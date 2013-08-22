3 On 3: We break down the pros and cons of casting Ben Affleck as the new Batman

They must have sent out the press release tonight about Ben Affleck being cast as Batman for Warner’s upcoming “Superman Vs. Batman” about three minutes after I walked out the door of the HitFix office this evening.
As a result, I didn’t know about it at all during my screening tonight. I slipped in just as the lights went down, and as soon as it was over, I was up and on my way to the car. It wasn’t until I walked into the house and booted up the computer that I saw the chatter on Twitter, on Facebook, in my e-mail box. I saw Affleck’s name first, over and over, and I had that horrible “Oh, god, I hope he’s not dead” moment that comes anytime I see a celebrity’s name explode over social media.
As we do with many big stories, we gathered three HitFix contributors to spitball some quick responses to questions that the casting of Affleck raised for us.
1. Simply, is Ben Affleck a good choice to play Batman?
Dan Fienberg: Remember that guy from “Hollywoodland” and the lead from “Argo” and perhaps the brash dude from “Boiler Room”? To me, that guy is at least interesting casting in almost any role. We spent the better part of six or seven years learning not only not to hate Ben Affleck, but remembering to genuinely respect him again. I’m not prepared to forget all of that accumulated good faith just because some people on the Interwebs are skeptical that a two-time Oscar winner has the substance to star in a Zack Snyder superhero movie. Since “Superman vs. Batman” doesn’t actually have a script yet, it’s impossible to know how well Affleck fits with Snyder and David Goyer’s conception of Bruce Wayne/Batman, but in and of itself? Sure. Perfectly interesting casting.
Gregory Ellwood: It’s a tough call. Statistically he appears to give the role what we’ve heard the storyline calls for (late 30’s, early 40’s Bruce Wayne) and financially what the studio wanted (a well known name to make the clash an intriguing marketing mix). Beyond that, Affleck is a fine actor, but hardly one with significant range. He’s never convincingly played a truly “dark” character. That’s what fans expect now after three Nolan films. A whole generation of Batman fans have grown up with that take on the Dark Knight. Affleck? Well, he seems like he would have made a great Batman and Bruce Wayne in Richard Donner’s Superman universe…over three decades ago. Needless to say, it could have been worse.
Drew McWeeny: Sure. One way it’s very savvy casting is that it further strengthens the relationship between Affleck and Warner Bros. More than any of the big Hollywood studios, the legacy of Warner Bros. is based on them developing long-term relationships with talent both in front of the camera and behind it and then trusting those people. Considering the reaction to “Argo” last year, it seems perfectly logical to me that Warner would ask Affleck to join them in rebooting what they have to consider one of their most important overall properties. He’s also a very sharp mind to add to the team as they work to pin down a script before shooting begins. Having him in the mix can only be a good thing for them.
2. Should we assume this means Affleck is signed on for a “Justice League” movie?
Fienberg: Sure, you don’t sign a new Batman for this movie without guaranteeing that he’ll be the Batman you carry over to “Justice League,” because although we’ll tolerate three different Hulks in a decade, we require at least some continuity. But there are two big things here for me. One: What does Affleck’s starpower do to the calibration of the rest of the cast? He’s Ben “Multiple Oscar Winner” Affleck. He already enters this movie towering over Henry Cavill in clout. But how can WB assemble an ensemble around Affleck for “Justice League” that’ll match him? Or perhaps the better question is… Is Ben Affleck playing Batman here so that Ben Affleck can direct a “Justice League” in which Batman is only a small part? So even those doubting Affleck as Batman should be interested in the hypothetical enthusiasm he’d bring behind the camera after getting a feeling for this world in front of it.
Ellwood: Unless his portrayal of the character is universally reviled you can guaranteed it. This is likely one of Affleck’s last major paydays as a leading man and from a business perspective he probably couldn’t turn it down. WB isn’t treating these movies like Marvel does. Affleck will get highly compensated for helping them expand the DC movie universe.
McWeeny: I would say they must want him to do it, but if “Superman Vs Batman” turns out to be some horrible miscalculation, there’s no way they’ll push forward with it. Right now, this is all about making the right moves from here to “Justice League” for Warner Bros. I can guarantee they’ll recast Green Lantern, if they even use the Hal Jordan version, and that’s because they know that no one (not even the mom of Ryan Reynolds) wants to see anything from “Green Lantern” carried over. But Cavill? Even with audiences divided over “Man Of Steel,” it’s safe to say that Cavill worked, and so of course he’ll be the guy for “Justice League.” Same thing applies here. If Affleck nails it, he’ll wear the cowl as long as he wants to.
