Whoops, Germany’s ToyFair may have just dropped a huge ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ spoiler

Considering the movie comes out in less than a year – 318 days as of this writing – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hasn”t given fans much to go on. But it couldn”t last forever. As is usually the case with ToyFair, a potential spoiler was unveiled. It takes a long time to mass produce tie-in merchandise, so the folks at LEGO are hard at work. But a single image is all it takes to break the seal on the mystery box.

WARNING: POTENTIAL ROGUE ONE SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT.

The Nuremberg ToyFair in Germany was this past weekend and LEGO podcaster StudShooter was on hand to cover all the LEGO news that was fit to print. Luckily for Star Wars fans, that included a presentation on upcoming sets from Rogue One.

ENHANCE!

Slave I. Personal ship to famed bounty hunter Boba Fett. Does this mean the man himself will appear in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Not necessarily. Toys can play it fast and loose with their source material. But the timeline makes sense.

By the time Rogue One begins, Boba Fett has been a bounty hunter for decades. His syndicate includes the likes of Bossk and Fett has fought alongside the likes of Asajj Ventress. He is very, very good at his job. But if Boba Fett is set to appear in the film, he might not exactly be a villain. After all, bounty hunters work for the highest bidder. There are any number of interested parties that would want the Death Star plans or the Rebels sent to retrieve them.