5 debuts leap onto the album chart next week, challenging ‘Frozen’s’ supremacy

It”s a big week next week for debuts on The Billboard 200 with at least five new titles bowing in the Top 10.

The big race is between the soundtrack to “Frozen,” which is vying for its 9th week at No. 1, but is facing a big challenge from boy band 5 Seconds of Summer and its EP, “She Looks So Perfect.” Hits Daily Double says the two are too close to call, with “Frozen slated to sell between 140,000-150,000 and “Perfect” between 135,000 and 145,000.

The contenders for No. 3 and 4 are also close, but 100,000 copies separate them from the No. 1 and No. 2 slots. Chevelle”s “La Gargola” and Christina Perri”s “Head Or Heart” are both expected to move around 40,000 units each.

Coming in at No. 5 will likely be country duo Dan + Shay”s “Where It All Began” (read our interview with the pair here).

Shakira”s “Shakira” falls to No. 6 (30,000), Johnny Cash”s “Out Among the Stars” to No. 7 (24,000), Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” to No. 8, Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” to No. 9 (20,000) and Nickel Creek”s “A Dotted Line” bows at No. 10 (20,000).

The full chart will be released next Wednesday.