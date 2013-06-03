39 new images to get you excited about ‘Man of Steel’

Can’t wait another second for “Man of Steel”? We’ve got something to help tide you over.
Warner Bros. has unleashed a whopping 39 new images for Zack Snyder’s upcoming superhero reboot, featuring principal cast members Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Russell Crowe (Jor-El) and more. Check out all the pics in the gallery below.
“Man of Steel” hits theaters June 14. You can watch the most recent trailer for the film here.
Join The Discussion: Log In With