3. Fans seem underwhelmed by the news so far. Should Warner Bros. be concerned?
Fienberg: The least hated Batman of my lifetime, at the time of his casting, was Val Kilmer, who was mostly somewhat hated because he replaced Michael Keaton, who everybody loved once they got over hating him. So no. I don’t think Warner Brothers should be the slightest bit concerned about any underwhelming response, sight unseen, to Ben Affleck as Batman. The studio should maybe be a bit more concerned that although some people loved the heck out of “Man of Steel,” roughly as many people hated it. And they hated it based on what was there, rather than pure speculation. And the people who made that movie are making this movie. With a convincing teaser trailer, Affleck will win the fanboys over. It’s going to take more than just a trailer to sway the Goyer/Snyder skeptics.
Ellwood: The reaction of many is more of blase indifference than excitement or disgust. That might concern Snyder and Warner Bros. more than anything. You at least want a reaction. And, granted, Affleck himself knows there will be naysayers among the fans and media who won’t believe he can pull this off. Therefore, expect him to be incredibly self-deprecating for the next two years or so when asked about the project. Still, the studio is going to have to be careful about this one. One crappy paparazzi image of Affleck looking odd in a badly designed batsuit or a strangely cut teaser trailer could dampen enthusiasm. In many ways, the studio and Snyder have more pressure on them than with “Man of Steel.” That movie just got things rolling again. The sequel needs to be the kick-off for a much larger endeavor.
McWeeny: I’d like to look in the talkbacks and the message boards and see how many of the people who are already bellyaching about Affleck’s casting were equally pissy when Heath Ledger was cast as The Joker. That was one of the nastiest reactions I’ve ever seen, overall, and we all know how that ended up. Fan reaction at this stage is nothing. It’s hot air. It’s energy spent for the sake of itself. No one’s read the script. No one knows what they have in mind. No one has an informed opinion, so none of the reactions really matter. Either he’ll do a great job, or he won’t. Either the script will give him something interesting to do, or it won’t. But tonight, less than six hours after the announcement was made? None of this matters in the slightest.
Sure, people are having fun with the hashtag #Batfleck tonight, and a lot of it is genuinely very funny. But this, like most things, is going to be a case of wait and see. Now… cast Michael Keaton as Lex Luthor, and we’ve got ourselves a movie.
I’m sure we’ll run at least one more story on this film before its release in 2015.
Weirder things have definitely happened. For one, I never would have figured Robert Downey Jr as a likable Iron Man. But the concern here is as Drew put it: range. Does he have the range to pull off such a dark and intense character? I’m pessimistic but I will give this film a chance. For the record: I liked Man of Steel so…I was going to watch it anyway. It seems to me (apart from the outrage of Cavill not being American) that the film is already doing wrong what Man of Steel did right even before the premiere. Most of that casting period was good, spot on and it helped make a (prob average) film into a good one based on that strong cast. Then again WB has known these types of risk (and fanboys and girl outrage) before. I mean Kate Bosworth? Yeah, no.
henry cavill isnt american obviously but then superman was never american iver he was kryptonian so all those yanks having a hissy fit just because cavill was cast and is a brit is rather pathetic tbh
I agree with your comment, except for “the outrage of Cavill not being American”.. wait, what?? He plays Superman, who’s an alien from Krypton. So why should an actor portraying him need to be American?
I personally would have liked Josh Brolin as Batman. He’s gritty and familiar with darker roles. Ben would make a good Lex, but not a Bruce. But we don’t get a vote, so we’ll just see how it’ll turn out.
I had no problem with Cavill being English. I’m just recalling the one complaint by the detractors (not me) when he was cast–that he wasn’t American and many here felt Superman, an American hero should have been played by an American. As is, it’s moot because I think he delivered a performance that rivaled that of some of the best Superman actors.
@Jem, I agree. Robert Downey Jr. seemed perhaps an unlikely actor to portray Iron Man. However, he seems to have played a number of challenging roles, and his personal struggles made Tony Stark almost autobiographical at times, in tangential ways (especially since they cut out the alcoholism angle of the character). Still, there are character parallels that really worked.
I can see Superman being seen as an American. I mean, he grew up in the Mid-West, so his accent and mannerisms (and ideals, not that those matter in the case of who portrays him) would be American. However, Bale played Batman and he is not American and that worked out. However, Keanu Reeves played Constantine (an English character), and that sort of changed who he was. Natalie Portman played Evey in V for Vendetta, and for some her English accent took them out of the movie. So for authenticity sake it is nice if they pick people from the country whose origins match the characters they are playing, or get somebody who does a bang-up job with it. But that is nit-picking a bit. Really, it’s all about how well they sell it. When it’s done well, people quickly forget things like how Christian Bale was from Wales. They just remember how great he was as Batman.
-Cheers
This “Superman vs. Batman” project feels like a runaway train. The train is moving and can’t be stopped. The only think to do is hang on for dear life and pray for a miracle.
