with last act. I am a bit bored with epic, and quite bored with cgi, but it was more about substance.
Though it strains my credulity a lot, let us suppose that collateral damage deaths were under 10, 000. This is supposed to be a realistic universe. Kal is going to be the object of intense fear in the USA. Maybe Lois can write an amazing article explaining it all, but that can only go so far. In the rest of world, a couple trillion bucks are instantly going to be devoted to ‘kill the alien’ projects.
In the next movie Lex should be the hero, at least in the eyes of most of humanity if not the audience. Maybe leading a global Justice League against the Kryptonian. That would be a really interesting movie.
But no, the devastation will be blown off. And not one of the myriad eyewitness will have gotten a clear photo from their cell-phones.
So for me this does not set up the DC universe for a film franchise. Granted I was kind of rooting for Bane in the last Batman.
Anyone saying the critical reaction to this film is mostly about many individual critic’s bias against Zack Snyder is deeply naive.
As someone else has, I point to Superman Returns, which has a congregate rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.
WHY does that boring, poorly acted, poorly edited, and frankly, poorly staged (directed) film have a 75 and the much better Man of Steel have a 56%?
Because in 2006, Bryan Singer was a critical darling. The director of The Usual Suspects and Apt Pupil, who brought his auteur sensibilities to the “low” medium of superhero genre films, lifting them from their base roots and into a more elevated and progressive plane of existence.
In 2013, Zack Snyder is simply a “genre” filmmaker, a Michael Bay 2.0 in many critic’s eyes.
So, for those wondering how a superior film is rated so much more low than a film that doesn’t approach the same subject with as much vigor and thought-provoking questions, that recycles the lamest plot elements from previous films (Luthor’s STILL obsessed with real estate!…
… then there’s your answer.
It’s the same reason why After Earth (not a great film by any means, but not the worst film of the year) is rated at 12%.
Film critics are supposed to ignore their more base impulses and ignore their personal feelings towards individual filmmakers, actors, etc, and in this way remain unbiased in giving their opinions.
In 2006, Superman Returns was PREJUDGED as being made by a rising directing genius.
In 2013, Man of Steel was PREJUDGED as another loud, obnoxious Zack Snyder “genre” film.
We’ve reached the tipping point with so many of the snobbish film critics that populate our newspapers, television, and websites.
It’s like they don’t even like film.
Say what you want about Harry Knowles, but that man LOVES film. He loves it with every fiber of his being. And I’ll take his love over others hate.
Even when I disagree with him (which is often).
I’m glad HitFix gives us good, thoughtful critics. It’s why I keep coming back here. If you don’t like a film, tell us why.
Guy, Kris, and Drew always explain their thoughts, like, love, or hate, very well.
So many of the negative reviews I’ve read about Man of Steel are just excuses to rip into why those critics hate Zack Snyder.
It’s dishonest. And, when those people consider themselves not only critics but film journalists, it’s unethical.
Last week after seeing this film, I think the reaction of the people versus the reaction of the critics might finally begin a kind of popular “rebellion” against so many of the biased snobs with all of their petty vendettas against this actor or that director who currently critique films.
And it’s about damn time.
The first sentence should has “is NOT mostly about” not “is MOSTLY about.”
In what way was Man of Steel prejudged? People loved the trailers across the board and were getting hyped for it.
Frankly, I’m very disappointed in the response people who have liked the film have to those who don’t like it. At least I can accept that you, Drew and others like the film for reasons that I don’t without accusing anyone of bringing their personal feelings into it. It’d be nice if people who disliked it were given just the respect of acknowledging that they can dislike a film without bringing personal feelings into it.
I’m really tired of people complaining about critics bias every time they don’t agree with their own opinion. Where was the critic bias when the Lord of the Rings trilogy got rave reviews? When The Dark Knight got released? They were on the “good” side then so their opinions were valid but now, the evil critics are against us all of the sudden.
Nothing I ever heard or read about Snyder gave any reason for anyone to have a bias against him, certainly nothing that would justify his Rotten Tomatoes score to go a whopping 20 points below what some seems to think it should be. He seems like a nice enough guy, he stays out of controversy and the only things critics have to base their opinion on are his films. And you know what? Many people just don’t like them. Over and over, the same criticism comes back, his movies are all style and no substance.
You prefer Man of Steel over Superman Returns? Some people, including many critics, don’t agree with that. Considering Man of Steel will most certainly have the sequel the other film never had, I don’t see why they even bother you.
If either of you would actually read all of the negative reviews, the ones that gloss over the film in general terms so as to attack the director specifically, the ones that don’t address specific issues the reviewer has with the film and discusses their issues in more nebulous terms…
… then you would see.
Or not see.
Many negative reviews for this film are well-thought-out and good work.
The majority of the negative reviews are hit-jobs by petty, vindictive a-holes who don’t like the director.
Almost exactly like the After Earth reviews. Was AE great? Nope. Was it as bad as they all made it out to be? Nope.
