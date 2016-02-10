Tin Foil Hat Alert! This ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ casting title is veryyyyyy suspicious

Like desperate First Order troopers crash landed on a desert planet searching for water, Star Wars fans are thirsty for any news related to Rogue One. And much like the desert planet metaphor, there”s just enough to keep us from dying…but not enough to feel full.

Today”s drop of life-giving Rogue One waters comes from the movie”s IMDB page. Now IMDB can be a font of information, or it can be dastardly liar. Which will it be today? Who knows! But it looks like Jedi could be appearing in the film.

So far we know very little about the merry band that makes up the Rogue One team or what their skill sets are. Since it”s Star Wars first foray into the heist genre, it”s safe to assume everyone has a very specific job to do…and they”re probably the best at what they do. We know the Rebellion will fight Stormtroopers . But what about the Jedi? Darth Vader and the Clones did a pretty poor job of wiping out the entirety of the ancient order. Jedi have popped up like mushrooms after a storm (of fire and death). Which is why this particular nugget is so suspicious.

“Religious Warrior,” you say? It”s true that Emeson Nwolie could be playing any number of background characters, but let”s be serious. When you”re talking about Star Wars, there”s only one group of “Religious Warriors” that matter…the Jedi Order.

Nwolie has played a smattering of small roles in everything from Guardians of the Galaxy to Avengers: Age of Ultron to the upcoming Assassin”s Creed. This raises the question: how many Jedi might there be if even a small role was cast? Could whatever group Ahsoka is gathering on Star Wars: Rebels be set to help steal the plans to the Death Star?

It”s not the worst theory.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on December 16, 2016.