Curious Mulderism, have you EVER made a post/comment that wasn’t critical or negative? I see your name a fair amount, and if I’m wrong, I’ll freely admit it, but you always seem to be so negative!
Hey, I’m keeping it real my friend. If something is praiseworthy I’ll be first in line to dish it out. Look up my gushing comments regarding MOS for example.
My comment above is not negative. If anything it is just acceptance. I’m accepting the fact that DC/WB are plowing ahead with a Superman/Batman movie even though it seems rushed and an obvious cash grab at Avengers money. Lots of people agree with this sentiment.
As for the casting of Ben Affleck, I’m not “negative”. I’m more neutral about the news. I’m more concerned about the project itself than the casting news.
I’ll make sure to look out for your positive comments in the future and will try to not be such a debbie-downer from now on.
@Mulderism, as long as it comes from the heart.
I am a bit more cautiously optimistic than you on the Superman/Batman movie. However, I think they are totally rushing it. As for Affleck, I am fairly positive about it. Nolan/Bale is a hard act to follow, and going with a grizzled/established Batman is a somewhat risky move (although anything is better than a “reboot”). Not that he is established, just that they seem to be going for a later-in-his-career Batman after the last Bruce Wayne/Batman sort of retired. I guess I would have expected a bit younger (yet not starting-over) Bruce Wayne or something akin to the Joseph Gordon-Levitt Batman without rehashing the Batman origin. Still, I am hardly one to complain about continuing the story rather than re-starting it all the time.
Anyway, keep it real. If that’s how you feel, that’s how you feel.
-Cheers
I am genuinely excited about this news. They are departing from TDK take on Batman, so, I would say that casting Ben most likely means that they are going the Arkam game series route, which is just awesome in my opinion.
How would anything lead you to believe they are going to be anything remotely similar to the Arkham videogames?
I think this is wishful thinking. But I share that wish.
Here’s my theory: The only people who care enough to complain about the casting of Affleck are people who will see the film no matter what, and that is why I agree wholeheartedly with Drew: “Fan reaction at this stage is nothing. It’s hot air. It’s energy spent for the sake of itself. No one’s read the script. No one knows what they have in mind. No one has an informed opinion, so none of the reactions really matter.”
Also:
1) He certainly looks the part.
2) Any problems with Daredevil should land on the shoulders of Fox and Mark Stephen Johnson, not Affleck.
3) I have never had any problems with the guy and I never got the hate.
4) I have said from the beginning that I think the right way to go is away from the Nolan films, and they are doing that. Good.
I don’t believe that no responsibility lands on the shoulders of an actor. Especially one who had written a script like “Good will hunting”.
@NCHAWK: OK. But he’s not a writer on DD, or a producer. Maybe he could have used his influence to affect the story line, I don’t know.
Chesterfield is right. An actor, however good he might be, cannot save bad writing. Since Affleck had no creative input in Daredevil, he cannot be blamed that the movie was mediocre.
okay hearing that ppl were unhappy with Heath Ledger being cast as the Joker before the Dark Knight came out mollifies my reaction a bit. Hopefully I’m being stupid and everyone who thinks this is a bad idea will be proved wrong. I was just so excited when they announced that Batman was in the sequel, and I got caught up in the fantasy that he would be this angry, antagonistic, older, Dark Knight Returns type of character. Obviously that was never going to happen, they have to make Justice League I guess, so I should get over it. And I’m not trying to say that Ben Affleck isn’t capable of that kind of performance, just that casting him would seem to imply that is not what they will be going for.
This isn’t Heath Ledger being guided by the Nolans, this is BEN AFFLECK being guided by Zack Snyder. It was perfectly understandable for people to do a “What?” when Ledger was announced as the Joker, considering his past roles. I’D like to look in the past articles written by movie geek websites that automatically make excuses for films that obviously looked horrible – That actually turned out to be horrible. Maybe the GREEN LANTERN would be a good place to start…
Ben Affleck is obviously a bad choice. But, Hollywood always makes bad choices when it comes to casting – Its not like this extraordinary circumstances.
I also don’t understand how this being good for Warner Bros. studio should have any bearing on people who don’t work for the studio. So, its a sound financial move on the studio’s part – That has nothing to do with the outcome of the actual film.
This smells like a an obvious studio choice for its own best interests, over the film’s.
Come on, Affleck just doesn’t have the range to pull off Batman, especially THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS Batman. Ledger obviously had some talent show through his most mundane roles. I really can’t believe people are giving Warner Bros. a free pass on this.
Forget it.
We have to just accept what ever the studios do now.
Like a dog who keeps getting hit but still loves its master.
Sure. Affleck.
He could be good.
I mean, remember CHASING AMY?
Yeah, he was good in that indie-film-which-was-NOT-A SUPERHERO-MOVIE-WHERE-HE-PLAYS-ONE-OF-THE-MOST WELL KNOWN COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS OF ALL TIME!!
JESUS FUCKING CHRIST DO YOU PEOPLE REMEMER DAREDEVIL AT ALL?!
GO AHEAD, TRY NOT TO COMPARE BATMAN FROM THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS WITH HIS DAREDEVIL…
YEAH, THEY’RE NOT THE SAME…
WEIBIVUBVIVBIBWDILVBIVBWU78T6340T3 V6775 478056 784!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ahem.
I’m sorry.
The Dark Knight Returns is the template for the Bruce/Clark relationship they want to depict in the movie. It’s not an adaptation of that comic.
And nobody in the world thought Ledger was the right choice for the Joker until that second trailer came out and made the big reveal of exactly what type of Joker they were going after. As Drew mentioned earlier, go and find any old Ledger as the Joker announcement and check out the comments below. They were quite nasty…
I said it before and I’ll say it again: Fandom generally have no Idea what the hell we’re talking about when it comes to casting these roles, and short memories about how wrong we can be.
Tons of either hate or WTF? for:
Huge Ackman?
Famke Jansen
Keaton
Chris Evans
Ian Mckellen (too old and gay)
RDJ (short and drugged, too much of a liability)
Rebecca Romijn (the model?)
Ledger
Scarlet Johansson
Chris Hemsworth (who)
etc.
So saying Affleck is “obviously” a bad choice is ludicrous. We’ve seen nothing yet, and whatever you say about him, he’s developed into a damn smart filmmaker over the last 10 years. And he was the least of Daredevil’s problems.
See, I’m not thinking Chasing Amy at all. I’m thinking The Town, so I’m totally fine with this casting.
Still not 100% into the movie in general, but Affleck? Okay, I’m intrigued.
@Dave Dorris, yeah, I think those are great counter-points. We might add Chris Pratt to this list at some point. I think it is fair to view Affleck’s suitability at this through his role, however I also think you have to trust the studios/directors to do their job and see what they see in the auditions.
@DKT, I am actually seeing Chasing Amy AND The Town. Both seemed to show Ben Affleck is able to show a nice range of emotion, and if anything the fact he has had years to grow in his craft since Chasing Amy (which I personally loved and thought he did an amazing job), is kind of an exciting prospect.
-Cheers
“Ben Affleck is obviously a bad choice. But, Hollywood always makes bad choices when it comes to casting – Its not like this extraordinary circumstances.”
And that’s where you lost credibility. Especially since the previously you wrote about Ledger and skepticism over him being able to tackle the role of the Joker.
Clearly that was a great casting as it was proven which shows that Hollywood doesn’t ALWAYS make bad choices.
You’re also not accounting for the fact that the Affleck of today isn’t the Afflect of a decade ago. His two Oscars (deserved ones) do show it.
@Dave 1. I didn’t see too much angst about Chris Pratt. I chalk it up to one of 3 things: Few people really have any real strong feelings about StarLord, many are so much in shock that the movie is even being made that casting hasn’t been too much of a distraction, or lastly, people literally don’t believe the movie is being made. It’s all some kind of an elaborate hoax, because RACCOON!!??
@Dave Dorris, valid point. Star Lord is not as high-profile as Batman or Superman. I also think Chris Pratt has made a few recent choices that have shown he can do drama in addition to the comedy on Parks & Recreation. It probably does not hurt that they have added some depth to his character Andy, not to mention the fact that he dropped a bunch of weight showing that yeah, under that body fat he stacked on for P&R, he is actually a beast!
If/when Chris Pratt DOES take off as an actor (I think he will), it will be a pretty drastic departure from his earlier roles. While some like Michael Cera never fully recover from typecasting (or they just become one-note actors), it is important to realize people like Michael Bateman for instance, Chris Pratt, or somebody like Bryan Cranston, can grow beyond their earlier roles. Not quite apples-to-apples, however perhaps Ben Affleck can be the same scenario.
-Cheers
I’m okay with out it…I agree that Affleck might be a bit bland, but he will get a chance to prove himself. As said earlier, he will probably get a chance to direct a Justice League movie if all goes well. Plus in agreeing to do this movie, he may have already got the green light to tell us another low budget but good story soon for Warner’s.
I was hoping for Urban or Manganiello, but I’m sure Snyder and the executive producer (Chet Nolan or something) know a thing or two about casting. In their combined released filmography to date, I can only think of one actor that was miscast in a role and that is Katie Holmes in Batman Begins. I think she’s bland as an actress (though I don’t think it was a well-written character either).
Needless to say, I’m really looking forward to the first time Bruce calls Clark a “nitwit.”
“No one has an informed opinion, so none of the reactions really matter.”
I would agree with you, except that I’ve seen “Daredvil”. The character may not have been Batman, but Ben Affleck’s approach was very much in keeping with the template established by Michael Keaton. A template that has remained, even through the Nolan reboot. Affleck’s turn in “Daredevil” may inspire confidence in others, but not me.
You forgot to add “and I’m ignoring all the growth he’s made as an artist in the subsequent 10 years.”
So yeah, still uninformed.
@STEVE Oh,all of his growth as an artist,that never even occured to me,either — except,hold on,he wasn’t brought in to write or direct this film,he was brought in to act in it,right? We’ve had 20 years of watching Ben Affleck exercise his artistry onscreen,if he’s shown much growth as an actor over the last 10,then it’s lost on me.
So this started out as a sequel to “Man of Steel,” right? And Affleck’s a bigger star than Cavill. So does Cavell get second billing in a sequel to his own movie?
Sorry. Cavill. No two-minute editing option.
Yeah, I’m wondering about this too. Are we just gonna call it World’s Finest at this point? ’cause despite the supporting cast, this is starting to feel a lot less like a sequel.
…and Ben Affleck as Batman.
I’d like to offer The Town as proof of what Affleck can do as this particular (The Dark Knight Returns inspired) Batman. He’s absolutely nails it as a tough, mean, ruthless motherfucker in The Town. He’s pretty ripped and looks quite grizzled in that film, while simultaneously showing great dramatic chops. On the basis of The Town and his performances in Hollywoodland and (to some extent) Argo, I’m pretty confident that Affleck would make a memorable, absolutely badass Batman.
It’ll be memorable alright…
The comparison to Heath Ledger/The Joker doesn’t hold water imho. Heath had already shown promise as an actor, punctuated by a stellar performance in Brokeback Mountain. Affleck has only demonstrated a bland, likeable charisma at best. Sure anything is possible, and he could pull off a Batman for the ages. But I think a little skepticism by those hoping for a Batman with gravitas is understandable at this point.
Sorry, this was intended as a reply to the article, not your comment Faraz.
I like Affleck and I think he’ll do a great job. I just hope SvB will be better than MoS. Please WB lighten it all up a bit. Enough now with the dark, gritty intensity. Nolan did that and did it brilliantly. But lets move on. Do something new. Lighten the tone, brighten up Supes’ horribly dulled down costume and just have some fun.
The last time Affleck played a comic book hero, it didn’t work out so well. I think he has the talent to pull this off but I would rather Snyder have gone the same route he did when he cast Cavill who was not household name in America.
Affleck wasn’t the problem with Daredevil It was the script and (to a lesser extent) the direction. Although there were a few pretty good visuals, it was just too comic-y (?). Sorry, but an increased sense of touch does not explain how you can jump 90ft from a roof and not break something. And if you were to somehow manage to pierce someone’s jugular with a thrown paper clip, it’s still a wound the size of a paper clip.
Complain about Goyer all you want, but he’s definitely, infinitely better than that.
Also, don’t forget that Daredevil was a Tom Rothman-era FOX production, and bears all the hallmarks of a superhero movie from a studio with a distinct lack of confidence in the sub-genre. Just comparing the director’s cut to the Gary Foster instigated cut-down that was released to theaters shows that the studio had no faith in the material at all, and just looked at it as quick February cash grab riding some of Spider-Man’s wake.
I feel the need to point out that not everyone hated the idea of Ledger as The Joker, or RDJ as Iron Man. In fact, I was rejoicing about RDJ while the rest of the internet was bitching about it. I’ve never enjoyed an “I told you so” more than I did the day Iron Man came out.
Huh. I didn’t remember a big outcry against RDJ. I thought that was pretty perfect too. But yeah, lots of hate for Ledger, or even Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
“Outcry” probably isn’t the right word, but I think “skepticism” is more than fair. In addition to fears about his drug issues I recall complaints about his physical stature and his cocky/smart alecky attitude.
The comparison to Heath Ledger/The Joker doesn’t hold water imho. Heath had already shown promise as an actor, punctuated by a stellar performance in Brokeback Mountain. Affleck has only demonstrated a bland, likeable charisma at best. Sure anything is possible, and he could pull off a Batman for the ages. But I think a little skepticism by those hoping for a Batman with gravitas is understandable at this point.
So…is this still a Superman sequel/movie? Because with Affleck’s casting (which I’m good with) this seems like Cavill has suddenly been seriously upstaged.
I guess if it really is a team-up movie, that’s fine. But…man. Also very odd.
Pro: He’s a better actor than Henry Cavill
Con: He’s a much better actor than Henry Cavill who will surely look even worse than he did in Man of Steel playing against Affleck.
Nothing matters but the script. They could cast my 78-year-old mother as Catwoman and if the script is right, the fans would love it. Besides, Ryan Gosling can’t be in every movie. (he could still be cast as the Flash, I suppose.)
