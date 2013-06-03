39 new images to get you excited about ‘Man of Steel’

Can’t wait another second for “Man of Steel”? We’ve got something to help tide you over.

Warner Bros. has unleashed a whopping 39 new images for Zack Snyder’s upcoming superhero reboot, featuring principal cast members Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Russell Crowe (Jor-El) and more. Check out all the pics in the gallery below.

“Man of Steel” hits theaters June 14. You can watch the most recent trailer for the film here.

