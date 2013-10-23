3 on 3: Who wins and who loses with the ‘Monuments Men’ move to 2014?

And another one, as they say, bites the dust. Well, for this year, anyway. Most Oscar pundits had George Clooney’s WWII adventure “The Monuments Men” placed fairly prominently on their prediction lists, and with the unveiling of a high-toned new trailer last week, the all-star attraction seemed primed for the season ahead. That is, until Sony Pictures dropped the bombshell that the film would not be ready for release this year after all. “The Monuments Men” thus becomes the highest-profile film so far — following others like Sony Classics’ “Foxcatcher” and The Weinstein Company’s “Grace of Monaco” — to bow out of the awards race before it’s begun.
Is it the right move? Obviously, it’s hard to say until we see the film itself. Clooney’s official line is that they need more finishing time for the effects and score on this large-scale production, which may well be the case. Though perhaps Sony simply has a different future in mind for “The Monuments Men” as the studio readies for a season that, between “Captain Phillips” and “American Hustle,” will certainly still keep them busy.
With all that in mind, we thought this development merited closer scrutiny in another round of 3 on 3. We consider the implications of this movie both for the film and its competitors, and suggest what its best course of action might be next year.
Who benefits the most from “Monuments Men” moving to 2014 in terms of awards?
Gregory Ellwood: Everyone. This is arguably one of the most competitive Best Picture races in years. Every time a picture drops out it simply means the remaining contenders have a better shot at landing a nomination. In terms of individual films, “August: Osage County” will benefit from having Clooney, who produced the drama, no longer competing against himself and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which may also qualify for what has become the “entertaining period drama” slot.
Guy Lodge: Well, it goes without saying that every contender benefits from the field being one film less crowded, especially in a year this heavy on studio prestige fare – though we have no idea yet, of course, whether “The Monuments Men” would have been a major or minor player in the game. If you want to be really schematic about it, you could say that a film like, say, “The Book Thief” can take advantage of the “Monuments Men” demographic – though the race is never quite that tidy. “Captain Phillips” and “American Hustle” will now have even more of Sony”s campaign muscle behind them. And I suppose “Blue Jasmine” now gets Cate Blanchett”s undivided attention, not that her campaign needs much extra help.
Kristopher Tapley: One word: Sony. Money may be coming from Scott Rudin on “Captain Phillips” and “American Hustle” may have its ducks in a row with outside Oscar consultation but these movies plus “Monuments Men” would have meant a lot of heavy lifting from staff at the studio. Lighten the load and the rest of the slate benefits a bit, I think, so while Oscar consultants on films like “Dallas Buyers Club” and “August: Osage County” can exhale knowing the path is just a little clearer, publicists at Sony can also wipe their brow and know they can focus that much more on their two other big awards plays.
Who benefits the most from “Monuments Men” moving to 2014 in terms of box office?
Gregory Ellwood: “Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “American Hustle.” All three films are currently going into wide release in time for the Christmas frame and are targeting the same over 25 audience. That’s a lot of ticket buyers to try and convince to see two movies (let alone three or four) over the busy holidays. History says there are going to be some big misfires over the holidays (there always are), but “Monuments Men” moving now saves itself or a competitor from a potentially scary debut.
Guy Lodge: Perhaps the answer is “The Monuments Men” itself? We”ve seen before how upscale, adult-skewing fare can reap the rewards of moving out of awards season to a place in the calendar where audiences are traditionally starved for classy mainstream entertainment – “The Great Gatsby,” once predicted to be a bomb, did very nicely for itself this spring, while nearly four years ago, “Shutter Island” became the highest grosser of Martin Scorsese”s career by moving to the wasteland of February. If “Monuments” has the storytelling goods to match its all-star cast, audiences will find it in a quieter month.
Kristopher Tapley: I think the move gives Clooney’s other holiday release, “August: Osage County,” as well as Sony’s platforming-through-the-holiday “American Hustle” more room to breathe, but I agree with Guy. “Monuments Men” itself might be the answer. It could have been dominant during the holiday but in a February pattern (if that’s where it indeed ends up going), it has a shot at landing big outside the fray. And perhaps the residual whiff off the season vis a vis Clooney’s involvement in “August” will help “Monuments” gain even more traction if it releases right in the middle of phase two of this year’s Oscar season in February.
Should “Monuments Men” release in February or another time of year?
Gregory Ellwood: In theory, a world premiere at the 2014 Berlin Film Festival in February would be thematically appropriate and a U.S. release could follow right after. The problem is that this February features another edition of the Winter Olympics. The viewing audience for the Olympics and “Monuments Men” are eerily similar. March 7 is also a possibility, but then “Monuments” is risking losing older males to “300: Rise of an Empire.” March 14 already has four wide releases currently scheduled. March 21 has both “Divergent” and “Muppets Most Wanted” on deck. March 28 makes sense if you don’t mind going up against an epic version of “Noah.” With April just as rough it might make sense for Sony Pictures to throw one out of the old school ’00s release playbook and pitch it as a major summer release. Sure, it’s an older cast, but as alternative fare to the superhero blockbusters it might have a great chance at finding a substantial audience.
Guy Lodge: Unless you”re an auteur with the aura and mystique of a Terrence Malick, I tend to think that the longer you wait, the more people will suspect you”re hiding something – so a first-half debut would probably be for the best. (If it turns out to be a fun audience movie with minimal awards potential, there”s no shame in that; if it”s something more, it won”t be forgotten with all those names attached.) Ordinarily, a February debut following a Berlin premiere would make sense, but as Greg points out, it”s a month of unusual distractions. Perhaps it”d be better to follow the “Great Gatsby” path with a splashy Cannes premiere – it”d make a handsome festival opener – swiftly followed by a May release?
Kristopher Tapley: I have no idea what the film really is so it’s hard to say. February is a bit under-used for this kind of film and there are success stories (like “Shutter Island,” noted above). It could be a fun spring entry that would obviously be a lot different from the surrounding product. But I’m not a box office expert. Greg makes fine points re: the Olympics so I’d maybe glom onto that and the Berlinale.
What do you think? Has “The Monuments Men” done the right thing by jumping to next year? And who stands to gain most from the move? Share your thoughts below.
Doesn’t Monuments Men, Foxcatcher, Grace of Monaco and The Immigrant all moving just mean that next year will ALSO be a very competitive year? It’s not like there won’t be quality films next Fall/Winter either.
Consider the FIRST half of 2014 at this moment: The Grand Budapest Hotel, Grace of Monaco, Noah, Transcendence, Monuments Men, Foxcatcher, The Immigrant, How to Train Your Dragon 2 and whatever other surprises pop up. Next year won’t be competitive? I doubt it.
Not necessarily. Grace probably isn’t even an awards movie. Immigrant likely isn’t either.
A Weinstein film starring Nicole Kidman as a famous historical figure has to at least be an awards possibility right? The Immigrant is excellent and if Cotillard and Khondji are not in the race well then shame on the voters.
Regardless I feel like every year I hear it’s fiercely competitive until the guilds start to vote and the front runners are firmly set in place. Sony, WB, Searchlight, TWC, Disney etc.. will also have big players next year too. I’m just not seeing what’s so competitive about this season as opposed to years past.
Its not this competetive every year. Two years ago In Contention had trouble coming up with ten suggestions for Best Picture nominees (“Bridesmaids” was a serious contender up until January!). And 2008 had slim pickings too.
What’s wrong with Bridesmaids? The fact that it was not nominated along with TTSS, MMMM, Beginners and A Separation means it was a competitive year no?
There was truly a dearth of contenders in 2011 and 2008 (2004 was pretty flimsy as well). Thankfully, a pretty excellent 2011 film won, probably the only one I would have voted for. Hard to believe A Separation didn’t get in ahead of some of those other mediocre movies.
I think the reason this year feels particularly competitive, is that the prognosticators handicapped the field full of year-end releases, and were then blindsided by some of the summer and festival films. We were all very focused on American Hustle, Wolf of Wall Street, Saving Mr. Banks, Monuments Men, Walter Mitty, etc, and were surprised by the strength of 12 Years a Slave, Blue Jasmine, and The Butler, et all. Nebraska and All is Lost are also playing better States-side than expected. Now that some expected year-end competitors are thinning out, the race has started to feel focused again.
I can’t imagine how film bloggers could have been surprised by a Steve McQueen or Woody Allen film becoming a contender. Especially with the casts those respective films had lined up.
Despite the fact that No Country swept I would use fierce to describe the 2007 awards season. I feel like TWBB, Michael Clayton, Atonement and Juno all would have pulled in lots of trophies any other year. Not to mention films like Jesse James, Gone Baby Gone, Into the Wild, Diving Bell that ended up with pretty much nothing awards wise. Now THAT’S competitive.
Those aforementioned films moved to 2014 by and large because, probably, they can’t compete (save one or two, which were listed in latter list). Period.
I don’t believe that there are awards that Monuments Men/Foxcatcher will win next year that they wouldn’t have won this year.
If these moves were made for box office purposes, that makes more sense.
This year is turning out to be excellent. My favorite Oscar year (not movies) was 2010.
The King’s Speech, Black Swan, Inception, The Social Network, Kids Are All Right, Toy Story 3, True Grit, Winter’s Bone, 127 Hours, The Fighter. Wow, there isn’t one weak link in the fiel.
@John G
It’s not that there’s ever a dearth of contenders. It’s that the truly great movies in ’08 and ’11 were outside of the Academy’s wheelhouse or just didn’t gain traction.
In 2011 – Take Shelter, Drive, The Deathly Hallows, Rango, Rise of the Apes, 50/50…all better movies than the majority of that year’s nominees in my opinion. That year, only Midnight in Paris, Moneyball, and The Descendants were in my top twelve.
In 2008 – Wall-E, The Dark Knight, Rachel Getting Married, The Wrestler, Hunger, Let the Right One In…the list goes on. Again, not in their wheelhouse or too “indie” for them.
In years when the typical Academy fare disappoints, they either nominate those films anyway (The Reader, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, The Blind Side, etc), or they choose films like The King’s Speech or The Artist which will be forgotten in a few years’ time.
Dearth of “contenders,” contenders being the key word. I really like Tintin and The Guard, but they weren’t in the race. Of the nominees, I would only personally have nominated The Artist. The other eight are pretty mediocre.
Some of the ones you list from 2008 had actual shots, but the final lineup was quite a bit limp. Of those five, only Slumdog has any shelf-life, and people are really souring on that one too. I’m starting to think 2004 was the weakest overall year.
Does GRAVITY benefit at all from this move?
A première at the Berlinale would make sense. As for a March release, the 7th sounds good to me. Despite what Gregory says about “older males,” I doubt that anybody over about 25 would be interested in the 300 sequel.
I’m not sure about benefits, but it certainly verifies Clooney’s position that he didn’t make the film for the sake of awards. Frankly, if the film is released in early 2014 and has strong enough legs to carry it through next year’s cycle, maybe that will allow studios to rethink their strategies for future releases instead of cramming all of the prestige fare in the final three months of the year.
Wishful thinking, I’m sure.
I’m just happy that Wolf made it in, that movie looks really good!