Funny, Arrow, how you make this as an attack upon yourself, when I’m not speaking about YOU and your thoughts, unless you’re one of those unscrupulous critics with an axe to grind against Snyder.
To deny that this is not going on with this film, or that it doesn’t go on at all, simply because you also had a negative reaction to the film, is the height of illogical simple-mindedness.
Also, I never couched my words in words like “all” or “every,” to do so would be, again, illogical.
Read the negative reviews.
You can INSTANTLY see which reviews are honest and forthright, that take the time to break down the issues the critic has with the film, and then there are the reviews which exist simply to further that critic’s petty bias against Snyder.
The proof is in the pudding.
Superman Returns is garbage. It is boring. Yet, Bryan Singer was given every benefit of the doubt by the critics of the day.
THAT is a bias.
Man of Steel is not a worse film than Superman Returns, yet we are to believe it is based off of its congregate RT “score.”
Why? Because Zack Snyder directed the film.
And if you’re too blind to understand this, then please, I have some ocean front property in Arizona I’d like to sell you.
Or, Arrow, again, because it’s all about you and how you view the film, you don’t care to dig deeper.
Such narcissism.
Is Man of Steel the greatest film ever? Nope.
Is it 56% on RT?
Hell no.
Something is up. And all it takes is a little digging to figure out what.
READ the reviews. Apply logic and more than a little intelligence, and even you can see the different in the honest reviews and the biases reviews.
You’re right. It’s not a flawed film. It’s a conspiracy of critics. Thank you for pointing that out.
@HISTORYOFMATT, for my own edification, would you mind giving a few examples of reviews that came from “petty, vindictive a-holes who don’t like the director?” Probably can’t give links here, so just the names will do.
OK, you may have a point. But if critics are doing that, then they are simply BAD CRITICS. If they’re biased towards the director, then they’re not doing their job. Period. So stop reading them. Don’t take their opinions seriously. Stop caring what they think. Really. I’m not being facetious here. Just don’t read them. Don’t waste your time.
There are several critics whose opinions I don’t bother with because in my book, they have proven themselves to be idiots several times over. So why should I waste my time caring what they think? I don’t care. Why should you? Enjoy the films you love, and move on with your life.
@HISTORYOFMATT You accuse me of narcissism, of thinking that only my opinion matters, and yet my small comment above managed to do what your 2 full dissertations could not manage to do: admit that different people like different movies!
“Superman Returns sucks” isn’t a fact, it’s an opinion. Your whole argument is based on one thing: you hated Superman Returns. You hated it so much that you can’t conceive that some people might genuinely prefer it to Man of Steel. You prefer imagining a ridiculous conspiracy theory than giving any credence to an opinion different then yours and you call me narcissic? Please.
I liked Man of Steel quite a bit. Didn’t love it though. I’m not a huge Superman fan anyway (Batman is my DC guy) but I am an unapologetic Snyder fan. And yeah, I agree that the (mostly unwarranted) negative critical reaction to MoS has a lot more to do with Snyder and less to do with the movie itself. Though not loving MoS I did enjoy it a fair bit and hope to see a sequel with Snyder back in charge. maybe MoS2 will be the one I get to love.
I really can’t stand it when people accuse the whole world of having a bias because it disagrees with them. It’s pretty well-established at this point that Drew is a big fan of Zack Snyder’s, and that most critics are not. So maybe he just happens to scratch a particular itch that Drew has? Why does it have to be that the rest of the critical community are nerds who are jealous that Snyder has muscles or whatever? It’s delusional and, quite frankly, there are much more talented and successful filmmakers to be jealous of. All I know is I haven’t enjoyed a single film he’s made since Dawn of the Dead. It’s got nothing to do with having some personal grudge against the guy since I know shit about him, I just don’t like the movies he makes. It really is that simple sometimes.
And you shouldn’t be surprised that the decisions in this movie are controversial considering the carnage was designed to be provocative. I imagine how appropriate you find those decisions depends on whether you liked what preceded them.
Does Snyder have muscles? I didn’t even know that. Not that I really care. So does Joe Piscopo. It doesn’t seem to have helped him much.
Well Drew, I don’t know if you have ever read a Superman comic, but you would know fairly early on that Superman (A) protects people and (B) doesn’t kill. In Man of Steel Superman violates both of these tenants. The movie was also a joyless, humorless affair. I don’t know how anyone who calls himself a fan of Superman could like, let alone love Man of Steel.
Really a poor excuse Drew to try to defend your A+ grade by claiming that critics are somehow biased against Synder.
Read Mark Waid’s review (author of BIRTHRIGHT) if you care to understand why Man of Steel failed.
I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the movie is not a Superman comic.
Are you aware that Man of Steel is a Superman movie not one about Steel?
Craig: Superman has indeed killed in the comics. 1987’s “Superman In Exile” storyline undoubtedly played a small part in direction of the Man of Steel movie. Not the “exile” part, but the killing of Zod… Definitely.
