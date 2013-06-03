39 new images to get you excited about ‘Man of Steel’

#Christopher Nolan #Zack Snyder #Superman
06.03.13 5 years ago

Can’t wait another second for “Man of Steel”? We’ve got something to help tide you over.

Warner Bros. has unleashed a whopping 39 new images for Zack Snyder’s upcoming superhero  reboot, featuring principal cast members Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Russell Crowe (Jor-El) and more. Check out all the pics in the gallery below.

“Man of Steel” hits theaters June 14. You can watch the most recent trailer for the film here.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Nolan#Zack Snyder#Superman
TAGSAMY ADAMSChristopher Nolanclark kentDIANE LANEGENERAL ZODHENRY CAVILLkevin costnerLaurence Fishburnelois laneMAN OF STEELMan of Steel imagesMan of Steel picturesMICHAEL SHANNONsupermanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP