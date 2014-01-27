5 conversations Meryl Streep and 50 Cent had while sitting next to each other

Want to hear a joke? A man walks into a bar and sits down next to Meryl Streep. But the bar is actually a basketball game, and the man is 50 Cent, and the punchline is that 50 Cent and Meryl Streep spent several hours only inches apart as they watched the NY Knicks play the LA Lakers. They even held hands, sometimes!

50 Cent Instagrammed several photos of himself and Madame Streep, who appear to have been fast friends. So, what on earth could they have been talking about? Here are 5 ideas.

1. Basketball! Maybe they were talking about basketball. Points and fouls and setting picks and other very impressive basketball terms!

2. What it’s like to take a bullet. How much did it hurt? Do you still think about it? Is it anything like winning awards and being adored by every single person in the world?

3. The nature of existence and the afterlife, and, well, is there even an afterlife? What happens to us when we die? What happens to us when we die??!

4. The weather.

5. The buddy comedy they obviously need to star in together.