Also, again, while the extended scenes from Superman II show otherwise, the theatrical cut of the movie sure implies that Supes and Lois kill their foes at the end of the movie.
Say what you want about the goofy “Arctic Patrol” in the extended versions, but that was cut from the film when it played theatres so the official version has two Kryptonians apparently falling to their deaths. That theatrical cut is also the version most people have seen.
And, yeah, I’ve been a Superman fan all my life. From Super Friends, George Reeves reruns, the Donner 1978 movie and comics as a kid, to the John Byrne reboot of the comics in late 80s, to Superman: TAS and Justice League/JLU in more recent years, my fan cred is solid enough. I LOVED Man of Steel.
The character has finally been taken seriously on film, it’s finally the unapologetic sci-fi version I’ve always wanted to see, and we were finally given a threat that’s worthy of the character on the big screen.
Better still, he didn’t spend half of this movie without his powers, or poisoned by Kryptonite, or lying in a hospital bed.
I’ll admit that the destruction was a bit over the top, and maybe a couple of shots of Supes saving people would’ve helped, but Supes still the world from total destruction and had little choice over what to do with Zod in the end.
So sorry this didn’t work for you, Craig, but let’s see where the sequel goes. I have a feeling your objections will be addressed. At the very least, Supes clearly took no joy in killing.
Enjoy this movie for what it is, because it’s a good one. Certainly a great reintroduction to a character that needed to be reintroduced for a new era and a new generation.
Also, Mark Waid can suck it.
As much as I like some of his work (Kingdom Come, for instance), Birthright is lousy. I greatly preferred the Byrne reboot, which began, ironically with the “Man of Steel” miniseries.
Well, Craig… you are completely and utterly WRONG.
Superman has killed. And will kill. And Mark Waid is wrong in this area as well.
He killed Zod in the comics and in Superman II.
He killed Doomsday and all of Doomsday’s clones.
You people need to stop re-writing the history of Superman based on how you misremember him.
Batman is the hero that refuses to kill.
NOT Superman.
Kris’ final comment is so spot on…I’ve been trying to say the same thing since I saw the film last Saturday, but he articulated it far more eloquently than I have been able.
Has Zod replaced Lex Luthor as Superman’s greatest enemy?
Superman snaps Zod’s neck in order to save some innocent bystanders from Zod’s heat vision, broke the superman code about not killing for example now he could easly kill lex luthor human if he does too much bad to others so anwser lets have superman kill again problem… , and he doen’t seem to save any one during the big fight seen, of course I am a fan of the old superman movies about the 3rd one where superman fights his evil version of him with that one is my favirote, and a bit sad that they didn’t do a good clark kent with his glasses, and changing his dad’s backstory I think was not needed… for man of steel…
Superman has killed. Many times.
Not only in the comics, in which he called Earth 2 versions of Zod & Co, but in Superman II the movie, in the theatrical (official) version released to theaters, he also killed Zod & Co, or more accurately, let them die.
He also killed Doomsday, and many of Doomsday’s clones.
Enough with the whole “Superman doesn’t kill.”
It’s simply not true. He has. And Zod didn’t give him a choice.
This film asked the audience to think without needing over-explanations.
Kal El was stonger than Zod, being on Earth for 33 years. Zod was able to counter his strength by actually knowing how to use it. It’s pretty obvious Superman never threw a punch ever. This is his first 48 hours in the suit, being Superman. He’s not a soldier.
So when he finally was able to get Zod in a vulnerable position, Zod left him no choice. Either kill Zod, or save that family (and everyone else on Earth whom Zod said he would kill).
There was no taking Zod to prison. There was no sending Zod to the Phantom Zone.
It was either kill Zod, or allow him to kill everyone on Earth.
I don’t understand why people can’t seem to wrap their heads around this.
If you’re looking for the superhero who refuses to kill, that would be Batman. (not Burton’s version, or the Frank Miller version, but the REAL Batman)
Batman doesn’t kill. He won’t kill. Even when he desperately wants to, or should (as with the case of the Joker… how many thousands of people has he killed because Batman refuses to kill him?)
Superman has killed. And he would kill.
People need to stop re-writing & misremembering the history of this character.
“… in which he KILLED the Earth 2…” not “called.”
My only problem with the movie was the script. I loved every aspect of the movie, but thought that a lot of the dialogue was sloppily exposition with little to no character development; in other words, it felt like the characters were awkwardly telling me the story in a contrived way rather than having a unique voice and revealing information with subtlety. The actual PLOT, I loved. Everything that happened was great. The acting was great, the style was great, but the literal execution of the words didn’t work for me. I think Goyer is fantastic at writing story, but I’m not a big fan of his words. I personally would like it if he could compose the arc for the sequel, but get someone else (maybe Jonathon Nolan, since he has worked well with him in the past) to help with the text. Goyer did the STORY for the dark knight, and the SCRIPT for Ghost Rider 2…