Interesting development/3-on-3 discussion.
My only issues with Affleck are his range relative to this character, and his “baggage” for lack of a better word.
As far as range? To play Batman, you are really playing two characters. You are playing the super-suave multimillionaire socialite Bruce Wayne. Then you are playing the potentially emotionally raw, dark, vigilante Batman who is potentially/perhaps the most dangerous or capable man on the planet in some regards. I suppose you could argue he has played the duality with Daredevil and this provides a more mature actor a chance to revisit a similar scenario with an admittedly very different character. Plus, I am willing to give Affleck every benefit of a doubt. I think he has continued to grow and mature, mostly behind the camera yet I have to admit I have really loved him in everything from Chasing Amy and Jersey Girl, to Argo and what I saw of The Town (strangely never finished that for some reason). I also did not hate Daredevil or him in it.
As for “baggage,” I guess I have not seen a really raw performance by Affleck. Maybe this role does not need that. However, by that I mean look at somebody like Will Smith vs. say Denzel Washington or even Michael Fassbender. All are superstars. However, with Smith I get the impression he is playing a certain flavor of character regardless of the movie or the role. Washington seems more of a chameleon able to really meld into roles, although usually (not always) I tend to think Hollywood treats Washington as a lead man that preserves his image as Denzel Washington to an extent. Fassbender is a great example of the extreme where he is able to pretty admirably sink into any role such as Magneto, a supporting role as an android with divided loyalties, and a very raw lead as a man who has a sexual addiction. My fear with Affleck is he just kind of plays a variant of himself and the types of roles he has played rather than completely sinking into the character. As for Heath Ledger, while people hated the casting at the time, he was a rather aspiring up-and-comer without a set image in the public. As a relative unknown, people had no expectations for him. With a known name like Affleck, Nicklaus, or Keaton, you have expectations. It may not be fair, however I think it is often easier for audiences to see somebody like Cavill or even Bale as Superman and Batman than somebody more mainstream we see as the “asshole from Fashionable Male.” Granted Tim Burton’s Batman worked with Keaton, Patrick Stewart worked as Professor X, and Robert Downey Jr. worked as Iron Man, so those do undermine my point. It may just be my personal bias. Generally though, I do think it is easier to sell great-yet-relatively-unknowns for these roles. In some instances, I think an actor’s celebrity status almost overwhelms the character if they let it. This can work for some, however every harkening back to my “Will Smith” argument, most every character I have seen him play I still think of as being some version of Will Smith a/o his brand (if that makes any sense).
I also think if Affleck takes on a somewhat radical physical transformation it might sell the role better. One thing about Bale is he works hard to LOOK the part. Again, this may just be me, however I do not want Bruce Wayne looking like he just walked off the set of Clerks III or something. He looked/acted the part for Argo, however at this point stepping into Batman still has a lot of potential pitfalls.
All that aside, it is intriguing. With the right script and proper direction from Snyder, maybe Affleck surprises a lot of people. I would not be surprised if his growth as an actor makes this better than a lot of people are expecting. Plus, it is virtually impossible to know what sort of vision they have for this script. Plus, I genuinely like Affleck. I hope he succeeds, both in front of and behind the camera.
-Cheers
In terms of his physicality I had the same thought, but then I saw this:
[www.justjared.com]
Not quite Bale, but he could get there.
Yeah. It is not just the six-pack just the physicality. For me it is the impression of somebody doing it because they are driven, not just so they look like some particular model of fitness. With Bale, it was the while picture. However, yeah, I agree Affleck looks the part in that picture, or at least shows the willingness (again, sort of like Chris Pratt in some regards) or transforming himself, although Affleck has always been a bit of a beefcake so it might just be a matter of degrees. Maybe because he was coming off The Machinist, maybe just his features, however Bale just looked somehow ripped-yet-gaunt that made his seem driven or haunted. I am not even sure that was inherent to the character, yet for me it worked.
Anyway, the more I think of it, with the right script and if Affleck grows as much as I think he has he might pull it off just fine. If this leads to him directing future DC movies including but not limited to Justice League, I would love to see what he can do on both ends of the camera with that field to play with.
-Cheers
This comment wins. Clerks lol.
@DAVE I Could not’ve expressed it better,thoughtful and very well said on your part.Yours mirrors my own reaction,only you have taken the time to be civil about it.
@ Dave I. Not trying to be a jerk because we pretty much seem to agree, but are you remembering Bale correctly on Batman Begins? I don’t think he was “gaunt” at all. He might’ve actually been heavier then than in the other 2 films.
[jadeevans.hubpages.com]
I don’t understand the flack Goyer and Snyder get from fans. They are obviously (one of) us. It reads almost entirely as jealousy to me.
The takedowns of Watchmen, from people that wanted a Watchmen movie, are a good illustration of what I mean and Goyer’s voice on Batman (particularly Begins and TDK) is something we always wanted to see respected by the biz and ultimately represented onscreen. There are more examples from both of them that dismiss the casual knocks these guys take from the people they are playing to.
I agree, except the voice of Goyer on Begins and TDK. Especially TDK.
TDK to me was far more a Nolan Brother’s take than Goyer. Goyer is someone who clearly has great ideas and concepts, however when it comes to character, actually making the story realistic, make it all glue together…no.
This is a writer that needs someone to collaborate with and tone it all down. Otherwise we get things like DaVinci’s Demons.
Now Dark Knight Rises? Bets are all off on what went with that. :p
I guess what surprises me the most is that he agreed to do it. It certainly isn’t like he NEEDED to take on the role; after all, he’s now an award-winning and acclaimed director, and his recent performances have given him a respect that he hasn’t enjoyed in years. He’s got a major Big Role in “Gone Girl” coming up, and it seems like he could choose anything he wanted at this point. So this must have been one hell of a pitch for him to sign on as such an iconic character, especially without a script yet.
Maybe he did it for his kids? I really don’t know. Now that you mention it, it is an odd choice for him.
I don’t know. Maybe he thought it would be fun, or a challenge. Maybe he’s really kind of a comic nerd. He is friends with Kevin Smith.
I think he has largely gained respect as a director. Why? Just look at the backlash over an Oscar-award-winning actor getting a role as a superhero. A character from a funny book. That is not meant to demean the role, just saying. And this is AFTER Argo.
As for Gone Girl…I read the book. While people generally loved it, I had huge issues with the book. Moreso, it seems like a very anti-Hollywood story on some (rather fundamental) levels. So that might be an interesting story when it’s all said and done. Of course, from what I read about the Twilight Saga (which to be fair I have never read), after how the final book apparently ends I would have thought might be incredibly controversial, yet that seemed to pretty quietly make millions of dollars so who knows.
Anyway, it’s a very iconic character and Ben Affleck seems to have grown since Daredevil tanked, and Affleck seemed to have some regrets in how that movie turned out. I could see him looking for some sort of validation to his career and this as a way to undo any metaphorical bad taste he had in his mouth from the last superhero debacle in which he was cast.
-Cheers
@DAVID D. …you’ve said it.Out of left field for him to take this on,given his current career trajectory,and that’s what was most surprising to me — not that the studio would have him on their list,but that he would be interested.It’s not like this is a one-off,it’s a significant commitment and he will lose a lot of time that he could have spent as a filmmaker on his own projects.
Drew, Christopher Nolan has a terrific track record with casting (even if he does recycle actors), so I had no issue with Heath Ledger, Cillian Murphy, etc. Zack Snyder has been hit or miss in finding talent with the depth to pull off roles in his movies. He loses credibility from casting name actors like Amy Adams or Russell Crowe who don’t fit established characters or prioritizing eye candy (except for the more talented Abbie Cornish) in Sucker Punch. Unless they were saving Jon Hamm for the eventual Earth-2 Superman storyline, this was a mistake.
And, yes, he does have a regular casting director in Kristy Carlson, who did a solid job on Watchmen. This just smells like studio interference to punch up the pedigree. As dog owners know, certain pedigreed breeds have a shorter lifespan. So might this series compared to Marvel’s offerings.
Yeah because Henry Cavill was an awesome casting choice. I have a cardboard box at home with more personality than him.
It’s a case of wait and see.
Ben Affleck has improved since the dreadful days of Gigli and Surviving Christmas (I always found it interesting how people talk about Affleck in that movie and disregard completely that the late & great James Gandolfini was in it too and was equally terrible), both as an actor and far more as a director.
Is he a great actor? With all due respect, no. He does well enough and can be quite enjoyable to watch, but his talent currently lies behind a camera and not quite as a lead actor.
Though now that we know it’s going to be a “older” Batman approach I can’t help but wonder, did no one thought of Eric Bana? He’s got it all to play a seasoned Batman and Bruce Wayne.
I know lots of fanboys are talking about Karl Urban due to “Dredd” but Eric Bana always seemed like a great choice, to me at least.
For me this isn’t a matter worth arguing in terms of is Affleck talented or right for Bruce Wayne. the point is whether or not he is the best? No. And that is something that nobody will ever argue successfully the other way. Affleck is not even in the top 10 best choices for this role, Warner has cast him for their own ends. Affleck has made a great career for himself last few years, obviously. I don’t get his desire to do this role when his voice is really in his own movies. In being human characters. He constantly stumbles in genre. He isn’t a dark person. His frowny faces look silly. He’s a boyish, good looking guy with a few miles on his now. that’s a far cry from a Frank Miller midlife Batman. Let’s hope for the best ….but I think part of my reaction is bc I am still skeptical about Supes 2 being a versus movie. Another what feels like a stunt doesn’t help my enthusiasm. Plus I was really looking forward to Affleck doing LIVE BY NIGHt.
You’re initial question cannot possibly be answered before the fact.Does this look like Wolverine to you?
[www.snakkle.com]
Or maybe Captain America:
[leo4koz.blogspot.com]
And this sure as shit ain’t Batman.
[news.moviefone.com]
He may not have kept the unanimous love when he chose Batman’s voice but people were downright excited when Christian Bale was announced. And yes, Ledger’s choice was controversial at the time but the rest of the cast of that franchise was very well received. Also, Ledger’s talent had just started to appear in his last few films so it’s understandable that people were scared. The “we don’t really know him” excuse doesn’t work with Affleck. WB should be at least a little concerned to see a reaction that negative.
All true.
I’d really love to see Cranston play Lex Luthor. He’s not the biggest name in Hollywood, but I think Affleck fills that quota, and he’s worked with Affleck in Argo.
I can dream, can’t I?
There’s a whole generation of fans who grew up with Adam West. There’s a whole generation of fans who grew up with Michael Keaton. There’s a whole generation of fans who grew up with Val Kilmer too. SO WHAT!!
Time to move on. Those Nolan Batman movies were a bunch a mess if you ask me. A billion dollars of VIOLENCE (see Denver theater massacre if you don’t believe me).
I’m glad WB is moving away from the real darker version or the toooooo tooooo dark version. They need to quell the violence. And I don’t think Christia Bale was as great as eveyone pretends he is.
He either lisp badly or sound like he was choking on a frog when he wore the cowl. He was nauseating either way.
I’m hoping that WB will really go hard towards the story and not so much violence. The DARK KNIGHT days are over. And thank God!!
Now bring back Batman so I can watch the films again.
I dont get it. Why not just use the same people from the successful TDK trilogy? There are no upside with afflect, nothing against him, but we known TDK people too well…..
Obviously they need a press release naming Jennifer Lopez as the front runner to play Catwoman. Or Wonder Woman. That would lock in everyone’s interest.
I hate when people like Fienberg look down on genre films – like the sarcasm that a two-time Oscar winner should be scrutinized because, of course, he can handle a silly superhero movie. First of all, his Oscars had NOTHING to do with his acting, which has not improved to my eyes. And fans of the superhero genre have every right to expect more from their movies.
I think the criticism of Affleck for Daredevil is fair even though it was 10 years ago – just because it is such a similar set of skills demanded of an actor. Like when Heath Ledger was cast, I was wary but it’s not like he had played say, Green Goblin, 10 years ago and totally sucked at it.
Guest – I very specifically said “a Zack Snyder superhero movie” and not “a superhero movie.” Very specifically. If you interpret that phrase to mean “a silly superhero movie” then you’re substituting “Zack Snyder” for “silly” and not “superhero” for “silly.” Which is what I meant to do. I didn’t say anything about his ability to provide substance to a superhero movie and were this a Christopher Nolan movie, *I* might question Affleck’s substance, too. I have AMPLE respect for superhero movies. You’d be totally unable to find an iota of evidence to the contrary. I have LIMITED respect for Zack Snyder movies.
-Daniel
Drew approached his answer to question one from the studio’s interests instead of the character’s…anyone else confused by that? Daniel answered the same question with mild derision.Only Greg answered with any engagement toward the character himself.
Worse chose ever.
I think Affleck is a terrible choice. And while many people are saying he wasn’t to blame for Daredevil, I disagree. He certainly wasn’t the ONLY one to blame for DD, but he turned in a pretty crummy performance. Plus, he was a HUGE fan of Daredevil comics for years before the movie even got greenlit. In the collected version of Kevin Smith’s run on DD, Ben writes an introduction which includes anecdotes about him growing up reading Miller’s run and how it made him love DD, etc. So, if he gave a boring performance of his favorite superhero (meaning that it’s a character who he has been studying for years), what’s he going to do with Batman. DD may not be a playboy millionaire with gadgets, but I think both characters have a similar darkness to them (when Marvel launched a more mature/darker line called Knights, DD was the flagship title.
Then again. I was one of those who pretty much hated MOS, so I probably was going to pass on this to begin with.
The Nolan Batman trilogy was great, however, I didn’t care for Christian Bale. I’m a huge Christian Bale fan but didn’t find him high class enough to be Bruce and couldn’t get past the barely decipherable growl as Batman. The first film was all about Batman. The following two, though great, he played more of a supporting role. I personally hope they go the Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne or Clooney as Bruce Wayne angle with the physicality of Bale. Batman and Robin sucked but Clooney was a hell of a Bruce Wayne